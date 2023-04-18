Subscribe
Peugeot reveals special livery for Le Mans 24 Hours

Peugeot has presented a special ‘art car’ livery that its two 9X8 Hypercars will use in this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours.

Jamie Klein
By:
The French firm revealed the bold colour scheme that will adorn both of its entries for the World Endurance Championship centrepiece on Monday at the Milan Design Week event.

Spanish artist J.Demsky produced the design, which draws inspiration from the double Le Mans-winning Peugeot 905 of the early 1990s with its choice of colours.

Peugeot design director Matthias Hossann commented: “The Peugeot 905 is an icon of the 90s whose energy and creativity we wanted to celebrate. J. Demsky shares this passion and this inspiration. 

“The graphic strength of his art, referenced but ultra-modern, transports the Peugeot 9X8 into a universe that mixes street art and technology.

“It's a veritable artistic performance to celebrate both automotive design and the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.”

 

The special livery will replace the standard, predominantly grey design used by Peugeot for the regular WEC campaign.

Paul di Resta, Mikkel Jensen and Jean-Eric Vergne will pilot the #93 9X8 for the marque’s first assault on La Sarthe since 2011, while Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes and Nico Muller share the sister #94 machine.

Peugeot has endured a difficult start to the WEC season, with Duval, Menezes and Muller picking up the team’s best result of fifth in last weekend’s second round at Portimao.

It sits fifth in the Hypercar manufacturers’ standings, only ahead of minnows Vanwall and Glickenhaus.

