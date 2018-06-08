The gear change that nearly cost Jaguar a Le Mans win

Jaguar claimed a first Le Mans win in 31 years in 1988, but its flying formation finish was actually an emergency cover in case its lead car's gearbox failed - something that came perilously close to happening.

One more gearchange, and Jaguar's comeback victory would have been derailed at the 1988 Le Mans 24 Hours. The British manufacturer came that close to losing its first win in the French enduro since 1957 in the final hour.

That the winning Tom Walkinshaw Racing Jaguar XJR-9LM lasted the course owed everything to the mechanical sympathies of lead driver Jan Lammers, and perhaps to some kind of sixth sense.