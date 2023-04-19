Subscribe
Le Mans News

Lamborghini aims to run two cars at 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours

Lamborghini plans to field two cars at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year when its new LMDh joins the World Endurance Championship with the factory Iron Lynx team.

Gary Watkins
By:
Lamborghini aims to run two cars at 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours

The Italian manufacturer has revealed an intent to make an additional Le Mans entry in the Hypercar class, for the car that Iron Lynx will run in the IMSA SportsCar Championship in North America alongside the LMDh fielded in the full WEC season.

Lamborghini motorsport boss Giorgio Sanna confirmed the plan for a two-car assault on Le Mans at last weekend’s Portimao WEC round when asked about how many more drivers he is planning to sign following last week’s announcement of Daniil Kvyat.

“We are looking for six drivers because the target is to have two cars competing at Daytona [the opening IMSA round] and Le Mans,” he said.

“We are looking to have dedicated drivers for the WEC and dedicated drivers for IMSA.”

Sanna added that he is “confident we will get it” when the time comes for Iron Lynx to make the second Le Mans entry early next year.

Lamborghini’s North American programme will be focused on the four endurances races that make up the Michelin-sponsored IMSA Endurance Cup.

Sanna outlined an intent for the car to be at next January’s Daytona 24 Hours, while stressing that it is too early to commit to the IMSA season-opener given that the Lambo LMDh has yet to begin testing.

Daniil Kvyat, Lamborghini

Daniil Kvyat, Lamborghini

Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse

He insisted that he had no doubts the car will be ready in time for the 2024 WEC opener at Qatar in early March and then the Sebring 12 Hours, round two of the IMSA series, in mid-March.

Kvyat became the fourth driver to be named by Lamborghini for the LMDh programme after Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli and Romain Grosjean.

Sanna explained that he has “clear ideas on the drivers we are targeting" to complete the line-up.

It is understood that negotiations are at an advanced stage with drivers earmarked to fill the remaining two berths.

Lamborghini has yet to reveal in which of the two series the four signings announced so far will race, Sanna saying that there will be no announcement until the end of the season.

The LMDh, which is being developed in conjunction with French constructor Ligier, remains on schedule to run for the first time in the summer, although Sanna refused to be more specific.

The running of the cars will be masterminded by Iron Lynx sister team Prema, which moved into sportscars in the WEC’s LMP2 last year to prepare for the Lamborghini programme.

