Is the challenge of Le Mans being diminished?

The alterations to the Porsche Curves at the Circuit de la Sarthe have been completed for the 2018 edition of the 24 Hours and many of the drivers are not happy with the changes. But have they saved the famous corners from complete destruction?

Find some old on-board footage from the Le Mans 24 Hours on YouTube, and just marvel as the cars speed through the Porsche Curves. Not just at the start of this famous sequence, but also the end. It's almost as if the drivers are racing through a tunnel.

There's no room for error. A small strip of grass is all that stands between the asphalt track surface and the concrete walls through the final right of the Porsche Curves and the following left-hander, formerly known as Karting, now named Corvette.