Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Nakajima to drive Group C Toyota raced by father at Le Mans Classic Next / Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn’t want Alpine LMP1 to win
Le Mans News

Le Mans test day moved permanently to one week before race

The official test day for the Le Mans 24 Hours will make a permanent move to one week before the blue riband round of the FIA World Endurance Championship next year.

Gary Watkins
By:
Le Mans test day moved permanently to one week before race
Listen to this article

Race organiser the Automobile Club de l'Ouest has decided to shift the test on the full 8.47-mile Circuit de la Sarthe from its traditional date two weeks ahead of the race after experimenting with the revised format over the past two years as a result of COVID.

ACO sporting director Vincent Beaumesnil told Motorsport.com: "We think this format is better for everyone.

"It really works for the spectators, because they can book a week-long holiday and enjoy the whole programme, and it is good for all the marshals and officials, too.

"The teams have to spend less time in Le Mans, so it is a good from a cost point of view.

"With the quality of the cars today, we don't feel it is necessary to have the test day two weeks before the 24 Hours."

There was no test day in 2020 when Le Mans was delayed until September, before it was re-instigated last year on the Sunday ahead of Le Mans week.

The test day was a fixture of the Le Mans programme in the 1960s, briefly returned in the 1980s and then became part of the schedule again in 1993.

It traditionally took place at the end of April before moving to two weeks before the race in 2005 after pressure from the American Le Mans Series, whose entrants provided a significant element of the grid.

The date for next year's Le Mans 24 Hours has been confirmed for June 10-11.

#63 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE Pro of Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Nicky Catsburg, #41 RealTeam by WRT Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2 of Rui Andrade, Ferdinand Habsburg, Norman Nato, #708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus SCG 007 LMH of Olivier Pla, Romain Dumas, Felipe Derani

#63 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE Pro of Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Nicky Catsburg, #41 RealTeam by WRT Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2 of Rui Andrade, Ferdinand Habsburg, Norman Nato, #708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus SCG 007 LMH of Olivier Pla, Romain Dumas, Felipe Derani

Photo by: Paul Foster

Bahrain gets new WEC contract

The WEC has extended its deal with the Bahrain International Circuit, which will keep the Middle Eastern venue on the schedule until the 2027 season.

Bahrain was part of the calendar from the rebirth of the WEC in 2012 until '17.

It disappeared from the series for the 2018/19 superseason, which included two editions of Le Mans, before returning as round four of the 2019/20 season in November '19 with a new eight-hour duration.

A second race in Bahrain, which rounded out the season, was added after the calendar underwent wholesale revisions as a result of COVID.

Last year's series climaxed with a Bahrain double-header made up of one six-hour and one eight-hour race.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Nakajima to drive Group C Toyota raced by father at Le Mans Classic
Previous article

Nakajima to drive Group C Toyota raced by father at Le Mans Classic
Next article

Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn’t want Alpine LMP1 to win

Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn’t want Alpine LMP1 to win
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
JOTA to field customer Porsche LMDh in 2023 WEC season
WEC

JOTA to field customer Porsche LMDh in 2023 WEC season

Lotterer to depart Porsche Formula E squad for LMDh seat
Formula E

Lotterer to depart Porsche Formula E squad for LMDh seat

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Prime
Le Mans

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

Latest news

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1

SRO boss Ratel voices support for WEC's GT3 Premium plan
WEC WEC

SRO boss Ratel voices support for WEC's GT3 Premium plan

Corvette aims to bounce back at The Glen after Le Mans disaster
IMSA IMSA

Corvette aims to bounce back at The Glen after Le Mans disaster

Westbrook sure Glickenhaus can still fight for 2023 Le Mans win
WEC WEC

Westbrook sure Glickenhaus can still fight for 2023 Le Mans win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Prime

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

As the GT class faces a time of transition, it’s a good time to recall the greatest hits of the GTE Pro years that pitched manufacturers and top drivers into the tightest of duels.

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might Prime

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Glickenhaus is the latest in a line of small-time constructors to take on the big names. Here are some of the finest in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022 Prime

Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022

Toyota is the clear favourite for its fifth Le Mans 24 Hours success in a row, but not as much as it was in 2021. Although its opposition is unchanged, the credentials of Glickenhaus and Alpine have now been proven, while Balance of Performance tweaks have also served to level the playing field. Here's what we can expect at the Circuit de la Sarthe for the 90th edition of the endurance classic.

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.