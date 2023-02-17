Subscribe
Previous / Pescarolo set for WEC return with Peugeot Hypercar in 2024
Le Mans News

NASCAR reveals race livery for Garage 56 Le Mans 24 Hours entry

NASCAR has unveiled the livery of the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 it plans to race as the Garage 56 entry in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which includes a return to racing for Jenson Button.

Charles Bradley
By:
NASCAR reveals race livery for Garage 56 Le Mans 24 Hours entry
Listen to this article

The Garage 56 project, which is anticipated to be approved for entry by l'Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO) in the coming weeks, is a partnership between NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet and Goodyear.

The systems and components of the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 are largely unchanged from the Next Gen racecar that competes in the NASCAR Cup Series. Among the changes made to prepare the car for an endurance race are functioning headlights and taillights, a larger fuel cell, carbon brake discs and specially-designed Goodyear Eagle racing tires.

“From the beginning of this project, it was important to us that the car we bring to Le Mans is a true NASCAR stock car,” said Jim France, NASCAR Chairman and CEO. “While there have been some adjustments to allow the car to compete in a 24-hour endurance race, fans in Le Mans will be treated to the full NASCAR experience.”

Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo by: Hendrick Motorsports

On-track testing for the project began last August at Road Atlanta with two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Mike Rockenfeller, who will be joined by seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson and 2009 Formula 1 world champion Button behind the wheel at the upcoming 100th anniversary of the world-famous endurance race.

Button said: “I think people should see NASCAR for what it really is, which is what they’ll get to experience. I'm really looking forward to seeing the other competitors and seeing the fans' opinion on the car and what we are trying to achieve.”

Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo by: Hendrick Motorsports

Speaking about its driver lineup, project leader Chad Knaus believes he has a “perfect mixture”.

“When it started we wanted to have guys or gals who we considered to be elite,” he said. “We talked to a lot of different drivers, from a lot of different genres, and ending up where we did is a perfect mixture that you could ever ask for to go drive this thing and represent NASCAR at Le Mans.”

The test car and its previous iteration have logged more than 3,600 miles at six separate tests at Road Atlanta, Virginia International Raceway, Goodyear Proving Grounds, Carolina Motorsports Park, Sebring International Raceway and Daytona International Speedway.

Read Also:
Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo by: Hendrick Motorsports

NASCAR Next Gen Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 technical specifications:

Length:                                     195.4” / 4,961 mm

Width:                                       78.6” / 1,996.4 mm

Height:                                      50.4” / 1,280 mm

Wheelbase:                               110” / 2,794 mm

Weight:                                     2,960 lbs / 1,342 kg

Spoiler:                                     6” / 152.4 mm

Body:                                        2023 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 composite symmetric body featuring integral flap systems, camera mounts and dive planes

Underwing:                               Full carbon undertray w/Le Mans-spec splitter, engine panel and rear diffuser

Chassis:                                   Steel tubing w/bolt-on front and rear clips and front/rear bumpers

Transaxle:                                 5-speed paddle shift sequential with ramp and plate differential

Suspension (Front and rear): Double wishbone billet aluminum control arms w/adjustable coil over shock absorbers

Steering:                                   Rack and pinion

Wheels:                                    Dry Fronts – BBS-G56 forged aluminum 18” x 12.5” / 462 mm x 317.5 mm

                                                Dry Rears – BBS-G56 forged aluminum 18” x 13.5” / 462 mm x 342.9 mm

                                                Wets – BBS forged aluminum 18” x 12” / 462 mm x 304.8 mm

Tires:                                        Dry Fronts – Goodyear Racing Eagles – 365/35R18 (day / night)

                                                Dry Rears – Goodyear Racing Eagles – 380/35R18 (day / night)

                                                Wets – Goodyear Racing Eagles – 365/35R18 (inter / full)

                                                ** Cured in-tire, passive TPMS system, Powered by Goodyear Sightline

Brakes:                                     Six piston monobloc front calipers / four piston monobloc rear calipers – heavy duty carbon disc packages

Front Brake Rotors:                 15” x 1.57” / 381 mm x 40 mm carbon disc w/titanium bell

Rear Brake Rotors:                  14” x 1.26” / 355.6 mm x 32 mm carbon disc w/titanium bell

Engine:                                     NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet R07 cast iron small block V8

Engine displacement:             358 cu in / 5.8 L

Induction system:                    Naturally aspirated

Fuel system:                             Fuel injection

Oil system:                               Dry sump

Engine cooling:                        Air exits radiator through hood louvers

Exhaust:                                   Split-side exit exhaust

Fuel cell:                                   32 gallons / 127 L (Total Excellium Racing 100)

shares
comments

Pescarolo set for WEC return with Peugeot Hypercar in 2024
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Cup opener

NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Cup opener

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Daytona 500 schedule, entry list NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Cup opener

What’s new in NASCAR 2023? Six things to look out for

What’s new in NASCAR 2023? Six things to look out for

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

What’s new in NASCAR 2023? What’s new in NASCAR 2023? Six things to look out for

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

Cadillac will "work around" lack of European testing "handicap" for WEC entry

Cadillac will "work around" lack of European testing "handicap" for WEC entry

WEC

Cadillac will "work around" lack of European testing "handicap" for WEC entry Cadillac will "work around" lack of European testing "handicap" for WEC entry

Hamilton in the process of selecting Brad Pitt’s co-star for F1 movie

Hamilton in the process of selecting Brad Pitt’s co-star for F1 movie

Formula 1

Hamilton in the process of selecting Brad Pitt’s co-star for F1 movie Hamilton in the process of selecting Brad Pitt’s co-star for F1 movie

The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023

The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023

MotoGP

The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023 The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The stand-ins who got it right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Gary Watkins

Steve Soper's sportcar exploits The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche changed the game in LM24 How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW is a dark horse for 2024 Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Jake Boxall-Legge

How FE drivers influenced Le Mans How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Gary Watkins

The rise and fall of GTE Pro When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

The great Le Mans garagistes The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Marcus Simmons

How Prema is readying for its future How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.