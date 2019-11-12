Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
First Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Le Mans / Nostalgia

Uncovered! Lost footage from the 1966 Le Mans Ford v Ferrari duel

shares
comments
Nov 12, 2019, 7:16 PM

In this amazing video from Ford Performance, amateur footage of the epic Le Mans 24 Hours of 1966 – subject of the Ford v Ferrari feature film released this week – was unearthed in 2015 and is presented here with some great anecdotes of the key employees of the time. Get a feel for the real story before you go and see the film!

Read Also:

Next article
Chris Amon on Ford beating Ferrari at Le Mans in 1966

Previous article

Chris Amon on Ford beating Ferrari at Le Mans in 1966
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans

Le Mans Next session

24 Hours of Le Mans

24 Hours of Le Mans

6 Jun - 14 Jun

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes likely to stay in F1 after 2021, but "not a given"

2
Formula 1

Leclerc to take Brazil grid penalty for new Ferrari engine

3
Le Mans

Uncovered! Lost footage from the 1966 Le Mans Ford v Ferrari duel

46m
4
NASCAR Cup

Why Truex raced 'old car' at Phoenix with 'half a team'

5
Formula 1

Are F1 2021's targets for downforce in dirty air achievable?

Latest videos

Ford: Lost Footage Discovered from 1966 Le Mans 03:00
Le Mans

Ford: Lost Footage Discovered from 1966 Le Mans

Le Mans 66 - Christian Bale and Matt Damon interview 05:29
Le Mans

Le Mans 66 - Christian Bale and Matt Damon interview

Ford v Ferrari Official Trailer 02:29
Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari Official Trailer

2015 24 Hours of Le Mans Car Group Photoshoot 01:31
Le Mans

2015 24 Hours of Le Mans Car Group Photoshoot

Why the Mercedes CLRs kept taking off at Le Mans 1999 10:36
Le Mans

Why the Mercedes CLRs kept taking off at Le Mans 1999

Latest news

Uncovered! Lost footage from the 1966 Le Mans Ford v Ferrari duel
LM24

Uncovered! Lost footage from the 1966 Le Mans Ford v Ferrari duel

Chris Amon on Ford beating Ferrari at Le Mans in 1966
LM24

Chris Amon on Ford beating Ferrari at Le Mans in 1966

The real star of the Ford v Ferrari movie
LM24

The real star of the Ford v Ferrari movie

Button will "definitely" return to Le Mans, eyes LMP2
LM24

Button will "definitely" return to Le Mans, eyes LMP2

Surprise early unveiling for new Corvette C8.R
IMSA

Surprise early unveiling for new Corvette C8.R

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.