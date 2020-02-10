Top events
Le Mans / Special feature

Ford v Ferrari at Le Mans – what happened next

shares
comments
By:
Feb 10, 2020, 2:43 PM

The story of Ken Miles, Carroll Shelby and Ford’s GT40 beating Ferrari at Le Mans in 1966 was showcased to the world via the Oscar-winning Ford v Ferrari movie starring Christian Bale as Miles and Matt Damon as Shelby. But what happened next?

Following Miles’s death in testing just months after Le Mans ’66, Ford suffers another blow when Ferrari’s new 330 P4 blows away its GT40s in the 1967 Daytona 24 Hours, scoring a humbling 1-2-3 victory.

But Shelby has the answer with an all-new, American-built machine called the Mark IV. With legendary drivers Dan Gurney and AJ Foyt, it gets its revenge at Le Mans after a fantastic race – which includes a moment when the leaders come to halt out on track in the most bizarre stand-off in motorsport history!

Read Also:

Narrated by nine-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Tom Kristensen, using exclusive footage from Motorsport.tv’s Le Mans archive and photographs from Motorsport Images, we tell the story of what happened next featuring interviews with a host of motorsport experts – and Miles’s son Peter, who chillingly recounts the day his father died.

About this article

Series Le Mans
Drivers Tom Kristensen , Ken Miles , Carroll Shelby
Author Charles Bradley

