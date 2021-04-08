Porsche reveals full line-ups for Le Mans 24 Hours

Frederic Makowiecki will continue to partner Gianmaria Bruni and Richard Lietz in the #91 Porsche 911 RSR-19, while the regulars in the #92 car, Neel Jani and Kevin Estre, are joined by Michael Christensen.

Both Makowiecki and Christensen will also race in the second round of the FIA World Endurance Championship season at Portimao, which will be run over eight hours on the June weekend originally occupied by Le Mans - which has been pushed back to August.

Read Also: The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

“It’s great that I can share driving duties in the number 91 car at Le Mans with Gimmi and Richie for the fourth year in a row," said Makowiecki, who will be embarking on his eighth consecutive appearance at La Sarthe with Porsche.

"We’re a very well-oiled threesome and we’ve always done well at our races. Unfortunately, it’s never been quite enough for us to win our class at Le Mans yet, but that should change this year.

"We’ll tackle the WEC race in Portugal with the aim of refining the interaction with our new race engineer John McGregor. There’s not a lot of time to work on some aspects during the Le Mans week, so we’ll do that in Portimao. That puts us in a good starting position.”

Christensen was one of several drivers axed from Porsche's official factory roster ahead of the 2021 season, as he was replaced by Jani alongside Estre for the full WEC campaign.

“I’m very much looking forward to our joint outing in the number 92 car at the Portimao race," commented the Dane. "I also feel particularly fortunate to be able to drive for Porsche at Le Mans this year.

"It’s the biggest, toughest and most important race on the calendar every year and, if we’re successful, the most wonderful. I hope we’ll perform as well as we did in 2018. Another class victory would be a dream come true.”

Porsche factory driver Matt Campbell was confirmed late last month as part of Proton Competition's #77 Porsche line-up in the GTE Am class alongside Christian Ried and Jaxon Evans.

Another one of the brands works drivers, Pat Long and Porsche 'young professional' Julien Andlauer will anchor Proton's #88 and #99 cars respectively, with teammates yet to be announced.