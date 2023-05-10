Ligier, Bosch join forces on hydrogen car to be revealed at Le Mans

The French manufacturer will take the covers off a machine based on its Ligier JS2 R racer after joining forces with Bosch, which provides the motor generator unit, inverter and vehicle control unit for the LMDh hybrid system.

The cooperation's stated aim, a Ligier statement said, is "to build a high-performance vehicle with a hydrogen engine that delivers drive dynamics equivalent to those of conventional gasoline-powered sports cars".

The so-called JS2 RH2, its name inspired by the Ligier JS2 which finished second at Le Mans in 1975, will be equipped with three integrated hydrogen tanks and be powered by a converted V6 combustion engine.

Bosch has been charged with overseeing the overall vehicle concept, which will cover the engine, hydrogen storage tanks and devising a safety concept, while Ligier will manage the vehicle architecture, H2 system integration and cooling.

Ligier Automotive President Jacques Nicolet said: "As a manufacturer of racing cars and special vehicles, we must provide the innovations to meet tomorrow's challenges in order to offer motorsports and high-performance vehicles a new path for development.

"This project is part of Ligier Automotive's strategy to become a preferred partner of automotive manufacturers for integrating new energies and new technologies."

Bosch Engineering GmbH president Dr. Johannes-Jorg Ruger said: "As an engineering service provider, we are open to technology and see it as our task to explore the various technical options on the path to climate-neutral mobility in parallel and to devise the best solution in each case for all the requirements of our worldwide customers.

"In this context, hydrogen propulsion has great potential, especially in motorsports and high-performance sports cars."

Ligier becomes the latest manufacturer to commit to hydrogen after Toyota built a H2-powered Corolla for the Japanese Super Taikyu Series, and fielded a H2 GR Yaris as the safety car on select stages of last year's WRC Rally Ypres.

Le Mans organiser the Automobile Club de l'Ouest meanwhile has launched a joint venture with GreenGT, with its Norma LMP3-based MissionH24 competing against conventionally-propelled LMP3 and GT3 machines in the European Le Mans Series-supporting Le Mans Cup.

The ACO set up a working group in 2017 to establish a zero emissions class at the famous endurance race, and had targeted a launch in 2024 after revealing plans for Red Bull Advanced Technologies and ORECA to design a concept chassis.

However, this is set to be delayed until 2026 at the earliest as discussions continue over what the class will look like.

Ligier Automotive is an approved supplier of LMP2 and LMP3 chassis and is currently collaborating with Lamborghini on its upcoming LMDh prototype.

The Ligier name took nine victories in Formula 1 before Guy Ligier sold his team to Cyril de Rouvre for 1992, but returned to motorsport in 2004 when the marque founder bought out Tico Martini's eponymous Formula 3 constructor.

Nicolet previously ran the Saulnier Racing and Onroak teams before entering into partnership with Ligier that included use of the name for its new LMP2 racer which won the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours in 2016.

The brand has its own Ligier European Series that runs on the ELMS support bill and a one-make domestic championship in France.