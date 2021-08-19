Tickets Subscribe
The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans News

Le Mans 24h: Kobayashi grabs pole for #7 Toyota

By:

Kamui Kobayashi has delivered Toyota pole position for the 89th running of the Le Mans 24 Hours, holding off team-mate Brendon Hartley in Thursday night's Hyperpole shootout.

Le Mans 24h: Kobayashi grabs pole for #7 Toyota

In the 30-minute session featuring the fastest six cars in each class, Kobayashi drew first blood by setting a lap of 3m23.900s on his first attempt, over a second quicker than stablemate Hartley in the #8 Toyota.

Olivier Pla was third fastest in the #708 Glickenhaus, a full 2.5 seconds in arrears but two seconds ahead of Nicolas Lapierre, who struggled on his first lap in the #36 Alpine A480.

However, the red flag soon came out when Kevin Estre, the fastest man in GTE all week, spun off and went into the wall at Indianapolis in his #92 Porsche 911 RSR-19.

After a brief interruption Kobayashi stayed just marginally above his benchmark, while Hartley moved within three tenths with laps of 3m24.230s and then 3m24.195s. Lapierre improved to move third with a 3m26.015s, which he followed up with a 3m25.574s.

Lapierre's lap was nearly four tenths faster than Pla's 3m25.996s, while Dumas was a distant fifth in the second #709 Glickenhaus entry.

In LMP2 Antonio Felix da Costa and Louis Deletraz initially traded the top spot, with Da Costa securing pole with a 3m27.950s lap in the #38 JOTA Oreca-Gibson, half a second up on Deletraz in the #41 WRT Oreca.

Will Stevens was third in the #65 Panis Racing Oreca, just one tenth behind Deletraz, followed by G-Drive's Nyck de Vries and United Autosports pair Nico Jamin and Paul Di Resta.

#72 Hub Auto Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE Pro, Dries Vanthoor, Alvaro Parente, Maxime Martin

#72 Hub Auto Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE Pro, Dries Vanthoor, Alvaro Parente, Maxime Martin

Photo by: Paul Foster

HubAuto takes shock GTE Pro pole

In GTE Pro the timing of Estre's off meant the remaining five cars had to wait until after the restart for their first flying laps, but it also meant the clear favourite for pole was out of contention.

Dries Vanthoor went fastest on the first run in the #72 HubAuto Porsche 911 RSR-19, his 3m46.882s two tenths quicker than Daniel Serra in the #52 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo and Nick Tandy in the #64 Corvette C8.R.

The Belgian's lap held up until the end, taking pole for the Asian team's privately-entered car.

James Calado was fourth in the second #51 AF Corse Ferrari, four tenths removed from pole, with Gianmaria Bruni settling for fifth in the sole remaining factory Porsche.

Porsche secured a clean sweep of the top three in GTE Am, with Julien Andlauer taking pole in the #88 Dempsey Proton Porsche with a 3.47.987s effort.

Andlauer stayed over five tenths clear of the #86 GR Racing Porsche of Ben Barker and put nine tenths on the third-placed #56 Team Project 1 Porsche of Matteo Cairoli.

Cla Drivers Laps Avg Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		6 3'23.900     240.629
2 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		7 3'24.195 0.295 0.295 240.282
3 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		9 3'25.574 1.674 1.379 238.670
4 Brazil Pipo Derani
France Franck Mailleux
France Olivier Pla 		10 3'25.639 1.739 0.065 238.594
5 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
France Romain Dumas 		9 3'26.931 3.031 1.292 237.105
6 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson 		7 3'27.950 4.050 1.019 235.943
7 Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
China Ye Yifei 		8 3'28.470 4.570 0.520 235.354
8 France Julien Canal
United Kingdom Will Stevens
Australia James Allen 		7 3'28.586 4.686 0.116 235.223
9 Russian Federation Roman Rusinov
Argentina Franco Colapinto
Netherlands Nyck de Vries 		7 3'28.943 5.043 0.357 234.821
10 France Nico Jamin
South Africa Jonathan Aberdein
Venezuela Manuel Maldonado 		6 3'29.078 5.178 0.135 234.670
11 United Kingdom Paul di Resta
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd 		6 3'30.027 6.127 0.949 233.609
12 Belgium Dries Vanthoor
Portugal Alvaro Parente
Belgium Maxime Martin 		6 3'46.882 22.982 16.855 216.255
13 Brazil Daniel Serra
Spain Miguel Molina
United Kingdom Sam Bird 		8 3'47.063 23.163 0.181 216.082
14 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United Kingdom Alexander Sims 		8 3'47.093 23.193 0.030 216.054
15 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
France Côme Ledogar 		8 3'47.247 23.347 0.154 215.907
16 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		6 3'47.696 23.796 0.449 215.482
17 France Julien Andlauer
United States Dominique Bastien
Germany Lance David Arnold 		5 3'47.987 24.087 0.291 215.207
18 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
United Kingdom Tom Gamble 		8 3'48.560 24.660 0.573 214.667
19 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Italy Riccardo Pera 		8 3'48.876 24.976 0.316 214.371
20 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco 		8 3'49.387 25.487 0.511 213.893
21 United States Brendan Iribe
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat 		8 3'49.477 25.577 0.090 213.809
22 United States Ben Keating
Luxembourg Dylan Pereira
Brazil Felipe Fraga 		4 3'49.676 25.776 0.199 213.624
23 France Kevin Estre
Switzerland Neel Jani
Denmark Michael Christensen 		1        
The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans 24h: Alpine demotes Toyota in accident-filled FP3 session 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Alpine demotes Toyota in accident-filled FP3 session

How Haas F1 is keeping its head up amid 2021's struggles
Formula 1

How Haas F1 is keeping its head up amid 2021's struggles

FIA needs "to be all over" F1 teams collaborating - Alpine
Formula 1

FIA needs "to be all over" F1 teams collaborating - Alpine

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Prime

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
8 h
How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload Prime

How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload

The 23-car GTE Am field promises to be one of the most open in this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, with the added jeopardy of managing the enthusiasm of amateur drivers to boot, as Absolute Racing Porsche driver Marco Seefried explains

Le Mans
11 h
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Prime

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success.

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Prime

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and was considered the heavy favourite to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen.

Le Mans
Aug 15, 2021
Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Prime

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Having twice missed out on Formula 1 and reinvented himself as a touring car driver, Jose Maria Lopez has had a rocky ride to becoming a four-time world champion. One more would put him level with his nation's favourite son, but there's another prize he would value far more than the honour of matching Juan Manuel Fangio's tally.

WEC
Aug 14, 2021
Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race Prime

Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race

OPINION: Much attention in the build-up to the Le Mans 24 Hours is naturally devoted to the battle for outright honours. But the slim field in the Hypercar class as it gets established means the best battle will likely be found in an often-ignored division

Le Mans
Aug 11, 2021
The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Prime

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

OPINION: After 24 Le Mans 24 Hours participations, 50-year-old Emmanuel Collard will be absent from the grid this year, stuck at the mercy of his gold driver grading. But, while he's not motivated by breaking start records, the French veteran is determined to return to the field next year.

WEC
Jul 24, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021

