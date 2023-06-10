Pain for Cadillac in crash-filled early stages at Le Mans
Cadillac suffered early delays with two of its three LMDh contenders in a crash-filled opening phase of the Le Mans 24 Hours.
There was drama on the opening lap for the American manufacturer, which has three of its new V-Series.Rs contending for overall honours at Le Mans this year, when Jack Aitken crashed the #311 Action Express car at the first chicane.
Then, midway through the second hour, Sebastien Bourdais in the #3 Caddy was involved in a three-way incident at the Dunlop chicane with two GTE cars that left the Chip Ganassi Racing-run car with damage at the rear.
Bourdais was rear-ended in a slow zone that was in place following a crash for the Nielsen Racing LMP2 car.
The French driver was able to get the car he shares with Renger van der Zande and Scott Dixon back to the pits, with Dixon resuming after a 3m48s delay and remaining on the lead lap.
“We have a good car and it’s just a matter of running a clean race, and we did but we can’t control the outside factors," commented Bourdais. "It’s a shame.
"The right-rear puncture didn’t seem to impact us so much with the slow zone and the tire deg on the first stint is always pretty high, so putting new tires on helped us catch up pretty quickly.
"And then the real bummer is the GT car that got it all wrong in between the slow zones, drove right through and hit us in the right rear. We have a real Cadillac out there once we get back out.”
The #3 then had a lucky escape when Dixon spun as he hit a flooded track entering the Porsche Curves, just keeping it out of the barriers.
The Action Express car meanwhile rejoined after a lengthy spell in the garage following Aitken's early crash of an hour and 16 minutes, losing 16 laps to the leaders in the process.
AXR director of operations Chris Mitchum said: “I commend the guys for their composure. We’ll just keep working at it and see what we get.”
Sister brand Corvette Racing also suffered a difficult start to the race with its solo GTE Am car, which had started on class pole in the hands of Nicky Catsburg.
The C8.R spent almost 10 minutes in the garage to replace a front-right damper, dropping three laps off the class lead.
Le Mans 24h, H1: Toyota leads Ferrari, early Cadillac shunt
Le Mans 24h, H3: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car
Latest news
Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps
Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps
Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win
Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win
Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes
Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes
Cadillac “proud” of Le Mans podium, knows where to improve – Westbrook
Cadillac “proud” of Le Mans podium, knows where to improve – Westbrook Cadillac “proud” of Le Mans podium, knows where to improve – Westbrook
The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours
The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours
10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far
10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far
How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence
How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide
Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide
How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon
How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.