Gallery: Over 70 years of Porsche's history in pictures

1953 Le Mans 24 Hours - Gustave Olivier, Eugéne Martin, Porsche 356
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1954 Le Mans 24 Hours - Johnny Claes, Pierre Stasse, Porsche 550, leads Jean-Paul Colas, Hernano da Silva Ramos, Aston Martin DB2/4
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1955 Le Mans 24 Hours - Helmut Polensky, Richard von Frankenberg, Porsche 550 RS Spyder 1
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1956 Nurburgring 1000: Sepp Greger, Harald von Saucken, Porsche 356 follows Mathieu Hezemans, Carel Godin de Beaufort, Porsche 550 Spyder
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1958 Le Mans 24 Hours: Edgar Barth, Paul Frere, Porsche RSK
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1960 Le Mans 24 Hours - Graham Whitehead, Henry Taylor, Ferrari 250 GTO, leads Edgar Barth, Wolfgang Seidel, Porsche RS60
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1961 Le Mans 24 Hours - Masten Gregory, Bob Holbert, Porsche RS61 Spyder
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1962 Le Mans 24 Hours - Olivier Gendebien, Phil Hill, Ferrari 330 TRI/LM, leads Ben Pon, Carel Godin de Beaufort, Porsche 695 GS
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1962 French GP - Dan Gurney, Porsche 804
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1962 French GP: Race winner Dan Gurney, Porsche 804
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1963 German GP - Gerhard Mitter, Porsche 718
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1964 Le Mans 24 Hours - Edgar Barth, Herbert Linge, Porsche 904/8, leads Ben Pon, Henk van Zalinge, Porsche 904 GTS
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1970 Le Mans 24 Hours - Hans Herrmann, Richard Attwood, Porsche 917K
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1971 Buenos Aires 1000km: Emerson Fittipaldi, Carlos Reutemann, Porsche 917K
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1971 Watkins Glen 6 Hours: Derek Bell, Richard Attwood, Porsche 917K
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1971 Le Mans 24 Hours: Willi Kauhsen, Reinhold Joest, Porsche 917/20 'Pink Pig'
Photo by: Sutton Images
1973 Targa Florio: Race winners Herbert Muller, Gijs van Lennep, Porsche Carrera RSR
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1974 Safari Rally: Bjorn Waldegard, Hans Thorszelius, Porsche 911
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1975 Silverstone 6 Hours: Jacky Ickx, Jochen Mass, Porsche 935
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1976 Le Mans 24 Hours - Jacky Ickx, Gijs van Lennep, Porsche 936
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1977 Silverstone 6 Hours: Jochen Mass, Jacky Ickx, Porsche 935
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1979 Silverstone 6 Hours: Jochen Mass crashes his Essex Porsche
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1979 Le Mans 24 Hours: #41 Porsche Kremer Racing Porsche 935 K3: Klaus Ludwig, Don Whittington, Bill Whittington
Photo by: Philippe Hubert
1982 Daytona 24: Bob Akin, Derek Bell, Craig Siebert, Porsche 935 Turbo
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1980 Rally Monte Carlo: Hannu Mikkola, Arne Hertz, Porsche 911 SC Carrera
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1981 Le Mans 24 Hours - Jacky Ickx, Derek Bell, Porsche 936/81
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1982 Brands Hatch 1000: Jacky Ickx, Derek Bell, Porsche 956
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1982 Le Mans 24 Hours - #1 Rothmans Porsche Porsche 956: Jacky Ickx, Derek Bell
Photo by: Jean-Philippe Legrand
1983 Fuji 1000km: Race winners Derek Bell, Stefan Bellof, Rothmans Porsche 956
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1983 Le Mans 24 Hours - Al Holbert, Hurley Haywood, Vern Schuppan, Porsche 956
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1984 Le Mans 24 Hours - Podium: Klaus Ludwig, Henri Pescarolo, Porsche 956
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1985 Selangor 800: Vern Schuppan, James Weaver, Porsche 956, leads Oscar Larrauri, Massimo Sigala, Frank Jelinski, Porsche 956
1985 Le Mans 24 Hours - #33 Fitzpatrick Porsche Team Porsche 956: David Hobbs, Jo Gartner, Guy Edwards
Photo by: Patrick Martinoli
1986 Le Mans 24 Hours - Hans-Joachim Stuck, Derek Bell, Al Holbert, Porsche 962C
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1987 Le Mans 24 Hours - Hans-Joachim Stuck, Al Holbert, Derek Bell, Rothmans Porsche 962C
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1989 Daytona 24 - John Andretti, Derek Bell, Bob Wollek, Porsche 962
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1991 Le Mans 24 Hours - scar Larrauri, Jesus Pareja, Walter Brun, Brun C91 Judd
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1992 Le Mans 24 Hours - Derek Bell, Justin Bell, Tiff Needell, Porsche 962C
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1993 Daytona 24 - Rob Dyson, James Weaver, Price Cobb, Elliot Forbes-Robinson, Porsche 962C
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1994 Le Mans 24 Hours - Derek Bell, Kremer Porsche Spyder, with his wife Misty
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1995 Le Mans 24 Hours - Guy Kuster, Karel Dolejsi, Peter Seikel, Porsche 911 GT2
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1996 Le Mans 24 Hours - Race winners Davy Jones, Alexander Wurz, Manuel Reuter, TWR Porsche WSC 95 on the podium
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1997 Le Mans 24 Hours - Michel Neugarten, Jean-Claude Lagniez, Guy Martinolle, Porsche 911 GT2
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1998 Le Mans 24 Hours - Allan McNish, Laurent Aiello, Stéphane Ortelli, Porsche 911 GT1-98
Photo by: Motorsport Images
2001 Rolex 24 - Lucas Luhr, Randy Pobst, Mike Fitzgerald, Christian Menzel, Porsche 911 GT3-RS, leads Don Kitch, Dave Parker, Dave Gaylord, Mike Oberholtzer, Porsche 911 GT3-R
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
2003 Spa 24 Hours - Race winners Stephane Ortelli, Marc Lieb, Romian Dumas, Porsche 996 GT3-RS
Photo by: Motorsport Images
2005 Le Mans 24 Hours - #76 Porsche 911 GT3-RS: Raymond Narac, Sebastien Dumez, Romain Dumas
Photo by: Jeff Bloxham / Motorsport Images
2005 Goodwood Festival of Speed - Porsche 356
Photo by: Jeff Bloxham / Motorsport Images
2007 Le Mans 24 Hours - #93 Porsche 997 GT3 RSR: Allan Simonsen, Lars Erik Nielsen, Pierre Ehret
Photo by: Kevin Wood / Motorsport Images
2014 Rolex 24 - #911 Porsche 911 RSR, GTLM, Nick Tandy, Richard Lietz, Patrick Pilet
Photo by: F. Peirce Williams / Motorsport Images
2015 Le Mans 24 Hours - #19 Porsche Team Porsche 919 Hybrid: Nico Hulkenberg, Nick Tandy, Earl Bamber
Photo by: Eric Gilbert
2016 Le Mans 24 Hours - Checkered flag for #2 Porsche Team Porsche 919 Hybrid: Romain Dumas, Neel Jani, Marc Lieb
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
2016 IMSA GT3 Cup Challenge Austin - Stephen Tullman, Gold
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
2017 Le Mans 24 Hours - Race winners #2 Porsche LMP Team Porsche 919 Hybrid: Timo Bernhard, Earl Bamber, Brendon Hartley
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
To celebrate over 70 years of Porsche, Motorsport Images revisited its archive to compile some of the best pictures from the German marque's rich history.
