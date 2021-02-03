Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
74 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
10 Feb
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
First Practice in
7 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Algarve
04 Apr
Race in
59 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
86 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
26 Feb
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Le Mans / Breaking news

GreenGT to supply 2024 Le Mans Hydrogen class with powertrains

shares
comments
GreenGT to supply 2024 Le Mans Hydrogen class with powertrains
By:

The Swiss-based GreenGT organisation will produce the electric powertrains for the new class of hydrogen-powered prototypes set for introduction at the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2024.

The operation that has produced a line of hydrogen test cars over the past 10 years will supply the electric motors, battery and transmission, leaving manufacturers and teams entering the category to develop the fuel-cell stacks that produce the electricity.

The announcement that Le Mans organiser the Automobile Club de l'Ouest has selected GreenGT follows last week's news that Red Bull Advanced Technologies and ORECA will work together on the one-make chassis.

ACO president Pierre Fillon described GreenGT as an "obvious choice for us".

"We have already been working together for several years and the expertise we have built up thanks to the MissionH24 project will benefit the teams that enter the class," he said.

"We know where we want to go, and with excellent companions to help us on the way, the ACO is determined to achieve the goal of making a real contribution to sustainable mobility."

GreenGT boss Christophe Ricard added that his company is "proud to be joining prominent automotive experts ORECA, Red Bull Advanced Technologies and Plastic Omnium [which is the supplier of the high-pressure fuel tanks]".

"The challenge is great, as is our determination to meet it," he said.

Read Also:

The ACO and GreenGT launched the MissionH24 initiative in September 2018 as a lead-in to the proposed hydrogen class.

GreenGT has produced two test vehicles, both based on an ADESS LMP3 chassis, under the MissionH24 banner as part of the data gathering exercise.

The first car, known as the LMPH2G, was demonstrated on the full Le Mans circuit ahead of the 24 Hours in 2019 and subsequently ran during a free practice session of a Le Mans Cup round on the European Le Mans Series bill at Spa later in the year.

A second generation of the car was shown at the rescheduled 2020 Le Mans last September.

GreenGT's first hydrogen prototype developed on a chassis supplied by Welter Racing was slated for a Le Mans entry in 2013.

It was due to run in the the 'Garage 56' grid slot reserved for experimental machinery taken by Nissan's Deltawing and ZEOD RC in 2012 and '13 respectively, but was withdrawn with GreenGT citing the need for further development.

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Previous article

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans
Author Gary Watkins

Trending Today

Ranked: Williams' top 10 Formula 1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ranked: Williams' top 10 Formula 1 cars

Brown: New era of F1 rules plays to McLaren’s "sweet spot"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brown: New era of F1 rules plays to McLaren’s "sweet spot"

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime
WEC WEC / Analysis

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

Aero development still "king" for 2021 despite F1 token system
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aero development still "king" for 2021 despite F1 token system

Pitbull sees his NASCAR ownership as "a higher calling"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Pitbull sees his NASCAR ownership as "a higher calling"

GreenGT to supply 2024 Le Mans Hydrogen class with powertrains
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

GreenGT to supply 2024 Le Mans Hydrogen class with powertrains

Mercedes announces launch date for 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes announces launch date for 2021 F1 car

Red Bull reveals DTM plans for Albon as Cassidy joins line-up
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Red Bull reveals DTM plans for Albon as Cassidy joins line-up

Latest news

GreenGT to supply 2024 Le Mans Hydrogen class with powertrains
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

GreenGT to supply 2024 Le Mans Hydrogen class with powertrains

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime
LM24 Le Mans / Special feature

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Motorsport Games & ACO enhance and extend Le Mans Esports Series joint venture
Esports Esports / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Games & ACO enhance and extend Le Mans Esports Series joint venture

Red Bull, Oreca to supply chassis for Le Mans' hydrogen class
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Red Bull, Oreca to supply chassis for Le Mans' hydrogen class

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ranked: Williams' top 10 Formula 1 cars

1d
2
Formula 1

Brown: New era of F1 rules plays to McLaren’s "sweet spot"

21min
3
WEC

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

1h
4
MotoGP

Thailand MotoGP race set to be cancelled

3h
5
Formula 1

Aero development still "king" for 2021 despite F1 token system

3h

Latest news

GreenGT to supply 2024 Le Mans Hydrogen class with powertrains

GreenGT to supply 2024 Le Mans Hydrogen class with powertrains

Le Mans
40m
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
Motorsport Games & ACO enhance and extend Le Mans Esports Series joint venture

Motorsport Games & ACO enhance and extend Le Mans Esports Series joint venture

Esports
Jan 27, 2021
Red Bull, Oreca to supply chassis for Le Mans' hydrogen class

Red Bull, Oreca to supply chassis for Le Mans' hydrogen class

Le Mans
Jan 25, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021

Latest videos

Le Mans: Dan Gurney - Le Mans 1967 01:47
Le Mans
Jan 18, 2021

Le Mans: Dan Gurney - Le Mans 1967

Jean-Pierre Beltoise at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 1976 00:48
Le Mans
Jan 5, 2021

Jean-Pierre Beltoise at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 1976

Michele Alboreto wins the 1997 24 Hours of Le Mans 00:42
Le Mans
Dec 23, 2020

Michele Alboreto wins the 1997 24 Hours of Le Mans

All Le Mans 24 hour-winning cars 02:43
Le Mans
Dec 22, 2020

All Le Mans 24 hour-winning cars

Porsche LMDh prototype set for Le Mans, WEC, IMSA in 2023 00:32
Le Mans
Dec 16, 2020

Porsche LMDh prototype set for Le Mans, WEC, IMSA in 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.