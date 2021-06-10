Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Le Mans 24 Hours to admit 50,000 spectators
Le Mans News

Kovalainen, Cassidy to make Le Mans debuts with HubAuto Porsche

By:
, News Editor

Heikki Kovalainen and Nick Cassidy will both make their first outings in the Le Mans 24 Hours this year as part of the HubAuto Racing Porsche GTE Pro team. 

Kovalainen, Cassidy to make Le Mans debuts with HubAuto Porsche

One-time grand prix winner Kovalainen and Formula E racer Cassidy will share HubAuto’s Porsche 911 RSR-19 with sometime Le Mans GTE Am winner Dries Vanthoor. 

It follows HubAuto’s decision to step up from the GTE Am ranks to GTE Pro for the French classic, becoming one of just two non-manufacturer teams to contest the category alongside fellow Porsche outfit WeatherTech Racing. 

Both Kovalainen and Cassidy have experience of racing for the Taiwanese squad in the Intercontinental GT Challenge, albeit in a Ferrari 488 GT3. 

For Kovalainen – who has raced almost exclusively in SUPER GT for the SARD Toyota team since exiting Formula 1, winning the 2016 title – Le Mans will mark his first race outing outside of Japan since the 2013 Brazilian Grand Prix.  

Kovalainen will press on with his plans despite SUPER GT rescheduling its Suzuka round on August 21-22, creating a clash with Le Mans.

This would mean the Finnish driver will miss a SUPER GT race for the first time since the opening two rounds of the 2020 season, which he was unable to attend due to COVID-19 induced travel restrictions in Japan. 2019 GT500 title winner Kenta Yamashita and then Sena Sakaguchi deputised for Kovalainen in his absence.

Kovalainen is not the only SUPER GT racer to skip the Suzuka Super GT round, with GT300 racer Takeshi Kimura also expected to make the trip to France to drive for Kessel Racing in GTE Am.

Romain Dumas, HubAuto Racing, Porsche 911 GT3R

Romain Dumas, HubAuto Racing, Porsche 911 GT3R

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Cassidy, a champion in both SUPER GT and Super Formula, was set to make his Le Mans debut last year for LMP2 outfit Eurasia Motorsport, only for travel complications arising from the COVID-19 pandemic to scupper those plans. 

Vanthoor is returning to Le Mans for the first time since winning the GTE Am class in 2017 in a JMW Motorsport-run Ferrari 488 GTE alongside Rob Smith and Will Stevens. 

Since then, he has focused on GT3 racing with Audi, winning the Bathurst 12 Hours in 2018 and securing the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup title last year with Charles Weerts. 

shares
comments

Related video

Le Mans 24 Hours to admit 50,000 spectators

Previous article

Le Mans 24 Hours to admit 50,000 spectators
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez impressed by Albon’s openness since replacing him

2h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

3h
3
Formula 1

Seidl "strongly disagrees" with Masi over yellow flag decision

8h
4
Formula 1

Rosberg: Wolff's workload puts me off wanting to be F1 team boss

3h
5
Formula 1

Mansour Ojjeh: The unknown driving force behind McLaren

6h
Latest news
Kovalainen, Cassidy to make Le Mans debuts with HubAuto Porsche
LM24

Kovalainen, Cassidy to make Le Mans debuts with HubAuto Porsche

7m
Le Mans 24 Hours to admit 50,000 spectators
WEC

Le Mans 24 Hours to admit 50,000 spectators

58m
Ricky Taylor to act as Oreca LMP2 reserve at Le Mans
Video Inside
LM24

Ricky Taylor to act as Oreca LMP2 reserve at Le Mans

Jun 1, 2021
Risi announces Le Mans line-up, will race at Monza
LM24

Risi announces Le Mans line-up, will race at Monza

May 14, 2021
Le Mans 24h date won't change again, even without fans
LM24

Le Mans 24h date won't change again, even without fans

May 1, 2021
Latest videos
Le Mans: Ricky Taylor as Oreca LMP2 reserve driver 00:38
Le Mans
Jun 2, 2021

Le Mans: Ricky Taylor as Oreca LMP2 reserve driver

Magnussens to race at Le Mans 00:33
Le Mans
Apr 23, 2021

Magnussens to race at Le Mans

1988: The number 2 Jaguar wins Le Mans 01:51
Le Mans
Mar 22, 2021

1988: The number 2 Jaguar wins Le Mans

Entry list for the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans 02:01
Le Mans
Mar 9, 2021

Entry list for the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans: Dan Gurney - Le Mans 1967 01:47
Le Mans
Jan 18, 2021

Le Mans: Dan Gurney - Le Mans 1967

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Baz move shows MotoAmerica's level, says Gerloff
Other bike

Baz move shows MotoAmerica's level, says Gerloff

Yokohama sure "catastrophic" 2020 form now behind it
Super GT

Yokohama sure "catastrophic" 2020 form now behind it

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan Autopolis Prime
Video Inside
Super Formula

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Heikki Kovalainen More from
Heikki Kovalainen
Super GT drivers unhappy with FCY teething issues Fuji
Super GT

Super GT drivers unhappy with FCY teething issues

Why SARD couldn't match other Toyotas at Okayama Okayama
Video Inside
Super GT

Why SARD couldn't match other Toyotas at Okayama

Baguette unsure how Honda can beat Toyota at Okayama Okayama
Video Inside
Super GT

Baguette unsure how Honda can beat Toyota at Okayama

More from
HubAuto Corsa
HubAuto Porsche team joins GTE Pro class for Le Mans
Le Mans

HubAuto Porsche team joins GTE Pro class for Le Mans

Kobayashi joins HubAuto Ferrari squad for Spa 24h 24 Hours of Spa
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Kobayashi joins HubAuto Ferrari squad for Spa 24h

Ferrari boosts IGTC manufacturer count to nine
Endurance

Ferrari boosts IGTC manufacturer count to nine

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an ingenious fix prevented Paul Newman from winning Le Mans Prime

How an ingenious fix prevented Paul Newman from winning Le Mans

It's one of the great what-if stories in Le Mans history. Paul Newman finished second in the 24 Hours in 1979, but it could easily have been a famous victory were it not for the resourcefulness of the late Manfred Kremer.

Le Mans
Apr 13, 2021
Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Making a return to top-flight sportscar racing after 50 years away, Ferrari will enter the Le Mans Hypercar ranks in 2023. The Italian marque denies the link with Formula 1's new cost cap that frees up resources, but it's certainly no coincidence...

WEC
Feb 25, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
The Porsche icon that forged sportscar racing's greatest era Prime

The Porsche icon that forged sportscar racing's greatest era

Porsche is returning to the top class of Le Mans with an LMDh prototype that it hopes will write its next successful chapter in sportscar racing. But it will have to go some to emulate its 956/962, a car which defines the Group C age more than any other.

Le Mans
Dec 16, 2020
How Tom Kristensen forged his ‘Mr Le Mans’ legend Prime

How Tom Kristensen forged his ‘Mr Le Mans’ legend

He is synonymous with success at the Circuit de la Sarthe, but Tom Kristensen's sportscar legacy amounts to much more than his record-breaking nine Le Mans wins, as the most successful driver ever at Sebring and a world champion to boot…

Le Mans
Dec 7, 2020
Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars Prime

Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars

OPINION: The news that Audi will return to Le Mans means we'll at last get to see the fight promised in 2012 against Peugeot and Toyota. It also gives LMDh a tangible form, which could open the floodgates for more like-minded marques to follow suit…

WEC
Dec 1, 2020

Trending Today

Perez impressed by Albon’s openness since replacing him
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez impressed by Albon’s openness since replacing him

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

Seidl "strongly disagrees" with Masi over yellow flag decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl "strongly disagrees" with Masi over yellow flag decision

Rosberg: Wolff's workload puts me off wanting to be F1 team boss
Formula 1 Formula 1

Rosberg: Wolff's workload puts me off wanting to be F1 team boss

Mansour Ojjeh: The unknown driving force behind McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mansour Ojjeh: The unknown driving force behind McLaren

Tsunoda's Baku pace so fast Tost feared he would crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda's Baku pace so fast Tost feared he would crash

Espargaro says Honda MotoGP troubles mirror early KTM years
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro says Honda MotoGP troubles mirror early KTM years

Palou to suffer six-place grid penalty at Detroit
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou to suffer six-place grid penalty at Detroit

Latest news

Kovalainen, Cassidy to make Le Mans debuts with HubAuto Porsche
Le Mans Le Mans

Kovalainen, Cassidy to make Le Mans debuts with HubAuto Porsche

Le Mans 24 Hours to admit 50,000 spectators
WEC WEC

Le Mans 24 Hours to admit 50,000 spectators

Ricky Taylor to act as Oreca LMP2 reserve at Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Ricky Taylor to act as Oreca LMP2 reserve at Le Mans

Risi announces Le Mans line-up, will race at Monza
Le Mans Le Mans

Risi announces Le Mans line-up, will race at Monza

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.