How Alonso's class shone through at Le Mans

Fernando Alonso brought Le Mans a lot more attention, but how much of a role did he play in Toyota's triumph, and how will history remember his win given the lack of opposition? The answers might be surprising.

Despite what a few naysayers may think, Fernando Alonso's appearance at the Le Mans 24 Hours was a huge positive for the race. And so was his victory.

Yes, he stole most of the headlines, but there were more of those headlines because the double Formula 1 world champion was in the classic French enduro. In short, he brought Le Mans and sportscar racing to a wider audience.