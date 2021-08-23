Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

GTE Pro Le Mans winner Calado explains pre-race Corvette contact

By:

Le Mans 24 Hours GTE Pro class winner James Calado said he was “driving blind” due to a fogged-up windscreen when he hit Tommy Milner’s Corvette before the race start.

GTE Pro Le Mans winner Calado explains pre-race Corvette contact

Factory Ferrari driver Calado, who claimed his second Le Mans victory alongside Alessandro Pier Guidi and Come Ledogar, was the starting driver aboard the #51 AF Corse machine that Pier Guidi had qualified fourth.

Leaving the grid to start the formation lap on the fully-wet track, Milner's #64 C8.R appeared to have difficulty accelerating as they passed by the stalled #20 High Class Racing ORECA LMP2 and was clouted by Calado, receiving damage on the diffuser.

Although Milner led at the end of the first hour after a well-timed switch to slicks, vibrations caused by the diffuser progressively worsened when team-mates Nick Tandy and Alexander Sims took over, and resulted in a lengthy pit visit in the fifth hour while the floor was replaced.

Asked by Autosport to explain how the incident had occurred, Calado expressed his regret and apologised to the #64 crew.

"At the start, obviously it was raining and when the car is stationary the AC doesn’t work properly, so all my front windscreen fogged up and I couldn’t see anything," Calado said.

"In the end I had to undo my belts and wipe it with my glove, but obviously I hit the Corvette because I really had zero view, zero.

"So I’m sorry to have done that but I was driving blind, so [there was] not much I could have done."

 

Photo by: Nick Dungan / Motorsport Images

Further spells in the garage for the #64 Corvette, relating to the clutch and the alternator, limited the car to finish last of the six cars running at the finish, 32 laps down on the winning Ferrari.

The sister #63 car of Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg was the #51 car's nearest rival throughout the race and finished 41 seconds behind in second.

“It was a very frustrating race for us," said Milner.

"It wasn’t taken away from us right at the start, but a pretty good indication looking at the damage from the contact before the race started with the Ferrari that it was going to be a big problem for us. It ended up being such that we had more problems after that.

"It’s hard to say if that initial damage caused some of the other problems we had.

"It’s very unfortunate and unlucky… unnecessary but in the end we turned it into a test session in a lot of ways."

Sims ended up taking the fastest lap of the race, while 2015 outright Le Mans winner Tandy had the best 30 and 50-lap averages.

Tandy remarked that the C8.R, which was making its debut at Le Mans, was "probably the nicest racecar I’ve had to drive around this circuit".

"I’m really proud of everyone who worked to give us a car with that performance," he said. "The reliability didn’t go our way this time, but we can be proud that we have one car on the podium.

"It’s a great experience with the new C8.R and hopefully we will come back fighting stronger next year.”

 

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck

Previous article

Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Dillon on bizarre crash: "I don't know why it happened"

14 h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff

3 h
3
Supercars

Gracie planning Bathurst 1000 wildcard – report

4 h
4
Le Mans

Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”

14 h
5
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Toyota wins with new hypercar, #7 crew breaks jinx

21 h
Latest news
GTE Pro Le Mans winner Calado explains pre-race Corvette contact
LM24

GTE Pro Le Mans winner Calado explains pre-race Corvette contact

29m
Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck
LM24

Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck

2 h
Fixing fuel issue would have ended Toyota's Le Mans victory hopes
Video Inside
LM24

Fixing fuel issue would have ended Toyota's Le Mans victory hopes

13 h
Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”
Video Inside
LM24

Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”

14 h
Frijns: "Everything went wrong" before shock LMP2 win
Video Inside
LM24

Frijns: "Everything went wrong" before shock LMP2 win

17 h
Latest videos
2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: Full Race 10:12
Le Mans
18 h

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: Full Race

Le Mans: Toyota wins with new hypercar, #7 crew breaks jinx, Will Buxton reports 08:15
Le Mans
19 h

Le Mans: Toyota wins with new hypercar, #7 crew breaks jinx, Will Buxton reports

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: 24 hours 04:59
Le Mans
21 h

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: 24 hours

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: 23 hours 05:00
Le Mans
22 h

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: 23 hours

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: 21 hours 05:02
Le Mans
Aug 22, 2021

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: 21 hours

More from
James Newbold
Works Porsche team given 'kick in the arse' by HubAuto 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Works Porsche team given 'kick in the arse' by HubAuto

HubAuto: Le Mans pole can inspire other privateers to try GTE Pro Road to Le Mans
Le Mans

HubAuto: Le Mans pole can inspire other privateers to try GTE Pro

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Prime
WEC

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

James Calado More from
James Calado
Calado "quite surprised" to beat Porsche in Portimao Algarve
WEC

Calado "quite surprised" to beat Porsche in Portimao

Risi Ferrari's lack of Rolex 24 pace "hard to take" Daytona 24
Video Inside
IMSA

Risi Ferrari's lack of Rolex 24 pace "hard to take"

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31 Prime
General

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31

AF Corse More from
AF Corse
Albon felt he wasn't overshadowed before maiden DTM win Nurburgring
DTM

Albon felt he wasn't overshadowed before maiden DTM win

Nurburgring DTM: Albon scores maiden pole in wet qualifying Nurburgring
DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Albon scores maiden pole in wet qualifying

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Monza Prime
DTM

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

Trending Today

Dillon on bizarre crash: "I don't know why it happened"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dillon on bizarre crash: "I don't know why it happened"

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff

Gracie planning Bathurst 1000 wildcard – report
Supercars Supercars

Gracie planning Bathurst 1000 wildcard – report

Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”

Le Mans 24h: Toyota wins with new hypercar, #7 crew breaks jinx
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Toyota wins with new hypercar, #7 crew breaks jinx

Norris feels he found balance between joker and serious on social media
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris feels he found balance between joker and serious on social media

Paddles for Camaro, stick for Mustang
Supercars Supercars

Paddles for Camaro, stick for Mustang

Larson on Michigan finish: "I just didn't want to screw it up"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Larson on Michigan finish: "I just didn't want to screw it up"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the FIA World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide Prime

Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans Prime

The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans

Kevin Magnussen will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this weekend alongside father Jan in LMP2. But the Danes won't be the only ex-F1 drivers to appear in the hotly contested category this year.

Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Prime

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload Prime

How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload

The 23-car GTE Am field promises to be one of the most open in this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, with the added jeopardy of managing the enthusiasm of amateur drivers to boot, as Absolute Racing Porsche driver Marco Seefried explains

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Prime

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success.

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Prime

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and was considered the heavy favourite to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen.

Le Mans
Aug 15, 2021
Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Prime

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Having twice missed out on Formula 1 and reinvented himself as a touring car driver, Jose Maria Lopez has had a rocky ride to becoming a four-time world champion. One more would put him level with his nation's favourite son, but there's another prize he would value far more than the honour of matching Juan Manuel Fangio's tally.

WEC
Aug 14, 2021

Latest news

GTE Pro Le Mans winner Calado explains pre-race Corvette contact
Le Mans Le Mans

GTE Pro Le Mans winner Calado explains pre-race Corvette contact

Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck
Le Mans Le Mans

Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck

Fixing fuel issue would have ended Toyota's Le Mans victory hopes
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Fixing fuel issue would have ended Toyota's Le Mans victory hopes

Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.