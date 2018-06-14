Le Mans 24h: Red flag incidents mar second qualifying

Toyota remains on provisional pole for the Le Mans 24 Hours after a second qualifying session disrupted by two red flag incidents, one of which brought an early halt to proceedings.
Fernando Alonso set the fastest time in the session, although neither of the leading Toyota TS050 Hybrids improved their laptimes from Wednesday's first qualifying.
Alonso began the session in the #8 Toyota and completed eight heavily disrupted laps caused by many incidents suffered by LMP2 and GTE machinery.
That meant he had just two clean flying laps and he set a 3m18.021s best time on his second run, after Sven Muller put the #94 Porsche 911 RSR into the barriers on the approach at Indianapolis and caused a red flag when he hit the tyre barrier.
That meant Alonso's best lap was almost eight tenths slower than teammate Kazuki Nakajima's provisional pole time from Wednesday night.
Sebastien Buemi also lapped close to Alonso's best time, as did Jose Maria Lopez in the #7 Toyota, which went off twice in the hands of Mike Conway.
There were few improvements elsewhere LMP1, meaning that the best placed non-hybrid LMP1 car is still the #17 SMP Racing BR1 shared by Stephane Sarrazin, Egor Orudzhev and Matevos Isaakyan.
The only LMP1 contenders to improve their positions was the two Manor Ginettas, with Alex Brundle taking the #6 G60-LT-P1 up to ninth, clear of all the LMP2 runners, with a 3m24.343s lap.
Brundle's time meant he was now 1.8s slower than the ByKolles ENSO CLM P1/01 in eighth and 7.073s off the ultimate pace set by the leading Toyota.
The session was red-flagged with over half an hour remaining when Giorgio Sernagiotto crashed the #47 Cetilar-Vilorba Corse on the approach to the first chicane, which the team attributed to a front-right puncture. The Italian emerged from the wreckage unaided.
Status quo in LMP2
The order at the top in LMP2 was unchanged prior to the stoppage, with only one change in the minor placings deposing the fastest Ligier to seventh.
Paul-Loup Chatin's bechmark time from Wednesday night in the #48 IDEC Sport Oreca remained unchallenged, ahead of the #28 TDS Racing Oreca of Loic Duval.
The only major improvement was from Tristan Gommendy in the Graff-SO24 Oreca, which moved into sixth place in an incident-filled session.
Prior to Sernagiotto's accident, single-seater convert Norman Nato was fortunate to escape without damage from a high-speed spin at the Porsche Curves in the #35 SMP Dallara.
Two-time class-winner Nicolas Lapierre also broke the suspension on his #36 Signatech-Alpine at the Ford chicane and spun into the gravel, bringing out a slow zone.
Porsche still in command in GTE
Porsche maintained control of GTE Pro, as just one of the 17 cars in the class managed to improve its best time from Wednesday’s first qualifying.
That was the #93 CORE autosport-run 911 RSR, which had been seventh overnight but rose to fifth with a lap of 3m49.621s by Patrick Pilet – 2.117s slower than Gianmaria Bruni’s benchmark in the #91 Manthey Porsche.
The Weissach marque continues to hold a 1-2 with its two retro-liveried cars, the #91 and the #92, while Ford’s top two cars, the #66 and #68, remain on the second row.
Ferrari’s lead 488 GTE Evo, the #51 AF Corse car, has dropped to sixth as a result of Pilet’s improvement, ahead of the remaining #94 Porsche.
Ford’s eighth-placed #67 car was damaged when Andy Priaulx dipped a wheel on the grass entering Tertre Rouge, spun and hit the barriers backwards. The three-time WTCC champion was able to get back to the pits unaided despite losing a chunk of rear bodywork.
The rest of the order hasn’t changed from Wednesday, with BMW’s top car in ninth, Corvette’s best runner in 13th and Aston Martin propping up the field with its two brand-new Vantage GTEs.
In GTE Am, the two Dempsey-Proton Porsches remain first and second, but a 3m51.956s lap by Giancarlo Fisichella moved up the #54 Spirit of Race Ferrari to third place.
The #84 JMW Motorsport Ferrari of Jeff Segal and the #99 Proton Porsche of Pat Long were the only two others to improve of the 13 runners in class.
Additional reporting by James Newbold
Full results (combined):
|Pos.
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|8
| Fernando Alonso
Kazuki Nakajima
Sébastien Buemi
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|16
|3'17.270
|2
|7
| Kamui Kobayashi
Mike Conway
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|14
|3'17.377
|0.107
|3
|17
| Stéphane Sarrazin
Matevos Isaakyan
Egor Orudzhev
|BR Engineering BR1
|LMP1
|4
|3'19.483
|2.213
|4
|1
| Andre Lotterer
Bruno Senna
Neel Jani
|Rebellion R13
|LMP1
|12
|3'19.662
|2.392
|5
|3
| Mathias Beche
Thomas Laurent
Gustavo Menezes
|Rebellion R13
|LMP1
|6
|3'19.945
|2.675
|6
|10
| Henrik Hedman
Renger van der Zande
Ben Hanley
|BR Engineering BR1
|LMP1
|6
|3'21.110
|3.840
|7
|11
| Jenson Button
Vitaly Petrov
Mikhail Aleshin
|BR Engineering BR1
|LMP1
|3
|3'21.408
|4.138
|8
|4
| Oliver Webb
Dominik Kraihamer
Tom Dillmann
|ENSO CLM P1/01
|LMP1
|8
|3'22.505
|5.235
|9
|6
| Oliver Turvey
Alex Brundle
Oliver Rowland
|Ginetta G60-LT-P1
|LMP1
|13
|3'24.343
|7.073
|10
|48
| Paul-Loup Chatin
Memo Rojas
Paul Lafargue
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|12
|3'24.956
|7.686
|11
|28
| Loic Duval
François Perrodo
Matthieu Vaxiviere
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|11
|3'25.240
|7.970
|12
|5
| Leo Roussel
Mike Simpson
Charlie Robertson
|Ginetta G60-LT-P1
|LMP1
|8
|3'25.268
|7.998
|13
|26
| Jean-Eric Vergne
Roman Rusinov
Andrea Pizzitola
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|15
|3'26.447
|9.177
|14
|31
| Pastor Maldonado
Nathanael Berthon
Roberto Gonzalez
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|8
|3'26.508
|9.238
|15
|36
| Nicolas Lapierre
Pierre Thiriet
Andre Negrao
|Alpine A470
|LMP2
|10
|3'26.681
|9.411
|16
|39
| Vincent Capillaire
Tristan Gommendy
Jonathan Hirschi
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|13
|3'26.701
|9.431
|17
|22
| Paul di Resta
Filipe Albuquerque
Philip Hanson
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|15
|3'26.772
|9.502
|18
|40
| Jose Gutierrez
Enzo Guibbert
James Allen
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|11
|3'27.280
|10.010
|19
|37
| Nabil Jeffri
Weiron Tan
Jazeman Jaafar
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|12
|3'27.468
|10.198
|20
|47
| Felipe Nasr
Roberto Lacorte
Giorgio Sernagiotto
|Dallara P217
|LMP2
|11
|3'27.993
|10.723
|21
|38
| Ho-Pin Tung
Stéphane Richelmi
Gabriel Aubry
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|13
|3'27.999
|10.729
|22
|23
| Will Stevens
Julien Canal
Timothé Buret
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|13
|3'28.008
|10.738
|23
|32
| Juan Pablo Montoya
William Owen
Hugo De Sadeleer
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|14
|3'28.159
|10.889
|24
|29
| Jan Lammers
Giedo van der Garde
Frits van Eerd
|Dallara P217
|LMP2
|11
|3'28.556
|11.286
|25
|35
| Viktor Shaytar
Norman Nato
Harrison Newey
|Dallara P217
|LMP2
|14
|3'28.629
|11.359
|26
|34
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Ricky Taylor
Côme Ledogar
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|12
|3'33.755
|16.485
|27
|33
| David Cheng
Nicholas Boulle
Pierre Nicolet
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|9
|3'35.237
|17.967
|28
|44
| Andrea Bertolini
Tracy Krohn
Nic Jönsson
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|11
|3'35.385
|18.115
|29
|50
| Thomas Dagoneau
Romano Ricci
Erwin Creed
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|12
|3'38.206
|20.936
|30
|25
| Mark Patterson
Tacksung Kim
Ate de Jong
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|14
|3'44.177
|26.907
|31
|91
| Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
Frédéric Makowiecki
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE PRO
|12
|3'47.504
|30.234
|32
|92
| Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE PRO
|14
|3'49.097
|31.827
|33
|66
| Stefan Mücke
Olivier Pla
Billy Johnson
|Ford GT
|LMGTE PRO
|8
|3'49.181
|31.911
|34
|68
| Sébastien Bourdais
Joey Hand
Dirk Müller
|Ford GT
|LMGTE PRO
|11
|3'49.582
|32.312
|35
|93
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
Earl Bamber
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE PRO
|13
|3'49.621
|32.351
|36
|51
| James Calado
Alessandro Pier Guidi
Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|12
|3'49.854
|32.584
|37
|94
| Romain Dumas
Timo Bernhard
Sven Muller
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE PRO
|1
|3'50.089
|32.819
|38
|67
| Harry Tincknell
Tony Kanaan
Andy Priaulx
|Ford GT
|LMGTE PRO
|11
|3'50.429
|33.159
|39
|82
| Antonio Felix da Costa
Augusto Farfus
Alexander Sims
|BMW M8 GTE
|LMGTE PRO
|14
|3'50.579
|33.309
|40
|69
| Ryan Briscoe
Scott Dixon
Richard Westbrook
|Ford GT
|LMGTE PRO
|13
|3'50.593
|33.323
|41
|81
| Nick Catsburg
Martin Tomczyk
Philipp Eng
|BMW M8 GTE
|LMGTE PRO
|13
|3'50.596
|33.326
|42
|71
| Sam Bird
Davide Rigon
Miguel Molina
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|13
|3'50.669
|33.399
|43
|88
| Khaled Al Qubaisi
Matteo Cairoli
Giorgio Roda
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|9
|3'50.728
|33.458
|44
|63
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
Mike Rockenfeller
|Chevrolet Corvette C7R
|LMGTE PRO
|12
|3'50.789
|33.519
|45
|64
| Marcel Fassler
Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|Chevrolet Corvette C7R
|LMGTE PRO
|12
|3'50.952
|33.682
|46
|77
| Christian Ried
Matt Campbell
Julien Andlauer
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|8
|3'51.930
|34.660
|47
|54
| Giancarlo Fisichella
Francesco Castellacci
Thomas Flohr
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|LMGTE AM
|13
|3'51.956
|34.686
|48
|52
| Pipo Derani
Toni Vilander
Antonio Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|12
|3'52.112
|34.842
|49
|97
| Jonathan Adam
Maxime Martin
Alex Lynn
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|11
|3'52.486
|35.216
|50
|86
| Michael Wainwright
Ben Barker
Alex Davison
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|9
|3'52.517
|35.247
|51
|56
| Jörg Bergmeister
Patrick Lindsey
Egidio Perfetti
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|13
|3'52.985
|35.715
|52
|84
| Jeff Segal
Liam Griffin
Cooper MacNeil
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|LMGTE AM
|10
|3'53.439
|36.169
|53
|85
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
Luca Stolz
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|LMGTE AM
|11
|3'54.000
|36.730
|54
|98
| Pedro Lamy
Paul Dalla Lana
Mathias Lauda
|Aston Martin Vantage
|LMGTE AM
|13
|3'54.307
|37.037
|55
|99
| Patrick Long
Tim Pappas
Spencer Pumpelly
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|12
|3'54.720
|37.450
|56
|95
| Marco Sorensen
Nicki Thiim
Darren Turner
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|11
|3'54.780
|37.510
|57
|70
| Olivier Beretta
Motoaki Ishikawa
Eddie Cheever III
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|LMGTE AM
|14
|3'54.951
|37.681
|58
|61
| Matt Griffin
Mok Weng Sun
Keita Sawa
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|LMGTE AM
|10
|3'55.076
|37.806
|59
|80
| Erik Maris
Christina Nielsen
Fabio Babini
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|9
|3'55.569
|38.299
|60
|90
| Salih Yoluc
Euan Hankey
Charlie Eastwood
|Aston Martin Vantage
|LMGTE AM
|13
|3'55.661
|38.391