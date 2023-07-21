Subscribe
Previous / Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Le Mans results finalised following six-car technical investigation

The results of last month’s Le Mans 24 Hours double-points round of the World Endurance Championship have been made final with the completion of technical checks into six cars.

Gary Watkins
By:
Hypercar podium: #8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa, #51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi, #2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R of Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook

A bulletin has been issued by the technical delegates from WEC organisers the FIA and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest confirming the compliance of the six cars from which components were taken at post-race scrutineering after the centenary running of Le Mans on 10-11 June.

They were the Hypercar contenders that finished in the top three, the #51 Ferrari 499P, the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID and the #2 Cadillac V-Series.R; the best-placed car from the remaining two major manufacturers in the top class, the #93 Peugeot 9X8 and the #5 Porsche 963; and the #34 Inter Europol ORECA-Gibson 07 that triumphed in LMP2.

The bulletin issued on Friday shortly before the final result was published read: “Further checks on parts collected at the event on cars #2, #5, #8, #51, #93 and #34 have been performed.

“After deep analysis, all cars were found in compliance with their respective regulations.”

It is understood that the delay in finalising the results resulted from the investigation into the Inter Europol ORECA.

The Hypercar teams revealed at the first post-Le Mans WEC round at Monza earlier this month that the parts taken from them had already been returned and their cars given a clean bill of health.

#34 Inter Europol Competition Oreca 07 - Gibson of Jakub Smiechowski, Albert Costa, Fabio Scherer

#34 Inter Europol Competition Oreca 07 - Gibson of Jakub Smiechowski, Albert Costa, Fabio Scherer

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The Polish team also confirmed that the spec ECU (engine control unit), the steering wheel and IPS (intelligent power switch) had been returned to the team pre-Monza and ran on the car at the Italian event.

The part that had not been returned at that stage was the complete wiring loom of the car.

The performance of the Inter Europol ORECA driven by Albert Costa, Fabio Scherer and Jakub Smiechowski was questioned both privately and publicly by some P2 teams and drivers.

The focus was on the acceleration of the car in key segments of the track.

Inter Europol’s winning ORECA raced with a gearbox option available to P2 teams that allowed it to run lower fourth, fifth and sixth gears.

The two ORECAs entered by Prema also raced with this option, but GPS data available to the teams showed that the winning car outperformed them on acceleration out of the two chicanes on the Mulsanne Straight and on the exit of Mulsanne Corner.

Inter Europol denied all allegations of wrongdoing and pointed out that the the #34 car was not the fastest car in class.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Glickenhaus to skip Fuji, WEC future in doubt

Glickenhaus to skip Fuji, WEC future in doubt

WEC
Fuji

Glickenhaus to skip Fuji, WEC future in doubt Glickenhaus to skip Fuji, WEC future in doubt

Lamborghini won’t expand beyond Iron Lynx in WEC and IMSA

Lamborghini won’t expand beyond Iron Lynx in WEC and IMSA

WEC
Lamborghini SC63 unveil

Lamborghini won’t expand beyond Iron Lynx in WEC and IMSA Lamborghini won’t expand beyond Iron Lynx in WEC and IMSA

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Prime
Prime
WEC
Alpine A424 presentation

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Latest news

Sainz "paid the price" for Hungary F1 tyre trial

Sainz "paid the price" for Hungary F1 tyre trial

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Sainz "paid the price" for Hungary F1 tyre trial Sainz "paid the price" for Hungary F1 tyre trial

WRC Estonia: Untouchable Rovanpera wins nine stages in a row

WRC Estonia: Untouchable Rovanpera wins nine stages in a row

WRC WRC
Rally Estonia

WRC Estonia: Untouchable Rovanpera wins nine stages in a row WRC Estonia: Untouchable Rovanpera wins nine stages in a row

Leclerc thought Ferrari's simulation of Alfa Romeo's F1 pace was a mistake

Leclerc thought Ferrari's simulation of Alfa Romeo's F1 pace was a mistake

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Leclerc thought Ferrari's simulation of Alfa Romeo's F1 pace was a mistake Leclerc thought Ferrari's simulation of Alfa Romeo's F1 pace was a mistake

Alonso: New Pirelli F1 tyres have hurt Aston Martin and Red Bull

Alonso: New Pirelli F1 tyres have hurt Aston Martin and Red Bull

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Alonso: New Pirelli F1 tyres have hurt Aston Martin and Red Bull Alonso: New Pirelli F1 tyres have hurt Aston Martin and Red Bull

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Prime
Prime
WEC
Alpine A424 presentation
Gary Watkins

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Quentin Spurring

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

Prime
Prime
Le Mans

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe