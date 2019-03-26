Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Le Mans / Breaking news

'Mission24' hydrogen prototype set for Le Mans demo

shares
comments
'Mission24' hydrogen prototype set for Le Mans demo
By:
1h ago

The hydrogen-powered MissionH24 prototype will run at Le Mans for the first time this week. 

The experimental LMPH2G, developed by the Franco-Swiss GreenGT organisation, will be demonstrated on the Le Mans-Bugatti permanent circuit on Thursday as part of an automotive industry conference.

It previously did a demo run during last year's Spa European Le Mans Series round (pictured top).

Le Mans 24 Hours organiser the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, which is co-hosting the event, said in a statement that it wanted "to influence any debate on the future of the motor car" with the LMPH2G.

Record-breaking balloonist Bertrand Piccard, who is also behind plans for a solar-powered, long-range aircraft, will be given a ride in the car as part of the demo. 

MissionH24 is a joint venture between GreenGT and the ACO to promote zero-emissions hydrogen fuel-cell technology. 

The LMPH2G, which is built around an ADESS LMP3 chassis, is a lead-in to a planned class for hydrogen cars at Le Mans in 2024. 

Plans for the car to race, possibly as early as this year, are being formulated by the ACO and GreenGT.

A Le Mans entry in the 'Garage 56' slot reserved for experimental machinery hasn't been ruled out in future seasons. 

The LMPH2G isn't the first hydrogen car to run at Le Mans: GreenGT's H2 prototype was demonstrated by Olivier Panis on the full Circuit de la Sarthe in the week of the 24 Hours in 2016. 

The GreenGT H2

The GreenGT H2

Photo by: GreenGT

Next article
Duqueine Engineering promoted to Le Mans entry list

Previous article

Duqueine Engineering promoted to Le Mans entry list
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans
Author Gary Watkins
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Five teams F1 should target for 2021
Formula 1 / Special feature

Five teams F1 should target for 2021

44m ago
FIA confirms even stricter oil burn clampdown for 2020 Article
Formula 1

FIA confirms even stricter oil burn clampdown for 2020

NASCAR Gen-7 plans ‘could double’ number of manufacturers Article
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Gen-7 plans ‘could double’ number of manufacturers

Latest videos
Sights & Sounds: 1956 Jaguar D-type Onboard 05:16
Le Mans

Sights & Sounds: 1956 Jaguar D-type Onboard

Jan 25, 2019

News in depth
'Mission24' hydrogen prototype set for Le Mans demo
Le Mans

'Mission24' hydrogen prototype set for Le Mans demo

Duqueine Engineering promoted to Le Mans entry list
Le Mans

Duqueine Engineering promoted to Le Mans entry list

Penske admits WEC hypercar interest, but prefers DPi platform
WEC

Penske admits WEC hypercar interest, but prefers DPi platform

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.