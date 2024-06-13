All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Le Mans Road to Le Mans

Like "driving on black ice" – Why drivers may look like 'idiots' at cold Le Mans

The ban on tyre warmers for the Le Mans 24 Hours is a challenge that drivers are wary of – though some relish it.

Ben Vinel
Upd:

The prohibition was implemented in the World Endurance Championship last year but lifted for the French classic after a chilly Spa-Francorchamps round was the scene of several crashes on cold tyres, including Toyota's Brendon Hartley at Raidillon in qualifying and Ferrari's Antonio Fuoco mere seconds after leaving the pits in the race.

Although another U-turn was considered for 2024, the ban remains in place this week at Circuit de la Sarthe, where temperatures are not be particularly warm to make up for it – they are in line with the 1991-2020 weather data, dipping close to 10°C (50°F) at night.

Going out on track with cold tyres is therefore not be something drivers look forward to.

"Overall, it's like driving on black ice. It's very similar," Porsche's Frederic Makowiecki describes. "You get there, you're turning, it won't turn, the car goes straight; you're braking, it doesn't brake.

"On top of it, the current cars with many systems react even more unpredictably."

Peugeot driver Loic Duval explains: "You know this feeling when you're on a plane, there is big turbulence, and at some point there's an air pocket. Woah! It's similar for us.

"When you lose it, that's the feeling – and you lose it quite a few times in the first two laps! As long as you don't go off, good. Then if you go off, you look like an idiot."

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 of Kevin Estre, Andre Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 of Kevin Estre, Andre Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The nocturnal practice sessions in particular are important to apprehend the situation, with two-hour running from 10pm to midnight on both Wednesday and Thursday.

"We know that we have a soft that works really well in those conditions, especially in terms of warm-up", Makowiecki points out.

Toyota's Sebastien Buemi clarifies: "The issue is that the soft tyres are quite good in terms of warm-up, but once they are hot, they are too soft – so the car moves a lot, and it's not really good.

"So at some point, you may take the risk to go with the mediums, but the mediums are really hard to switch on. And if it's cold, you may have something like we had in Spa last year."

Makowiecki points out that on a "warm" Test Day – with temperatures ranging from 16°C to 23°C – it took only "half a lap" to bring a set of medium rubber up to its working window.

Yet, Buemi remains worried, especially regarding traffic: "It's clear that when you get out of the box and you're on cold tyres and someone comes with warm tyres, it's a huge difference in the first sector. It's massive. Sector 1 with cold tyres, you are seconds and seconds off."

"When you have a car coming out and being five to ten seconds too slow in Sector 1, you know, it’s a chicane – you have an extra corner on the track! Of course, it's going to create potentially some weird situations, where you have a GT that arrives into Turn 1 and is way faster than you in the first sector – even though he's driving a GT."

The reason stated for the tyre warmer ban is ecological, although Duval questions the actual gain from the "radical" measure, for instance if it leads to crashes pushing teams to produce more spare parts. The French veteran however insists he's aware that the sport remains a technological "laboratory" and suggests a different, better solution could potentially be found.

Meanwhile, a lone voice arises in Kamui Kobayashi, who clearly relishes the difficulties posed by cold tyres.

"You don't need to ask this," the Toyota team principal and driver retorts when Motorsport.com mentions the lack of tyre warmers.

"We are paid for this, as a professional driver – any situation, even really bad conditions in terms of weather, like last year in the night.

"We need to survive, this is our job. I think the challenge is more for the amateur drivers.

"If whoever can do it, we don't say 'professional racing driver'. [The ban] is welcome, to be honest."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans
Next article Jota forced into chassis change after Ilott's Le Mans FP2 crash

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
More from
Ben Vinel
Vanthoor made the difference for ‘unexpected' BMW provisional Le Mans pole

Vanthoor made the difference for ‘unexpected' BMW provisional Le Mans pole

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Vanthoor made the difference for ‘unexpected' BMW provisional Le Mans pole
Makowiecki shrugs off "politics" after Toyota names Porsche as Le Mans favourite

Makowiecki shrugs off "politics" after Toyota names Porsche as Le Mans favourite

Le Mans
Road to Le Mans
Makowiecki shrugs off "politics" after Toyota names Porsche as Le Mans favourite
Fixed "major top speed issue" will help Peugeot at Le Mans

Fixed "major top speed issue" will help Peugeot at Le Mans

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Fixed "major top speed issue" will help Peugeot at Le Mans

Latest news

WRC champion Rovanpera reveals Le Mans ambition

WRC champion Rovanpera reveals Le Mans ambition

WRC WRC
WRC champion Rovanpera reveals Le Mans ambition
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift

The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift
Jota facing "fastest ever" Porsche rebuild after Le Mans FP2 crash

Jota facing "fastest ever" Porsche rebuild after Le Mans FP2 crash

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Jota facing "fastest ever" Porsche rebuild after Le Mans FP2 crash
Palou: Top speed weakness could hinder Cadillac at Le Mans

Palou: Top speed weakness could hinder Cadillac at Le Mans

LM24 Le Mans
Road to Le Mans
Palou: Top speed weakness could hinder Cadillac at Le Mans

Prime

Discover prime content
The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans

The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans
How Porsche has put extra focus on finding a Le Mans edge off-track

How Porsche has put extra focus on finding a Le Mans edge off-track

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
How Porsche has put extra focus on finding a Le Mans edge off-track
When Porsche privateers beat the factory at Le Mans

When Porsche privateers beat the factory at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans test day
By Gary Watkins
When Porsche privateers beat the factory at Le Mans
Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return

Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By James Newbold
Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global