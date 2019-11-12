Uncovered! Lost footage from the 1966 Le Mans Ford v Ferrari duel
Nov 12, 2019, 7:16 PM
In this amazing video from Ford Performance, amateur footage of the epic Le Mans 24 Hours of 1966 – subject of the Ford v Ferrari feature film released this week – was unearthed in 2015 and is presented here with some great anecdotes of the key employees of the time. Get a feel for the real story before you go and see the film!
