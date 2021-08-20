Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Alonso an "ideal" option for Alpine if it builds new car for WEC
Le Mans / Road to Le Mans News

HubAuto: Le Mans pole can inspire other privateers to try GTE Pro

By:

HubAuto's achievement in beating GTE Pro factories to take a class pole position for the Le Mans 24 Hours can inspire other aspiring privateer entrants, according to its technical director.

HubAuto: Le Mans pole can inspire other privateers to try GTE Pro

The Taiwanese outfit in its first competitive appearance with the Porsche 911 RSR-19 claimed a major upset in Thursday's hyperpole session, following a red flag for Kevin Estre's crashed #92 factory Porsche, as Dries Vanthoor clocked the fastest time of 3m46.882s.

Making his return to Le Mans for the first time since 2017 in an ultimately successful GTE Am class tilt, the Belgian stormed to the top spot by 0.181 seconds over the #52 AF Corse Ferrari of Daniel Serra with what he later described as the "lap of my life".

HubAuto's technical director Philip di Fazio told Motorsport.com that the feat should serve as a means to show other private teams that it is possible to race against and beat the better funded works squads.

"This is actually a conversation Morris and I were having last night, we brought this topic up exactly," he said.

"It is an example and I think it would be an inspiration to other teams to say, ‘look, it’s actually achievable, as a privateer we can go there and make a good result if we work hard and we do our homework and do the job properly’.

"So maybe you’ll see some other teams in future maybe doing the same, or trying to do the same."

#72 Hub Auto Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE Pro, Dries Vanthoor, Alvaro Parente, Maxime Martin

#72 Hub Auto Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE Pro, Dries Vanthoor, Alvaro Parente, Maxime Martin

Photo by: Marc Fleury

The Le Mans test day last weekend was only the team's second day of running the car, and Di Fazio explained that the team has found the Porsche a "huge step in terms of the amount of data that’s available" from its previous experience of running a Ferrari 488 in the GTE Am class last year.

"There’s so many channels, there’s really a lot to look at," he said.

"Mechanically, in terms of the vehicle dynamics of the car, it’s very responsive, it’s extremely sensitive in terms of aerodynamic performance, so that’s probably been the biggest thing to come to grips with and understanding how sensitive it really is.

"Porsche have been quite supportive with a certain degree of information and they gave us a decent starting point so we weren’t totally in the dark. That’s been a big help.

"It has been a steep curve, and we don’t have obviously the abundance of stuff that the factory teams have, there’s only myself and one other data engineer, so it’s impossible for us to get through all the data and look at everything.

"We do it the best we can. It’s exhausting, I’m looking through data and analysing performance to the point of exhaustion."

Vanthoor told Motorsport.com that a "risky" set-up change had been key in improving the car's straight-line speed to the point of being able to challenge for pole.

"I would be lying if we said that our first free practice sessions were running like planned," he said.

"We tried a lot of things and they weren’t really improving where we would have liked. But at the end we made a call, it was maybe a risky call, but in the end it worked out.

"The car was never really bad, we just were lacking top speed at the end of the straights. And at the end this is where we made a change and it worked out really well for us."

shares
comments

Related video

Alonso an "ideal" option for Alpine if it builds new car for WEC

Previous article

Alonso an "ideal" option for Alpine if it builds new car for WEC
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Yamaha and Vinales part ways in MotoGP with immediate effect

7 h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo wants to be in "prime spot" for 2024 F1 title challenge

7 h
3
Formula 1

Perez: Marko's honesty on F1 bad days is still a good thing

1 h
4
MotoGP

Maverick Vinales – A timeline of his Yamaha MotoGP exit

3 h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari gained less than 0.1s from extra F1 wind tunnel boost

1 h
Latest news
HubAuto: Le Mans pole can inspire other privateers to try GTE Pro
LM24

HubAuto: Le Mans pole can inspire other privateers to try GTE Pro

6m
Alonso an "ideal" option for Alpine if it builds new car for WEC
WEC

Alonso an "ideal" option for Alpine if it builds new car for WEC

55m
Hydrogen cars to be able to fight for outright Le Mans 24 Hours wins
LM24

Hydrogen cars to be able to fight for outright Le Mans 24 Hours wins

2 h
Ferrari "surprised" by timing of Le Mans BoP change
LM24

Ferrari "surprised" by timing of Le Mans BoP change

4 h
The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans Prime
LM24

The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans

6 h
Latest videos
Sebastian Montoya to have WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain with DragonSpeed 01:11
Le Mans
1 h

Sebastian Montoya to have WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain with DragonSpeed

Le Mans: Kobayashi grabs pole again for #7 Toyota 00:36
Le Mans
7 h

Le Mans: Kobayashi grabs pole again for #7 Toyota

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hyperpole Highlights 03:42
Le Mans
17 h

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hyperpole Highlights

Will Buxton at Le Mans for the first time 03:35
Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021

Will Buxton at Le Mans for the first time

Le Mans 24h: Qualifying Results 01:47
Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021

Le Mans 24h: Qualifying Results

More from
James Newbold
Ferrari "surprised" by timing of Le Mans BoP change 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Ferrari "surprised" by timing of Le Mans BoP change

Macau F3 and GT World Cup races cancelled again
Video Inside
FIA F3

Macau F3 and GT World Cup races cancelled again

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Prime
WEC

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Trending Today

Yamaha and Vinales part ways in MotoGP with immediate effect
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha and Vinales part ways in MotoGP with immediate effect

Ricciardo wants to be in "prime spot" for 2024 F1 title challenge
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo wants to be in "prime spot" for 2024 F1 title challenge

Perez: Marko's honesty on F1 bad days is still a good thing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Marko's honesty on F1 bad days is still a good thing

Maverick Vinales – A timeline of his Yamaha MotoGP exit
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Maverick Vinales – A timeline of his Yamaha MotoGP exit

Ferrari gained less than 0.1s from extra F1 wind tunnel boost
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari gained less than 0.1s from extra F1 wind tunnel boost

GT3 cars to replace GTE class at Le Mans from 2024
Video Inside
WEC WEC

GT3 cars to replace GTE class at Le Mans from 2024

Alonso an "ideal" option for Alpine if it builds new car for WEC
WEC WEC

Alonso an "ideal" option for Alpine if it builds new car for WEC

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans Prime

The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans

Kevin Magnussen will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this weekend alongside father Jan in LMP2. But the Danes won't be the only ex-F1 drivers to appear in the hotly contested category this year.

Le Mans
6 h
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Prime

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload Prime

How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload

The 23-car GTE Am field promises to be one of the most open in this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, with the added jeopardy of managing the enthusiasm of amateur drivers to boot, as Absolute Racing Porsche driver Marco Seefried explains

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Prime

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success.

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Prime

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and was considered the heavy favourite to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen.

Le Mans
Aug 15, 2021
Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Prime

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Having twice missed out on Formula 1 and reinvented himself as a touring car driver, Jose Maria Lopez has had a rocky ride to becoming a four-time world champion. One more would put him level with his nation's favourite son, but there's another prize he would value far more than the honour of matching Juan Manuel Fangio's tally.

WEC
Aug 14, 2021
Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race Prime

Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race

OPINION: Much attention in the build-up to the Le Mans 24 Hours is naturally devoted to the battle for outright honours. But the slim field in the Hypercar class as it gets established means the best battle will likely be found in an often-ignored division

Le Mans
Aug 11, 2021
The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Prime

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

OPINION: After 24 Le Mans 24 Hours participations, 50-year-old Emmanuel Collard will be absent from the grid this year, stuck at the mercy of his gold driver grading. But, while he's not motivated by breaking start records, the French veteran is determined to return to the field next year.

WEC
Jul 24, 2021

Latest news

HubAuto: Le Mans pole can inspire other privateers to try GTE Pro
Le Mans Le Mans

HubAuto: Le Mans pole can inspire other privateers to try GTE Pro

Alonso an "ideal" option for Alpine if it builds new car for WEC
WEC WEC

Alonso an "ideal" option for Alpine if it builds new car for WEC

Hydrogen cars to be able to fight for outright Le Mans 24 Hours wins
Le Mans Le Mans

Hydrogen cars to be able to fight for outright Le Mans 24 Hours wins

Ferrari "surprised" by timing of Le Mans BoP change
Le Mans Le Mans

Ferrari "surprised" by timing of Le Mans BoP change

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.