Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Qualifying 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Le Mans / Breaking news

Spengler to make Le Mans debut with ByKolles

shares
comments
Spengler to make Le Mans debut with ByKolles
By:
Jul 8, 2020, 12:34 AM

DTM champion Bruno Spengler will make his debut in the Le Mans 24 Hours this September with the ByKolles LMP1 team.

The Canadian driver becomes the second confirmed driver at the wheel of ByKolles' ENSO CLM P1/01-Gibson, which originally was not granted an entry for the postponed French classic before moving up from the reserve list, after Tom Dillmann.

Spengler, who now races for BMW in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship after losing his DTM seat at the end of last year, got his first taste of the car during the team's roll-out at the Nurburgring back in May.

He'll get further mileage under his belt during an upcoming test at Paul Ricard before contesting the FIA World Endurance Championship round at Spa in August prior to Le Mans.

ByKolles head of operations Boris Bermes commented: "Bruno is well experienced and is familiar with all the tricks of the trade in motorsport. He has been successful everywhere and no doubt he will showcase his outstanding abilities in the LMP1 car as well."

Spengler himself said: "With the start in Le Mans, a long-held dream comes true. I know endurance racing, I’ve raced at the Nurburgring [in the 24 hours] and have taken part in the North American classics in Daytona and Sebring.

"Now finally my debut at the greatest endurance race will follow. The excitement for my debut in Le Mans is increasing with every kilometre in the car."

Spa will mark Spengler's second WEC start following his debut in last year's Sebring 1000 Miles, where he was part of BMW's line-up in the GTE Pro class.

The 36-year-old is also a two-time podium finisher in IMSA, having finished second in the GT Le Mans class of the Rolex 24 in 2015 and the following year's Sebring 12 Hours.

Next article
Le Mans moves to limit 2020 crowd numbers

Previous article

Le Mans moves to limit 2020 crowd numbers

trending Today

Fernando Alonso set for 2021 F1 return at Renault
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Fernando Alonso set for 2021 F1 return at Renault

Reddick: "I stand by my comments on Twitter" regarding Trump
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Reddick: "I stand by my comments on Twitter" regarding Trump

Mercedes admits W11 design is triggering gearbox issue
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Mercedes admits W11 design is triggering gearbox issue

Vettel challenges Ferrari claims over contract decision
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Vettel challenges Ferrari claims over contract decision

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video

Mercedes: Bottas radio message nothing to do with 'Multi 21'
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Mercedes: Bottas radio message nothing to do with 'Multi 21'

Kubica to make F1 race weekend return with Alfa
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Kubica to make F1 race weekend return with Alfa

Ferrari's F1 car "unrecognisable" in Austrian GP - Vettel
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ferrari's F1 car "unrecognisable" in Austrian GP - Vettel

Latest news

Spengler to make Le Mans debut with ByKolles
Le Mans / Le Mans
26m

Spengler to make Le Mans debut with ByKolles

Le Mans moves to limit 2020 crowd numbers
Le Mans / Le Mans

Le Mans moves to limit 2020 crowd numbers

DTM stalwart Phoenix targets ELMS, Le Mans in 2021
DTM / DTM

DTM stalwart Phoenix targets ELMS, Le Mans in 2021

Gavin: Le Mans was never detrimental to Corvette's IMSA program
IMSA / IMSA

Gavin: Le Mans was never detrimental to Corvette's IMSA program

Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans , WEC
Drivers Bruno Spengler
Teams Kolles Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

Fernando Alonso set for 2021 F1 return at Renault

2
Formula 1

Vettel challenges Ferrari claims over contract decision

3
NASCAR Cup

Reddick: "I stand by my comments on Twitter" regarding Trump

4
Formula 1

Mercedes admits W11 design is triggering gearbox issue

5
Formula 1

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video

Latest videos

24 Hours of Le Mans 2019: Ferrari in numbers 01:24
Le Mans

24 Hours of Le Mans 2019: Ferrari in numbers

Le Mans - The Greatest Race 02:52
Le Mans

Le Mans - The Greatest Race

Le Mans Greats - Steve McQueen at Le Mans 03:53
Le Mans

Le Mans Greats - Steve McQueen at Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari - What happened next 12:03
Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari - What happened next

Ford v Ferrari - What really happened 13:22
Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari - What really happened

Latest news

Spengler to make Le Mans debut with ByKolles
LM24

Spengler to make Le Mans debut with ByKolles

Le Mans moves to limit 2020 crowd numbers
LM24

Le Mans moves to limit 2020 crowd numbers

DTM stalwart Phoenix targets ELMS, Le Mans in 2021
DTM

DTM stalwart Phoenix targets ELMS, Le Mans in 2021

Gavin: Le Mans was never detrimental to Corvette's IMSA program
IMSA

Gavin: Le Mans was never detrimental to Corvette's IMSA program

Toyota: "Disappointing" not to explore limits of current LMP1 car
WEC

Toyota: "Disappointing" not to explore limits of current LMP1 car

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.