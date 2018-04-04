Ferrari adds Giovinazzi, Derani for Le Mans attack

Ferrari has confirmed its GTE Pro line-ups for this year's Le Mans 24 Hours, with Sauber Formula 1 reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi and Pipo Derani joining its roster.

Giovinazzi and ESM IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship star Derani will join the previously-confirmed Toni Vilander in the #52 AF Corse-run Ferrari 488 GTE Pro at La Sarthe.

Fеrrari previously confirmed to Motorsport.com that Giovinazzi was a candidate to make his Le Mans debut, and the Italian is likely to test the car for the first time next month at Monza.

Completing Ferrari's line-up are Daniel Serra, who partners WEC regulars James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi in the #51 machine, and Miguel Molina, who will race alongside Sam Bird and Davide Rigon in the #71.

Spirit of Daytona IMSA racer Serra was a member of the winning Aston Martin trio in the GTE Pro class at Le Mans last year, while ex-Audi DTM driver Molina reprises the third driver role he played for the #71 duo in 2017.

Ferrari revealed its new-look 488 GTE in a shakedown at Fiorano last week, and both the #51 and #71 full-season WEC entries will be present for the Prologue test at Paul Ricard that starts on Friday.

The #52 car is a third entry only for Le Mans, which comes in response to Ford and Porsche both entering four cars in the GTE Pro class of the French endurance classic this year.

Read Also: Full 2018 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list