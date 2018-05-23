Initial BoP for Le Mans GTE Pro class released

The initial GTE Pro class Balance of Performance for the Le Mans 24 Hours next month has been released.

The latest BoP, which will be in place for the Le Mans test on June 3, bears little relation to that for the opening round of the FIA World Endurance Championship at Spa earlier this month.

Le Mans is not part of the automatic BoP system introduced into the WEC last year courtesy of the unique nature of the Circuit de la Sarthe.

The large differences are also explained by an attempt to maintain the speed differentials, including on the straights, between the classes in the race on June 16/17 - explaining why all the GTE Pro cars have been given more power than at Spa, but are also running heavier.

The more relevant comparison is with the BoP for last year's Le Mans.

The Chevrolet Corvette C7.R, which does not compete in the WEC, will start with a largely unchanged BoP from last year, having been given a minimum weight of 1244kg, 1kg more than in 2017, and the same 29.5mm engine air-restrictor.

The Porsche 911 RSR is 10kg heavier than it was last year at 1268kg, but has been given a 0.2mm larger-diameter engine air-restrictor.

The Ford GT is 12kg heavier than in 2017, but has been given a more favourable turbo boost curve, while the Ferrari 488 GTE, now running in 'Evo' spec, is 21kg heavier than 12 months ago.

GTE Pro's two new cars, the BMW M8 GTE and the second-generation Aston Martin Vantage GTE, will both run at 1268kg.

The BoP can change between the official test and race week and again between qualifying and the start of the 24 Hours, as in 2016.

The sporting regulations also allow for penalties in the race to be given to manufacturers who have been deemed to be hiding their performance.