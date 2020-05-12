Gallery: Corvette's 20-year history at Le Mans

Corvette's exit follows Porsche's decision to withdraw its two CORE autosport-run IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship entries from the event.

The two announcements leave just seven cars in the GTE Pro field, with two factory cars each from Ferrari, Porsche (Manthey-run WEC squad) and Aston Martin joined by Risi Competizione's Ferrari.

Corvette Racing's eight 24 Hours of Le Mans triumphs

Win Year Drivers Corvette 1. 2001 Ron Fellows, Johnny O'Connell, Scott Pruett C5-R 2. 2002 Ron Fellows, Johnny O'Connell, Oliver Gavin C5-R 3. 2004 Olivier Beretta, Oliver Gavin, Jan Magnussen C5-R 4. 2005 Olivier Beretta, Oliver Gavin, Jan Magnussen C6.R 5. 2006 Olivier Beretta, Oliver Gavin, Jan Magnussen C6.R 6. 2009 Jan Magnussen, Johnny O'Connell, Antonio Garcia C6.R 7. 2011 Olivier Beretta, Tommy Milner, Antonio Garcia C6.R 8. 2015 Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Jordan Taylor C7.R

