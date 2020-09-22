Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans / Breaking news

Beating Aston at Le Mans was "unthinkable" for Ferrari

shares
comments
Beating Aston at Le Mans was "unthinkable" for Ferrari
By:
Co-author: Sergio Lillo

Ferrari beating Aston Martin to GTE Pro class honours in the Le Mans 24 Hours was "unthinkable" given the British marque's pace advantage, says Miguel Molina.

While Aston Martin scored its first class win at La Sarthe since 2017 with its new Vantage GTE , Ferrari was left to finish second with the better of its pair of AF Corse-run 488 GTEs shared by James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Daniel Serra. 

The #51 Ferrari and the winning #97 Aston had been locked in battle at the head of the GTE Pro field for much of the race, but the pendulum swung in favour of the latter when Ferrari changed a brake rotor with a little over six hours of the race to go.

Read Also:

But Miguel Molina, one of the drivers of the #71 Ferrari that was on course to finish fourth until  a last-lap transmission failure, felt victory for the Italian marque was never on the cards.

"[Aston] were very, very superior," Molina told Motorsport.com. "They had more power and it showed, because they ran with much more downforce than us and they compensated for it on the straight with the power and in the fast corners.

"They did 3m50.3s [in the race] and our best was 3m51.0s. It was unthinkable to beat them."

#71 AF Corse - Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Davide Rigon, Sam Bird, Miguel Molina

#71 AF Corse - Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Davide Rigon, Sam Bird, Miguel Molina

Photo by: Paul Foster

Porsche driver Frederic Makowiecki accused Aston of hiding its true pace during Friday's Hyperpole session after posting slower laptimes than it had done in practice.

Asked if he also felt Aston had not shown its hand during qualifying, Molina replied: "Yes, it was very clear when we all went out except them. They waited to see what times were done, not to surpass them, and that's how it was. They stayed two tenths from the top cars.

"We only made an attempt because we saw that and before we looked like fools we decided to do that. It was a bit brazen."

Calado finished 1m33s behind the winning Aston after being split from the #97 car behind a separate safety car train in the final hour.

He told Motorsport.com: "They had good pace and there was nothing we could really do about that, we just lacked the pace compared to them, or at least just the [#97] Aston.

"We struggled on the straights a little bit. Well, not the straights, but first, second and third gear where they’ve got a bit more torque, and then they use a lot more downforce than us.

"At the end of the straights, even though they were still quicker, we could live with them a little bit, but they had more downforce and more power.

"We couldn’t have done any more really. We did what we could, and we basically just lacked pace, they were quicker than us."

Last-lap retirement "surreal" for #71 crew

Molina and his teammates in the #71 Ferrari, Davide Rigon and Sam Bird were in contention in the first third of the race, before a puncture and resultant suspension problem cast them adrift of the leading runners in the class.

They were on course to come home fourth until their last-minute failure, after which Molina admitted it was considered by Rigon, who was in the car at the time, to try and get the car across the line in reverse gear.

Read Also:

"Fourth place was assured until three corners from the end, which was when the car stopped because the gearbox broke," said Molina. "It was a bit surreal because we were already there, all trying to celebrate something, but we could not even finish.

"The first thing that Davide thought inside the car was to bring home the car in reverse, which was the only gear that worked, but we were told that the rules do not allow it. 

"Even Calado saw that the car stopped and said on the radio that he will push it to the finish, but that would have disqualified us both, because you have to finish by yourself."

Additional reporting by James Newbold

JOTA's da Costa reveals Le Mans seat belt scare

Previous article

JOTA's da Costa reveals Le Mans seat belt scare
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans
Event 24 Hours of Le Mans
Teams Aston Martin Racing , AF Corse
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Renault sees 'Ford v Ferrari' spirit from new CEO
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault sees 'Ford v Ferrari' spirit from new CEO

Wolff should "get out" of Mercedes while on top - Jordan
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff should "get out" of Mercedes while on top - Jordan

F1 2021 downforce cuts could have been bigger - Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 2021 downforce cuts could have been bigger - Horner

Beating Aston at Le Mans was "unthinkable" for Ferrari
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

Beating Aston at Le Mans was "unthinkable" for Ferrari

Rebellion will not take part in Bahrain WEC finale
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Rebellion will not take part in Bahrain WEC finale

Abiteboul: Renault progress explains Ricciardo exit frustration
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Abiteboul: Renault progress explains Ricciardo exit frustration

F1 should consider NASCAR-style 'restart zone', says Steiner
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 should consider NASCAR-style 'restart zone', says Steiner

Alonso makes Renault F1 factory return to Enstone
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso makes Renault F1 factory return to Enstone

Latest news

Beating Aston at Le Mans was "unthinkable" for Ferrari
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Beating Aston at Le Mans was "unthinkable" for Ferrari

JOTA's da Costa reveals Le Mans seat belt scare
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

JOTA's da Costa reveals Le Mans seat belt scare

The inside story of the greatest Le Mans finish
Video Inside
LM24 Le Mans / Nostalgia

The inside story of the greatest Le Mans finish

Bourdais admits Le Mans result was “bittersweet”
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Bourdais admits Le Mans result was “bittersweet”

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault sees 'Ford v Ferrari' spirit from new CEO

1h
2
Formula 1

Wolff should "get out" of Mercedes while on top - Jordan

3
Formula 1

Abiteboul: Renault progress explains Ricciardo exit frustration

4
Le Mans

Beating Aston at Le Mans was "unthinkable" for Ferrari

26m
5
Formula 1

F1 2021 downforce cuts could have been bigger - Horner

Latest news

Beating Aston at Le Mans was "unthinkable" for Ferrari
LM24

Beating Aston at Le Mans was "unthinkable" for Ferrari

JOTA's da Costa reveals Le Mans seat belt scare
LM24

JOTA's da Costa reveals Le Mans seat belt scare

The inside story of the greatest Le Mans finish
LM24

The inside story of the greatest Le Mans finish

Bourdais admits Le Mans result was “bittersweet”
LM24

Bourdais admits Le Mans result was “bittersweet”

Porsche puzzled by lack of pace in troubled Le Mans run 
LM24

Porsche puzzled by lack of pace in troubled Le Mans run 

Latest videos

2020 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: Full Race 10:02
Le Mans

2020 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: Full Race

2020 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: 24 hours 05:03
Le Mans

2020 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: 24 hours

24 Hours of Le Mans: The highlights after sixteen hours 01:12
Le Mans

24 Hours of Le Mans: The highlights after sixteen hours

2020 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: 23 hours 04:55
Le Mans

2020 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: 23 hours

2020 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: 21 hours 04:59
Le Mans

2020 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: 21 hours

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.