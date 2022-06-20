Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn’t want Alpine LMP1 to win

Listen to this article

Alpine’s Oreca-built A480 is the last LMP1 design still racing in the top class of the FIA World Endurance Championship against new-generation Le Mans Hypercars from Toyota, Glickenhaus and from next month’s Monza round, Peugeot.

Technical issues early in the race meant the car shared by Nicolas Lapierre, Andre Negrao and Matthieu Vaxiviere finished fifth and last among the five Hypercar entries at Le Mans, but it was clear from the outset the team lacked the performance to compete in any case.

This followed a series of BoP changes decided on by the series’ rulemakers, the FIA and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, in the run up to the La Sarthe classic.

Alpine was originally handed two power increases, one either side of the Le Mans test day, bringing the Gibson-powered A480 up to 427kW (573bhp). But after a massive jump in laptime in Thursday qualifying, the team was pegged back to 417kW (559bhp).

Kobayashi, who now holds a dual driver/team principal role at Toyota, told Japanese media pre-race that he was sure Alpine had been sandbagging prior to its power reduction.

“According to our simulations, they were only supposed to be about one second faster [with the second power increase], but they were 2.6 seconds faster,” said the ex-Formula 1 driver. “They were playing us for fools.”

Speaking last weekend in a specially organised press conference at the Sugo Super Formula round alongside Toyota squadmate Ryo Hirakawa, Kobayashi was asked for his opinion on the Alpine saga after the French marque’s struggles.

“I think the ACO always tries to make it fair,” said Kobayashi, who was part of the second-placed #7 Toyota crew. “But the Alpine is based on the old LMP1 category, and while they wouldn’t admit it, I think they realised it wouldn’t be a good thing if that car won Le Mans.

“I think that was why they gave the Alpine a bigger BoP reduction than was necessary.

“Even without that change, the Toyotas were in a good position to fight. But if the Alpine is faster than the Glickenhaus, it’s harsh on those manufacturers who have come with a new car.

“It’s not about Toyota and Alpine, it’s about the manufacturers who are entering Hypercar, and if they develop a hypercar [LMH] and the ‘grandfathered’ car is faster, it’s not the right place to be.

“I think that’s why they decided on the BoP, and I think they made the right choice.”





Alpine’s grandfathered LMP1 car will not be eligible to race in the WEC next year, with the French marque poised to step down to the LMP2 class before it introduces a new LMDh contender in time for the 2024 season.

Read Also: Alpine poised for LMP2 return for 2023 WEC season