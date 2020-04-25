Podcast: Tandy on Porsche's 2015 Le Mans success

Tandy discusses a range of motorsport topics with Autosport magazine editor Kevin Turner, including his work with Porsche and the competition of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

The 2015 Le Mans 24 Hours is a standout result from Tandy’s career so far, which made him Britain’s most-recent overall Le Mans winner – with his victory coming in Porsche’s 919 challenger, alongside Earl Bamber and ex-Formula 1 driver Nico Hulkenberg.

