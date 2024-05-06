Porsche names third LMDh car drivers as full Le Mans entry list revealed

The publication of the list followed last week’s deadline by which teams had to nominate their full line-ups for the French enduro on 15/16 June.

The only remaining seats in the 23-strong Hypercar field in the additional factory Penske Porsche 963 LMDh have been filled, as expected, by Nick Tandy and Felipe Nasr.

They rejoin Mathieu Jaminet, who was the only nominated driver on the release of the initial entry list in mid-February, for a second season in the car to be run by Penske Porsche Motorsport’s IMSA SportsCar Championship squad.

Dane Cameron, the other member of the PPM driving squad, will be on hand at Le Mans as a reserve for its three 963s.

Cadillac preempted the release of the list by announcing that Aston Martin Formula 1 test and reserve driver Felipe Drugovich would be taking the vacant seat in V-Series.R LMDh run by the Action Express Racing squad.

Fabio Scherer, part of the LMP2 class-winning Inter Europol crew last year, has joined the Nielsen Racing squad along with IndyCar driver Kyffin Simpson.

They will share its ORECA-Gibson 07 with David Heinemeier Hansson.

Bent Viscaal and Maceo Capietto join Jonas Ried, son of team owner Christian Ried, in the Proton Competition ORECA.

Viscaal moves into the #9 car from its sister European Le Mans Series-only entry in place of Matteo Cairoli, who will be racing for the Iron Lynx Lamborghini team in the Hypercar class.

Briton Alex Quinn has joined the AO by TF squad running in the P2 pro/am sub-class, sharing its ORECA with Louis Deletraz and PJ Hyett.

United Autosports confirmed last week that its #22 entry would be raced by team regular Oliver Jarvis, Nolan Siegel and Bijoy Garg.

Nasr and Tandy fill final Penske Porsche Photo by: Perry Nelson / Motorsport Images

Inter Europol confirmed that ex-Formula 2 driver Clement Novolak would expand his programme with the Polish team in the ELMS to include Le Mans.

The Frenchman will share the car with Jakub Smiechowski and Valdislav Lomko, leaving no room for the originally-nominated Tom Dillmann.

Ferrari factory driver Daniel Serra has joined the GR Racing squad for Le Mans along with Riccardo Pera.

They will share the GR Ferrari 296 GT3 with team boss Martin Wainwright.

Ford factory driver Christopher Mies, a two-time winner of the Nurburgring 24 Hours with Audi, will make his Le Mans debut with the Proton team in the LMGT3 class.

Mies will share the additional Ford Mustang GT3 it will field alongside its two full WEC entries with team owner Ried and Ben Tuck.

Four of the original seven cars on the reserve list remain, still led by Proton Competition’s second Porsche 963 LMDh that races full time in the IMSA series.