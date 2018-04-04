Ferrari adds Giovinazzi, Derani for Le Mans attack

Ferrari has confirmed its GTE Pro line-ups for this year's Le Mans 24 Hours, with Sauber Formula 1 reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi and Pipo Derani joining its roster.
Giovinazzi and ESM IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship star Derani will join the previously-confirmed Toni Vilander in the #52 AF Corse-run Ferrari 488 GTE Pro at La Sarthe.
Fеrrari previously confirmed to Motorsport.com that Giovinazzi was a candidate to make his Le Mans debut, and the Italian is likely to test the car for the first time next month at Monza.
Completing Ferrari's line-up are Daniel Serra, who partners WEC regulars James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi in the #51 machine, and Miguel Molina, who will race alongside Sam Bird and Davide Rigon in the #71.
Spirit of Daytona IMSA racer Serra was a member of the winning Aston Martin trio in the GTE Pro class at Le Mans last year, while ex-Audi DTM driver Molina reprises the third driver role he played for the #71 duo in 2017.
Ferrari revealed its new-look 488 GTE in a shakedown at Fiorano last week, and both the #51 and #71 full-season WEC entries will be present for the Prologue test at Paul Ricard that starts on Friday.
The #52 car is a third entry only for Le Mans, which comes in response to Ford and Porsche both entering four cars in the GTE Pro class of the French endurance classic this year.