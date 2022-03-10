Full 62-car field for 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours after G-Drive withdrawal

Listen to this article

The publication of the list follows two delays and the announcement on Monday that entries were being reopened by race organiser the Automobile Club de l’Ouest for a period of 48 hours as a result of the affect of new FIA rules on the participation of Russian competitors following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The move by the FIA was followed by the withdrawal of Russian entrant G-Drive Racing, which had a full-season entry for the WEC and had made another application for Le Mans with the car it is fielding in the European Le Mans Series.

G-Drive’s technical partner Algarve Pro Racing will now field two LMP2 ORECA-Gibson 07s at Le Mans on June 11/12 with multiple drivers who were part of the Russian group’s original entries.

Rene Binder and James Allen who were originally due to share with ex-Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat in the WEC will drive one car with Steven Thomas, runner-up in P2 in the IMSA SportsCar Championship last year with WIN Autosport.

This line-up will also race the car in the Sebring 1000 Miles WEC opener this month.

Sophia Florsch, who was due to drive with team principal Roman Rusinov in the ELMS, is listed in the second APR car along with John Falb, who is scheduled to race with the team in the ELMS.

A third driver has yet to be announced.

The 15 LMP2 WEC entries and an additional 12 cars bring the class entry to 27, which is two more than last year’s delayed race in August.

Le Mans regulars Panis Racing, IDEC Sport, Graff and Duqueine are all back at the 24 Hours with ORECAs also entered for full ELMS programmes.

The Swiss Cool Racing team returns to Le Mans after a year’s absence.

Ricky Taylor, a factory Acura driver in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, will drive the team’s ORECA along with ELMS signings Yifei Ye and Niklas Krutten in place of team boss Nicolas Lapierre.

The Frenchman will race the team’s ORECA in the ELMS, but will be on duty for Alpine at Le Mans.

The British Nielsen Racing and Spanish CD Sport teams have taken up their automatic entries for respectively winning the LMP2 and LMP3 classes in February’s Asian Le Mans Series.

Nielsen’s ORECA will be driven by Ben Hanley, Matt Bell and Rodrigo Sales, the winning crew from Asia.

CD will field a Ligier-Gibson JSP217, making it the only team not running an ORECA in the class.

The Hypercar entry for the 90th running of Le Mans is expected: American manufacturer Glickenhaus has gained its second entry alongside the Pipo-engined 007 LMH entered for the full season, but had to give up on plans to run a third car earlier this week.

The entry list confirms that Pipo Derani will join Roman Dumas and Olivier Pla in the WEC car, with Ryan Briscoe, who will race the solo entry at Sebring, moving over to share with Richard Westbrook and Franck Mailleux.

The two Toyota GR010 HYBRIDs and the solo Alpine-Gibson A480 grandfathered LMP1 complete the Hypercar class entry, which stands at five cars again in the absence of Peugeot.

Chevrolet will as normal field two cars in GTE Pro, having gained an entry for a second Corvette C8.R alongside the entry it will run in the full WEC this year.

The pair of cars from Corvette Racing and two factory entries from each of Ferrari and Porsche will be joined by a privateer entry from Riley Motorsports.

The American team has taken up its automatic grid slot for winning the IMSA LMP3 class last year and will field a Ferrari 488 GTE Evo for Sam Bird, Shane van Gisbergen and Felipe Fraga.

Ferrari has yet to list third drivers alongside its two-driver WEC crews.

The GTE Am class is made up of 23 cars, the same as last year.

The British Inception Racing squad will make its second Le Mans appearance, again running a Ferrari, after taking up its auto entry from the Asian series.