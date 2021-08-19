Le Mans 24h: Alpine demotes Toyota in accident-filled FP3 session

In the final minutes of Thursday's three-hour session, Lapierre demoted Mike Conway's #7 Toyota GR010 with a late flyer of 3m26.594 in the grandfathered LMP1 machine.

Conway had set his 3m28.064s benchmark early in the three-hour session, which was marred by two red flags and multiple yellows as several drivers got caught out in the relatively cool conditions.

In the final half hour, Kazuki Nakajima went off the road in the left-hand part of Indianapolis, smashing the rear of his #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid but ultimately being able to recover his car back to the pits.

After his session-topping lap, Lapierre was lucky to avoid a similar fate when he went off in the same spot.

At the end of the first hour there was a first red flag for a big shunt by Dwight Merriman, who lost control of his #17 IDEC Sport Oreca under braking for the Dunlop chicane and clattered into the inside wall.

Juan Pablo Montoya then had a similar incident at the same corner, bringing out the second red flag when his #21 DragonSpeed ORECA turned sharp right into the wall and sustained severe front-end damage.

Beyond those stoppages, other incidents prevented several drivers from improving their times. Conway's team-mate Jose Maria Lopez in the #7 Toyota was on course to lower the Briton's benchmark only to be thwarted by a yellow in the final sector.

Early in the session, Brendon Hartley clocked a time of 3m28.260s in the #8 Toyota, which ended up being good for third.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

Glickenhaus Racing only joined the running one hour into the session after a new Pipo engine was installed in both Glickenhaus 007 LMH cars.

Olivier Pla took the #708 entry to fourth with a 3m28.728s, while the #709 sister car didn't set a competitive laptime and appeared to suffer a fresh engine issue in the closing minutes of FP3.

In LMP2, Antonio Felix da Costa took the #38 JOTA Oreca-Gibson to the top of the timesheets in the final minutes with a 3m.30.507s lap, followed by an even quicker 3m30.213s.

He demoted Fabio Scherer, who had set a 3m30.660s at the end of the second hour aboard the #22 United Autosports Oreca.

In the #31 sister entry, Paul di Resta grabbed third with a 3m31.144s in the final hour, ahead of the #65 Panis Racing car of James Allen and the #41 WRT entry of Robin Frijns.

GTE Pro was again topped by the #92 factory Porsche 911 RSR-19 of Kevin Estre, who beat his own early benchmark of 3m48.857s with a 3m48.126s in the second hour.

WeatherTech Racing was second, Earl Bamber steering the #79 Porsche to a 3m49.435s, three tenths quicker than the #91 works Porsche of Richard Lietz, who made it a Porsche 1-2-3.

Alessandro Pier Guidi was fourth in the #51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo, narrowly ahead of stablemate Daniel Serra in the #52 and the HubAuto Porsche of Dries Vanthoor.

Corvette Racing brought up the rear of the class courtesy of Tommy Milner in the #64 Corvette C8.R and Nicky Catsburg in the #63 machine.

In GTE Am, which was also dominated by Porsche. Julien Andlauer set a late 3m50.167s in the #88 Dempsey Proton Porsche 911 RSR-19 to go top.

Andlauer denied Matteo Cairoli, who had set a 3m50.792s in the #56 Team Project 1 Porsche earlier on.

Cairoli was quicker than fellow Porsche loanee Matt Campbell, who was half a tenth behind in the #77 Dempsey Proton Porsche in third place.

Action continues at 9:00pm local time for Hyperpole, in which the fastest six cars in each class from last night's Q1 session will battle for pole, immediately followed by nighttime practice.