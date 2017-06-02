Larbre reveals radical art car design for Le Mans

Larbre Competition has revealed a radical 'art car' livery for this year's Le Mans 24 Hours.

The French GTE Am squad took the covers off its #50 Corvette C7.R that will be shared by Romain Brandela, Fernando Rees and Christian Philippon on Friday ahead of Sunday's test day at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Larbre's 'Human' livery, designed by the street artist Ramzi Adek, features Day-Glo paint that will light up in the dark on a black background.

Adek said the opportunity to design the #50 Corvette's livery came about from Brandela, who knew the artist through a "mutual friend".

"Straight away, I liked the idea as it reminded me of images and memories from when I was a kid, when we would go to a toyshop and run to check out the latest toy cars with their incredible designs," said Adek.

"Romain gave me key words that I adapted visually into my pop art style. The main idea of the project was to create a flow of power and strength, which will carry the drivers through the Le Mans week.

"Straight away, I wanted to give the livery an aggressive identity to make an impact and show that Larbre Competition was not coming to La Sarthe to make up the numbers."

The 2017 running of Le Mans will mark Larbre's 24th participation in the French endurance classic, its last class victory coming in 2012, when Patrick Bornhauser, Julien Canal and Pedro Lamy shared the winning car.