Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / ACO re-opens Le Mans 24 Hours and WEC entry procedure
Le Mans News

Glickenhaus planning to enter third Hypercar in Le Mans 24 Hours

Glickenhaus is working to put a third car on the grid for the Le Mans 24 Hours World Endurance Championship round in June.

Glickenhaus planning to enter third Hypercar in Le Mans 24 Hours
Gary Watkins
By:
Listen to this article

Team founder Jim Glickenhaus has revealed that he is contact with an existing sportscar entrant about teaming up to run an additional Pipo-engined 007 Le Mans Hypercar in the double-points WEC round on 11/12 June.

He told Motorsport.com that contact had been made after the team put out what appeared to be a speculative tweet about the possibility of running a third when race organiser the Automobile Club de l'Ouest announced on Monday that entries for Le Mans were reopening.

"They are people I know and they contacted me after we did that tweet," said Glickenhaus.

"I'm not saying that we have a deal, though it is agreed in principle, or even if the ACO will accept another car from us, but we are working hard on this.

"I think we have a chance of putting it together. We don't have three cars at the moment, but we can make it happen it by working 24/7 for three months."

The team has until 3pm Central European Time on Wednesday (9 March) to complete the entry procedure.

Glickenhaus explained that the car would be run by the Glickenhaus Racing set-up made up of personnel from Podium Advanced Technologies and Joest Racing that will run his full-season WEC entry and a second entry for Le Mans.

The entity Glickenhaus is working with, he said, would bring its own drivers.

He would not reveal the identity of the operation, only that it is "already a competitor" in top-level sportscar racing and "a serious team".

Glickenhaus is already working with a customer on its LMH programme: one of its two existing LMHs is owned by a private collector.

The American-flagged team has yet confirm its line-up for Le Mans, though it looks certain to be made up of the same six drivers who raced the two 007 LMHs at the sportscar classic last year.

Glickenhaus Racing will begin the season at the Sebring 1000 Miles on 18 March with its solo car driven by Romain Dumas, Olivier Pla and Ryan Briscoe.

Pipo Derani, who will be racing for the Action Express Cadillac squad in the Sebring 12 Hours IMSA SportsCar Championship round the day after the WEC opener, will join Dumas and Pla for Spa at the beginning of May and, most likely, subsequent rounds.

Briscoe would likely move over to the second car for Le Mans alongside Richard Westbrook and Franck Mailleux.

A third Glickenhaus on the grid would bring the entry for the Hypercar class at Le Mans to six cars in the absence of Peugeot, which has opted not to race its new 9X8 LMH in the enduro this year.

The additional Glickenhaus would join its existing two cars, the pair of Toyota GR010 HYBRIDs and the Alpine-Gibson A480 grandfathered LMP1.

shares
comments
ACO re-opens Le Mans 24 Hours and WEC entry procedure
Previous article

ACO re-opens Le Mans 24 Hours and WEC entry procedure
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
ACO re-opens Le Mans 24 Hours and WEC entry procedure 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

ACO re-opens Le Mans 24 Hours and WEC entry procedure

Toyota reveals updated GR010 Hybrid for 2022 WEC season
Video Inside
WEC

Toyota reveals updated GR010 Hybrid for 2022 WEC season

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime
WEC

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Glickenhaus Racing More from
Glickenhaus Racing
Glickenhaus drivers named as Sebring WEC entry unveiled
WEC

Glickenhaus drivers named as Sebring WEC entry unveiled

Glickenhaus commits to full-season WEC 2022 entry with one car
Video Inside
WEC

Glickenhaus commits to full-season WEC 2022 entry with one car

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow 24 Hours of Le Mans Prime
Le Mans

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Latest news

Glickenhaus planning to enter third Hypercar in Le Mans 24 Hours
Le Mans Le Mans

Glickenhaus planning to enter third Hypercar in Le Mans 24 Hours

ACO re-opens Le Mans 24 Hours and WEC entry procedure
Le Mans Le Mans

ACO re-opens Le Mans 24 Hours and WEC entry procedure

Toyota reveals updated GR010 Hybrid for 2022 WEC season
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Toyota reveals updated GR010 Hybrid for 2022 WEC season

G-Drive withdraws from WEC, Le Mans over FIA’s Russia code of conduct
WEC WEC

G-Drive withdraws from WEC, Le Mans over FIA’s Russia code of conduct

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Prime

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights.

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Prime

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the FIA World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide Prime

Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans Prime

The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans

Kevin Magnussen will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this weekend alongside father Jan in LMP2. But the Danes won't be the only ex-F1 drivers to appear in the hotly contested category this year.

Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Prime

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.