Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Town scrutineering returns for 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours
Le Mans News

Magnussen Le Mans reunion possible if Peugeot delays entry

Kevin Magnussen could team up with this father Jan at the Le Mans 24 Hours for a second time this year if Peugeot opts against contesting the race.

Magnussen Le Mans reunion possible if Peugeot delays entry
Gary Watkins
By:
Listen to this article

Last season's father-and-son line-up at the High Class Racing LMP2 squad looks set to be repeated at La Sarthe should Peugeot decide not to take part with its new Le Mans Hypercar and the Danish entrant gains the necessary entry.

The plan would be for the Magnussens to share an Oreca 07-Gibson in the pro/am LMP2 sub-class together with Mark Patterson, who raced with High Class in the 2019-20 FIA World Endurance Championship season.

Peugeot has stated that it will make a decision on whether to take its new 9X8 to Le Mans prior to publication of the entry list for this year's 90th edition of the race, which is due next Monday.

Read Also:

"I really hope to go back to Le Mans again, because I love the race so much," Magnussen Sr told Motorsport.com. "I'd love to do it with Kevin again, but I've got mixed emotions about it because I'd really like to see him there in the Peugeot going for the overall victory."

Magnussen Sr would be on course for his 23rd Le Mans participation if his High Class entry is accepted, though he said he would count it as his 24th even though his Chevrolet Corvette C7.R was withdrawn from the 2015 event after he crashed heavily in during qualifying.

A 23rd start this year would put Magnussen in joint eighth position on the list of all-time Le Mans participations.

 

High Class team principal Anders Fjordbach confirmed that the squad had made two entries for Le Mans this year.

He would race the second car together with team regular Dennis Andersen, with whom he is contesting the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2022, and a third driver yet to be decided.

High Class fielded two Orecas at Le Mans last year, its full-season WEC entry and an additional car in which Fjordbach joined the two Magnussens. They finished 29th overall and last in class after a long delay for repairs necessitated by a tyre deflation caused by contact with another LMP2 car.

Peugeot's decision to sit out the Sebring WEC season opener next month has freed up the younger Magnussen to reprise his role as part of the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac squad for the 12-hour IMSA event on the same weekend.

Magnussen, a full-time Ganassi IMSA driver last year, returned to the team for the Rolex 24 at Daytona season-opener in January alongside full-timers Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn, as well as Marcus Ericsson.

Ganassi IndyCar regular Ericsson is unavailable for Sebring due to a clash with the Texas round of the single-seater series, which has also prevented Scott Dixon taking up his IMSA endurance seat in Florida.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Town scrutineering returns for 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours
Previous article

Town scrutineering returns for 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Town scrutineering returns for 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours
Le Mans

Town scrutineering returns for 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours

Valentino Rossi impresses WRT in wet Magny-Cours test
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Valentino Rossi impresses WRT in wet Magny-Cours test

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime
WEC

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

Jan Magnussen More from
Jan Magnussen
Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck

Magnussen relishes "really cool" first Le Mans experience 24 Hours of Le Mans test day
Le Mans

Magnussen relishes "really cool" first Le Mans experience

Kevin Magnussen completes first pre-Le Mans test alongside father Road to Le Mans
Le Mans

Kevin Magnussen completes first pre-Le Mans test alongside father

High Class Racing More from
High Class Racing
Muller added to High Class LMP2 line-up for Rolex 24
IMSA

Muller added to High Class LMP2 line-up for Rolex 24

WEC squad High Class Racing enters full IMSA LMP2 season
Video Inside
IMSA

WEC squad High Class Racing enters full IMSA LMP2 season

Kubica joins High Class LMP2 squad for Bahrain WEC races Bahrain
Video Inside
WEC

Kubica joins High Class LMP2 squad for Bahrain WEC races

Latest news

Magnussen Le Mans reunion possible if Peugeot delays entry
Le Mans Le Mans

Magnussen Le Mans reunion possible if Peugeot delays entry

Town scrutineering returns for 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours
Le Mans Le Mans

Town scrutineering returns for 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours

Final Le Mans auto-invites awarded for Asian LMS champions
Asian Le Mans Asian Le Mans

Final Le Mans auto-invites awarded for Asian LMS champions

Peugeot close to making 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours entry decision
Le Mans Le Mans

Peugeot close to making 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours entry decision

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Prime

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights.

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Prime

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the FIA World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide Prime

Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans Prime

The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans

Kevin Magnussen will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this weekend alongside father Jan in LMP2. But the Danes won't be the only ex-F1 drivers to appear in the hotly contested category this year.

Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Prime

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.