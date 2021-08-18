Le Mans 24h: Toyota leads Alpine by 0.086s in tight FP1

Jose Maria Lopez jumped to the head of the times aboard the #7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID with 30 minutes of the three-hour session left on the clock of the opening session for this weekend's double-points round of the World Endurance Championship.

The Argentinian's time of 3m29.309s edged out the Alpine-Gibson A480s in which Andre Negrao had posted a 3m29.395s just over 40 minutes earlier.

Negrao's best lap on Wednesday afternoon was just one thousandth of a second quicker than Kazuki Nakajima's mark in the #8 Toyota.

The Japanese driver set the pace from the beginning, ending up on a 3m29.396s before the first half hour was over.

The best of the LMP2s, the United Autosports ORECA-Gibson 07 driven by Phil Hanson, was only a further tenth off the ultimate pace in fourth position overall.

Hanson's 3m29.441s gave him a margin of over half over the G-Drive Aurus-badged ORECA that Nyck de Vries put fifth overall with a 3m30.094s right at the end of the session.

The fastest two cars in P2s ended up ahead of both Glickenhaus Le Mans Hypercars.

Glickenhaus failed to get within a second of Olivier Pla's time-topping mark in the official Le Mans test day on Sunday.

Richard Westbrook ended up sixth overall in the #709 Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 LMH on a 3m30.216s and Pla seventh with a 3m30.325s in #708.

Tom Blomqvist claimed third in P2 with a 3m30.629s set late on in the best of the Jota ORECAs, just edging out Louis Deletraz's 3m30.724s in the #41 WRT ORECA.

Paul-Loup Chatin took fifth in class for IDEC Sport and Ben Hanley sixth for DragonSpeed.

Ferrari tops GTE Pro

Ferrari led the way in GTE Pro, Daniel Serra improving the #52 AF Corse-run 488 GTE Evo's best to a 3m50.123s as the session neared an end.

That time, seven tenths up on last year's class pole, gave him the top spot by just four hundredths over Nick Tandy, who posted a 3m50.163s in the dying seconds aboard the best of the Chevrolet Corvette C8.Rs.

Gianmaria Bruni was third quickest in the #92 Manthey-run Porsche 911 RSR on 3m50.488s, while James Calado took fourth in the second of the factory Ferraris with a 3m50.611s.

Laurens Vanthoor took fifth in the first of the customer Porsches racing in GTE Pro this year, the Proton-run WeatherTech Racing entry.

Project 1 Porsche driver Matteo Cairoli end up fastest in GTE Am with a 3m50.193s, a time that bettered the GTE Pro pack until the closing minutes.

It still stood as the third best GTE time at the end of the session and gave him a margin of over a second over the GR Racing Porsche in second position in class.

The session was interrupted by two red flags.

The first stoppage came with little more than a minute on the clock when Marco Sorensen tagged the barriers leaving the pits in the #20 High Class Racing ORECA.

The second in the final hour resulted from a coming together between Antonio Felix da Costa's Jota ORECA and the AF Corse-run GTE Am class Ferrari 488 GTE Evo driven by Antonio Fuoco.

First qualifying for the 89th edition of Le Mans starts at 7pm local time.