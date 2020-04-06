Top events
Previous
Le Mans / Top List

Gallery: Over 70 years of Porsche's history in pictures

shares
comments
Slider
List

1953 Le Mans 24 Hours - Gustave Olivier, Eugéne Martin, Porsche 356

1953 Le Mans 24 Hours - Gustave Olivier, Eugéne Martin, Porsche 356
1/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1954 Le Mans 24 Hours - Johnny Claes, Pierre Stasse, Porsche 550, leads Jean-Paul Colas, Hernano da Silva Ramos, Aston Martin DB2/4

1954 Le Mans 24 Hours - Johnny Claes, Pierre Stasse, Porsche 550, leads Jean-Paul Colas, Hernano da Silva Ramos, Aston Martin DB2/4
2/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1955 Le Mans 24 Hours - Helmut Polensky, Richard von Frankenberg, Porsche 550 RS Spyder 1

1955 Le Mans 24 Hours - Helmut Polensky, Richard von Frankenberg, Porsche 550 RS Spyder 1
3/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1956 Nurburgring 1000: Sepp Greger, Harald von Saucken, Porsche 356 follows Mathieu Hezemans, Carel Godin de Beaufort, Porsche 550 Spyder

1956 Nurburgring 1000: Sepp Greger, Harald von Saucken, Porsche 356 follows Mathieu Hezemans, Carel Godin de Beaufort, Porsche 550 Spyder
4/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1958 Le Mans 24 Hours: Edgar Barth, Paul Frere, Porsche RSK

1958 Le Mans 24 Hours: Edgar Barth, Paul Frere, Porsche RSK
5/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1960 Le Mans 24 Hours - Graham Whitehead, Henry Taylor, Ferrari 250 GTO, leads Edgar Barth, Wolfgang Seidel, Porsche RS60

1960 Le Mans 24 Hours - Graham Whitehead, Henry Taylor, Ferrari 250 GTO, leads Edgar Barth, Wolfgang Seidel, Porsche RS60
6/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1961 Le Mans 24 Hours - Masten Gregory, Bob Holbert, Porsche RS61 Spyder

1961 Le Mans 24 Hours - Masten Gregory, Bob Holbert, Porsche RS61 Spyder
7/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1962 Le Mans 24 Hours - Olivier Gendebien, Phil Hill, Ferrari 330 TRI/LM, leads Ben Pon, Carel Godin de Beaufort, Porsche 695 GS

1962 Le Mans 24 Hours - Olivier Gendebien, Phil Hill, Ferrari 330 TRI/LM, leads Ben Pon, Carel Godin de Beaufort, Porsche 695 GS
8/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1962 French GP - Dan Gurney, Porsche 804

1962 French GP - Dan Gurney, Porsche 804
9/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1962 French GP: Race winner Dan Gurney, Porsche 804

1962 French GP: Race winner Dan Gurney, Porsche 804
10/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1963 German GP - Gerhard Mitter, Porsche 718

1963 German GP - Gerhard Mitter, Porsche 718
11/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1964 Le Mans 24 Hours - Edgar Barth, Herbert Linge, Porsche 904/8, leads Ben Pon, Henk van Zalinge, Porsche 904 GTS

1964 Le Mans 24 Hours - Edgar Barth, Herbert Linge, Porsche 904/8, leads Ben Pon, Henk van Zalinge, Porsche 904 GTS
12/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1970 Le Mans 24 Hours - Hans Herrmann, Richard Attwood, Porsche 917K

1970 Le Mans 24 Hours - Hans Herrmann, Richard Attwood, Porsche 917K
13/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1971 Buenos Aires 1000km: Emerson Fittipaldi, Carlos Reutemann, Porsche 917K

1971 Buenos Aires 1000km: Emerson Fittipaldi, Carlos Reutemann, Porsche 917K
14/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1971 Watkins Glen 6 Hours: Derek Bell, Richard Attwood, Porsche 917K

1971 Watkins Glen 6 Hours: Derek Bell, Richard Attwood, Porsche 917K
15/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1971 Le Mans 24 Hours: Willi Kauhsen, Reinhold Joest, Porsche 917/20 'Pink Pig'

1971 Le Mans 24 Hours: Willi Kauhsen, Reinhold Joest, Porsche 917/20 'Pink Pig'
16/54

Photo by: Sutton Images

1973 Targa Florio: Race winners Herbert Muller, Gijs van Lennep, Porsche Carrera RSR

1973 Targa Florio: Race winners Herbert Muller, Gijs van Lennep, Porsche Carrera RSR
17/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1974 Safari Rally: Bjorn Waldegard, Hans Thorszelius, Porsche 911

1974 Safari Rally: Bjorn Waldegard, Hans Thorszelius, Porsche 911
18/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1975 Silverstone 6 Hours: Jacky Ickx, Jochen Mass, Porsche 935

1975 Silverstone 6 Hours: Jacky Ickx, Jochen Mass, Porsche 935
19/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1976 Le Mans 24 Hours - Jacky Ickx, Gijs van Lennep, Porsche 936

1976 Le Mans 24 Hours - Jacky Ickx, Gijs van Lennep, Porsche 936
20/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1977 Silverstone 6 Hours: Jochen Mass, Jacky Ickx, Porsche 935

1977 Silverstone 6 Hours: Jochen Mass, Jacky Ickx, Porsche 935
21/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1979 Silverstone 6 Hours: Jochen Mass crashes his Essex Porsche

1979 Silverstone 6 Hours: Jochen Mass crashes his Essex Porsche
22/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1979 Le Mans 24 Hours: #41 Porsche Kremer Racing Porsche 935 K3: Klaus Ludwig, Don Whittington, Bill Whittington

1979 Le Mans 24 Hours: #41 Porsche Kremer Racing Porsche 935 K3: Klaus Ludwig, Don Whittington, Bill Whittington
23/54

Photo by: Philippe Hubert

1982 Daytona 24: Bob Akin, Derek Bell, Craig Siebert, Porsche 935 Turbo

1982 Daytona 24: Bob Akin, Derek Bell, Craig Siebert, Porsche 935 Turbo
24/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1980 Rally Monte Carlo: Hannu Mikkola, Arne Hertz, Porsche 911 SC Carrera

1980 Rally Monte Carlo: Hannu Mikkola, Arne Hertz, Porsche 911 SC Carrera
25/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1981 Le Mans 24 Hours - Jacky Ickx, Derek Bell, Porsche 936/81

1981 Le Mans 24 Hours - Jacky Ickx, Derek Bell, Porsche 936/81
26/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1982 Brands Hatch 1000: Jacky Ickx, Derek Bell, Porsche 956

1982 Brands Hatch 1000: Jacky Ickx, Derek Bell, Porsche 956
27/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1982 Le Mans 24 Hours - #1 Rothmans Porsche Porsche 956: Jacky Ickx, Derek Bell

1982 Le Mans 24 Hours - #1 Rothmans Porsche Porsche 956: Jacky Ickx, Derek Bell
28/54

Photo by: Jean-Philippe Legrand

1983 Fuji 1000km: Race winners Derek Bell, Stefan Bellof, Rothmans Porsche 956

1983 Fuji 1000km: Race winners Derek Bell, Stefan Bellof, Rothmans Porsche 956
29/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1983 Le Mans 24 Hours - Al Holbert, Hurley Haywood, Vern Schuppan, Porsche 956

1983 Le Mans 24 Hours - Al Holbert, Hurley Haywood, Vern Schuppan, Porsche 956
30/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1984 Le Mans 24 Hours - Podium: Klaus Ludwig, Henri Pescarolo, Porsche 956

1984 Le Mans 24 Hours - Podium: Klaus Ludwig, Henri Pescarolo, Porsche 956
31/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1985 Selangor 800: Vern Schuppan, James Weaver, Porsche 956, leads Oscar Larrauri, Massimo Sigala, Frank Jelinski, Porsche 956

1985 Selangor 800: Vern Schuppan, James Weaver, Porsche 956, leads Oscar Larrauri, Massimo Sigala, Frank Jelinski, Porsche 956
32/54

1985 Le Mans 24 Hours - #33 Fitzpatrick Porsche Team Porsche 956: David Hobbs, Jo Gartner, Guy Edwards

1985 Le Mans 24 Hours - #33 Fitzpatrick Porsche Team Porsche 956: David Hobbs, Jo Gartner, Guy Edwards
33/54

Photo by: Patrick Martinoli

1986 Le Mans 24 Hours - Hans-Joachim Stuck, Derek Bell, Al Holbert, Porsche 962C

1986 Le Mans 24 Hours - Hans-Joachim Stuck, Derek Bell, Al Holbert, Porsche 962C
34/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1987 Le Mans 24 Hours - Hans-Joachim Stuck, Al Holbert, Derek Bell, Rothmans Porsche 962C

1987 Le Mans 24 Hours - Hans-Joachim Stuck, Al Holbert, Derek Bell, Rothmans Porsche 962C
35/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1989 Daytona 24 - John Andretti, Derek Bell, Bob Wollek, Porsche 962

1989 Daytona 24 - John Andretti, Derek Bell, Bob Wollek, Porsche 962
36/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1991 Le Mans 24 Hours - scar Larrauri, Jesus Pareja, Walter Brun, Brun C91 Judd

1991 Le Mans 24 Hours - scar Larrauri, Jesus Pareja, Walter Brun, Brun C91 Judd
37/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1992 Le Mans 24 Hours - Derek Bell, Justin Bell, Tiff Needell, Porsche 962C

1992 Le Mans 24 Hours - Derek Bell, Justin Bell, Tiff Needell, Porsche 962C
38/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1993 Daytona 24 - Rob Dyson, James Weaver, Price Cobb, Elliot Forbes-Robinson, Porsche 962C

1993 Daytona 24 - Rob Dyson, James Weaver, Price Cobb, Elliot Forbes-Robinson, Porsche 962C
39/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1994 Le Mans 24 Hours - Derek Bell, Kremer Porsche Spyder, with his wife Misty

1994 Le Mans 24 Hours - Derek Bell, Kremer Porsche Spyder, with his wife Misty
40/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1995 Le Mans 24 Hours - Guy Kuster, Karel Dolejsi, Peter Seikel, Porsche 911 GT2

1995 Le Mans 24 Hours - Guy Kuster, Karel Dolejsi, Peter Seikel, Porsche 911 GT2
41/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1996 Le Mans 24 Hours - Race winners Davy Jones, Alexander Wurz, Manuel Reuter, TWR Porsche WSC 95 on the podium

1996 Le Mans 24 Hours - Race winners Davy Jones, Alexander Wurz, Manuel Reuter, TWR Porsche WSC 95 on the podium
42/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1997 Le Mans 24 Hours - Michel Neugarten, Jean-Claude Lagniez, Guy Martinolle, Porsche 911 GT2

1997 Le Mans 24 Hours - Michel Neugarten, Jean-Claude Lagniez, Guy Martinolle, Porsche 911 GT2
43/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1998 Le Mans 24 Hours - Allan McNish, Laurent Aiello, Stéphane Ortelli, Porsche 911 GT1-98

1998 Le Mans 24 Hours - Allan McNish, Laurent Aiello, Stéphane Ortelli, Porsche 911 GT1-98
44/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

2001 Rolex 24 - Lucas Luhr, Randy Pobst, Mike Fitzgerald, Christian Menzel, Porsche 911 GT3-RS, leads Don Kitch, Dave Parker, Dave Gaylord, Mike Oberholtzer, Porsche 911 GT3-R

2001 Rolex 24 - Lucas Luhr, Randy Pobst, Mike Fitzgerald, Christian Menzel, Porsche 911 GT3-RS, leads Don Kitch, Dave Parker, Dave Gaylord, Mike Oberholtzer, Porsche 911 GT3-R
45/54

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

2003 Spa 24 Hours - Race winners Stephane Ortelli, Marc Lieb, Romian Dumas, Porsche 996 GT3-RS

2003 Spa 24 Hours - Race winners Stephane Ortelli, Marc Lieb, Romian Dumas, Porsche 996 GT3-RS
46/54

Photo by: Motorsport Images

2005 Le Mans 24 Hours - #76 Porsche 911 GT3-RS: Raymond Narac, Sebastien Dumez, Romain Dumas

2005 Le Mans 24 Hours - #76 Porsche 911 GT3-RS: Raymond Narac, Sebastien Dumez, Romain Dumas
47/54

Photo by: Jeff Bloxham / Motorsport Images

2005 Goodwood Festival of Speed - Porsche 356

2005 Goodwood Festival of Speed - Porsche 356
48/54

Photo by: Jeff Bloxham / Motorsport Images

2007 Le Mans 24 Hours - #93 Porsche 997 GT3 RSR: Allan Simonsen, Lars Erik Nielsen, Pierre Ehret

2007 Le Mans 24 Hours - #93 Porsche 997 GT3 RSR: Allan Simonsen, Lars Erik Nielsen, Pierre Ehret
49/54

Photo by: Kevin Wood / Motorsport Images

2014 Rolex 24 - #911 Porsche 911 RSR, GTLM, Nick Tandy, Richard Lietz, Patrick Pilet

2014 Rolex 24 - #911 Porsche 911 RSR, GTLM, Nick Tandy, Richard Lietz, Patrick Pilet
50/54

Photo by: F. Peirce Williams / Motorsport Images

2015 Le Mans 24 Hours - #19 Porsche Team Porsche 919 Hybrid: Nico Hulkenberg, Nick Tandy, Earl Bamber

2015 Le Mans 24 Hours - #19 Porsche Team Porsche 919 Hybrid: Nico Hulkenberg, Nick Tandy, Earl Bamber
51/54

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

2016 Le Mans 24 Hours - Checkered flag for #2 Porsche Team Porsche 919 Hybrid: Romain Dumas, Neel Jani, Marc Lieb

2016 Le Mans 24 Hours - Checkered flag for #2 Porsche Team Porsche 919 Hybrid: Romain Dumas, Neel Jani, Marc Lieb
52/54

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

2016 IMSA GT3 Cup Challenge Austin - Stephen Tullman, Gold

2016 IMSA GT3 Cup Challenge Austin - Stephen Tullman, Gold
53/54

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

2017 Le Mans 24 Hours - Race winners #2 Porsche LMP Team Porsche 919 Hybrid: Timo Bernhard, Earl Bamber, Brendon Hartley

2017 Le Mans 24 Hours - Race winners #2 Porsche LMP Team Porsche 919 Hybrid: Timo Bernhard, Earl Bamber, Brendon Hartley
54/54

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Apr 6, 2020, 2:12 PM

To celebrate over 70 years of Porsche, Motorsport Images revisited its archive to compile some of the best pictures from the German marque's rich history.

About this article

Series Formula 1 , Le Mans , WRC , WEC

Le Mans Next session

24 Hours of Le Mans

24 Hours of Le Mans

12 Sep - 20 Sep

