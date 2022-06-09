Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Le Mans 24h: Toyota quickest in accident-strewn third practice Next / Cadillac plans multiple cars for Le Mans, one-car attack for WEC
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans Qualifying report

Le Mans 24h: Hartley beats Kobayashi in dramatic pole duel

Brendon Hartley secured a sixth consecutive Le Mans 24 Hours pole position for Toyota in a dramatic Hyperpole qualifying session, leading a one-two for the marque ahead of Kamui Kobayashi.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Le Mans 24h: Hartley beats Kobayashi in dramatic pole duel
Listen to this article

Toyota's pair of GR010 Hybrids locked out the front row of the grid for the 90th running of the FIA World Endurance Championship centrepiece, with Hartley taking top spot in the #8 machine he shares with Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa with a time of 3m24.408s.

That compares to a 3m23.900s with which Kobayashi took pole for last year's race.

Kobayashi was aiming to secure a fifth pole in six years aboard the #7 Toyota, but came up 0.420s shy with his best lap of 3m24.828s after his best lap was scratched for a track limits violation.

Behind the Toyotas, Alpine's grandfathered A480-Gibson LMP1 took third spot on the grid thanks to a 3m24.850s effort from Nicolas Lapierre, which proved good enough to beat the two Glickenhaus 007 LMHs.

Hartley led the way after the initial runs with a 3m25.213s, but with just a few minutes left in the 30-minute shootout that was surpassed by the 3m24.850s set by Alpine driver Lapierre.

Kobayashi then took the top spot back for Toyota with a 3m24.585s that was initially scratched for a track limits infringement, but reinstated before it was beaten anyway by Hartley - only to be then finally disallowed.

Glickenhaus driver Ryan Briscoe briefly occupied second place on a 3m25.841s at the wheel of the #709 car, but was demoted to fourth in the final reckoning ahead of Olivier Pla, who could only manage a 3m26.359s in the #708 example.

WRT, Corvette get class poles

Pole in the LMP2 class went to WRT, as Robin Frijns went more than a second clear of the opposition with a best time of 3m28.394s at the wheel of the #31 Oreca 07-Gibson he shares with Sean Gelael and Rene Rast.

Norman Nato made it a one-two for the Belgian team in the #42 Realteam by WRT-entered car with his best time of 3m29.697s ahead of Filipe Albuquerque in the best of the United Autosports machines, the #22 car.

Rounding out the Hyperpole order in LMP2 were the #38 JOTA car of Antonio Felix da Costa, Louis Deletraz in the sole Prema entry and Alex Lynn in the #23 United machine.

Corvette Racing secured a front-row lockout in GTE Pro, as Nick Tandy set the only sub-3m50s effort in the class at the wheel of the American brand’s #64 C8.R.

Tandy’s best of 3m49.985s compared to 3m50.177s set by Antonio Garcia in the sister #63 car and a 3m50.377s from the best of the works Porsche 911 RSR-19s in third place, the #91 example of Frederic Makowiecki.

Porsche swept the second row of the grid as Laurens Vanthoor took fourth place in the #92 car ahead of the two AF Corse-run Ferrari 488 GTE Evos, Antonio Fuoco leading James Calado.

Pole in GTE Am went to AF Corse Ferrari driver Vincent Abril by just under two tenths from Mikkel Jensen in the Kessel Racing example.

Read Also:

2022 Le Mans 24 Hours - Hyperpole results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Avg Time Gap
1 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Japan Ryo Hirakawa 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 3'24.408  
2 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 3'24.828 0.420
3 36 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 3'24.850 0.442
4 709 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
France Franck Mailleux 		Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 3'25.841 1.433
5 708 France Olivier Pla
France Romain Dumas
Brazil Pipo Derani 		Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 3'26.359 1.951
6 31 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Netherlands Robin Frijns
Germany René Rast 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'28.394 3.986
7 41 Portugal Rui Andrade
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Norman Nato 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'29.697 5.289
8 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Will Owen 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'30.070 5.662
9 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'30.373 5.965
10 9 Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Italy Lorenzo Colombo 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'31.115 6.707
11 23 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Josh Pierson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'31.596 7.188
12 64 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United Kingdom Alexander Sims 		Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 3'49.985 25.577
13 63 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg 		Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 3'50.177 25.769
14 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 3'50.377 25.969
15 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 3'50.522 26.114
16 52 Spain Miguel Molina
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Italy Davide Rigon 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'51.779 27.371
17 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Brazil Daniel Serra 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'51.816 27.408
18 61 Monaco Louis Prette
Conrad Grunewald
Monaco Vincent Abril 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'52.594 28.186
19 57 Japan Takeshi Kimura
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
Denmark Mikkel Jensen 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'52.751 28.343
20 77 Germany Christian Ried
United Kingdom Sebastian Priaulx
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'53.006 28.598
21 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom David Pittard
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'53.578 29.170
22 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
New Zealand Nick Cassidy 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'53.757 29.349
23 85 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Belgium Sarah Bovy 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'53.869 29.461
View full results
shares
comments
Le Mans 24h: Toyota quickest in accident-strewn third practice
Previous article

Le Mans 24h: Toyota quickest in accident-strewn third practice
Next article

Cadillac plans multiple cars for Le Mans, one-car attack for WEC

Cadillac plans multiple cars for Le Mans, one-car attack for WEC
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Toyota: Door still open for Yamashita to return to WEC
WEC

Toyota: Door still open for Yamashita to return to WEC

Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in
WEC

Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Latest news

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1

SRO boss Ratel voices support for WEC's GT3 Premium plan
WEC WEC

SRO boss Ratel voices support for WEC's GT3 Premium plan

Corvette aims to bounce back at The Glen after Le Mans disaster
IMSA IMSA

Corvette aims to bounce back at The Glen after Le Mans disaster

Westbrook sure Glickenhaus can still fight for 2023 Le Mans win
WEC WEC

Westbrook sure Glickenhaus can still fight for 2023 Le Mans win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Prime

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

As the GT class faces a time of transition, it’s a good time to recall the greatest hits of the GTE Pro years that pitched manufacturers and top drivers into the tightest of duels.

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might Prime

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Glickenhaus is the latest in a line of small-time constructors to take on the big names. Here are some of the finest in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022 Prime

Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022

Toyota is the clear favourite for its fifth Le Mans 24 Hours success in a row, but not as much as it was in 2021. Although its opposition is unchanged, the credentials of Glickenhaus and Alpine have now been proven, while Balance of Performance tweaks have also served to level the playing field. Here's what we can expect at the Circuit de la Sarthe for the 90th edition of the endurance classic.

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.