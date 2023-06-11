Subscribe
Previous / Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari beats Toyota in race of attrition Next / Toyota told Hirakawa to take “full risk” at Le Mans in Ferrari pursuit
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Garage 56 NASCAR entry completes Le Mans 24 despite late drama

The Garage 56 NASCAR entry has completed the 2023 running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Nick DeGroot
By:
#24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button

The No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 ran as high as 27th and was ahead of the entire GTE-Am field after 20 hours,

Up to this point, the car had no real issues and no offs to speak of. But unfortunately, after twenty hours and nine minutes of racing, they encountered their first major mechanical setback.

“We have a drive line issue and the team is working to repair it now," explained Hendrick's VP of Competition, Chad Knaus. "The goal remains to finish the race.”

Jenson Button was behind the wheel at the time and the car had completed 254 laps. They spent one hour and 21 minutes in the garage changing the gearbox, did an out lap and then spent another 15 minutes checking over things.

When they finally returned to the race, Mike Rockenfeller was driving the Camaro. He quickly showed that the car was back to full song, setting its fastest race lap yet at a 3:50.512.

#65 Panis Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson of Manuel Maldonado, Tijmen Van Der Helm, Job Van Uitert, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button

#65 Panis Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson of Manuel Maldonado, Tijmen Van Der Helm, Job Van Uitert, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

They were now running 40th overall, last among cars still in the race. Rockenfeller eventually handed the car over to Jimmie Johnson, who would finish the race. After another few minutes in the garage, he finally headed out for the final stint of the 24-hour endurance event.

One of the team's stated goals was to beat the GTE field, but of course, the primary goal was to finish the race. Despite the late drama, they did just that, crossing the line 39th overall and completing 285 laps.

Johnson and Button ran 97 laps each, while Rockenfeller was behind the wheel of 91 laps.

Button praises 'amazing group'

"It was awesome," Button told TV after the race. "Obviously the crowd are here to celebrate everyone that's taking part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. But to hear the cheer for our car as it went past here ... it's been a long journey for these guys getting the car ready for Le Mans. Lots of long hours, but what an amazing group of people to produce what they have with this car. Taking it from a Cup car and making it into an endurance car for Le Mans. Staggering. The best in the business. I'm proud to be working with these guys. 

"We (the drivers) didn't make any mistakes, but we still want to push the car hard. It's a car that is reasonably easy to drive. It's forgiving. Driving it hard, you do go slower, but it really is a wonderful car to drive."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari beats Toyota in race of attrition

Toyota told Hirakawa to take “full risk” at Le Mans in Ferrari pursuit
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
2023 NASCAR Cup Sonoma race results

2023 NASCAR Cup Sonoma race results

NASCAR Cup
Sonoma

2023 NASCAR Cup Sonoma race results 2023 NASCAR Cup Sonoma race results

Johnson: Le Mans night stint in the rain was "frightening"

Johnson: Le Mans night stint in the rain was "frightening"

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Johnson: Le Mans night stint in the rain was "frightening" Johnson: Le Mans night stint in the rain was "frightening"

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Jenson Button More from
Jenson Button
Button: Joining Le Mans NASCAR entry felt like "mistake" at first

Button: Joining Le Mans NASCAR entry felt like "mistake" at first

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Button: Joining Le Mans NASCAR entry felt like "mistake" at first Button: Joining Le Mans NASCAR entry felt like "mistake" at first

Documentary on NASCAR Garage 56 entry coming to Prime Video

Documentary on NASCAR Garage 56 entry coming to Prime Video

Le Mans

Documentary on NASCAR Garage 56 entry coming to Prime Video Documentary on NASCAR Garage 56 entry coming to Prime Video

Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over

Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over

Hendrick Motorsports More from
Hendrick Motorsports
Jimmie Johnson describes "incredible" first stint at Le Mans

Jimmie Johnson describes "incredible" first stint at Le Mans

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Jimmie Johnson describes "incredible" first stint at Le Mans Jimmie Johnson describes "incredible" first stint at Le Mans

NASCAR Garage 56 entry wins Le Mans GTE pit stop challenge

NASCAR Garage 56 entry wins Le Mans GTE pit stop challenge

Le Mans

NASCAR Garage 56 entry wins Le Mans GTE pit stop challenge NASCAR Garage 56 entry wins Le Mans GTE pit stop challenge

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Latest news

Williams: F1 recovery a bigger job than originally anticipated

Williams: F1 recovery a bigger job than originally anticipated

F1 Formula 1

Williams: F1 recovery a bigger job than originally anticipated Williams: F1 recovery a bigger job than originally anticipated

Iron Dames admit missing Le Mans GTE Am podium “painful”

Iron Dames admit missing Le Mans GTE Am podium “painful”

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Iron Dames admit missing Le Mans GTE Am podium “painful” Iron Dames admit missing Le Mans GTE Am podium “painful”

#8 Toyota received "big damage" from squirrel hit at Le Mans

#8 Toyota received "big damage" from squirrel hit at Le Mans

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

#8 Toyota received "big damage" from squirrel hit at Le Mans #8 Toyota received "big damage" from squirrel hit at Le Mans

Why Red Bull remains ‘100% convinced’ F1 Powertrains is worth the expense

Why Red Bull remains ‘100% convinced’ F1 Powertrains is worth the expense

F1 Formula 1

Why Red Bull remains ‘100% convinced’ F1 Powertrains is worth the expense Why Red Bull remains ‘100% convinced’ F1 Powertrains is worth the expense

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Quentin Spurring

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

Prime
Prime
Le Mans

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe