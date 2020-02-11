Porsche firms up 2020 Le Mans line-ups
Porsche has confirmed the driver line-ups for its four GTE Pro entries in this year's Le Mans 24 Hours.
The Weissach marque had already confirmed its intention to field a quartet of Porsche 911 RSR-19s in the FIA World Endurance Championship season finale, with its two CORE autosport-run IMSA entries again bolstering the Team Manthey-run WEC cars.
Both the #91 and #92 cars, the full-season WEC entries, will have unchanged line-ups compared with the 2019 race.
That means Gianmaria Bruni and Richard Lietz are again joined by Frederic Makowiecki in the #91 car, while Laurens Vanthoor will race alongside 2018/19 WEC champions Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen in the #92 machine.
IMSA regulars Nick Tandy and Earl Bamber will be joined in the #93 Porsche by Australian driver Matt Campbell, who stepped up to a 'third driver' role in the US series this year.
Campbell replaces Patrick Pilet, who instead moves across to the #94 car to form an all-French line-up alongside Mathieu Jaminet and another newcomer, Julien Andlauer.
Porsche's vice-president of motorsport Fritz Enzinger commented: “Fielding the four works cars again in the GTE-Pro category at Le Mans underlines how important this classic is for Porsche.
"With the championship squads from the FIA WEC and the IMSA WeatherTech Championship, we have a treasure trove of expertise at the start plus a good balance of experienced and young drivers.
"We aim to fight for victory, but we know from experience that such long-distance races are full of surprises.”
Related video
About this article
|Series
|Le Mans
|Teams
|Porsche Team Shop Now
|Author
|Jamie Klein
Porsche firms up 2020 Le Mans line-ups
Le Mans Next session
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Powered by
|
12 MarTickets
|
19 MarTickets
|
2 AprTickets
|
16 AprTickets
|
30 AprTickets
|
7 MayTickets