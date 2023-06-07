Documentary on NASCAR Garage 56 entry coming to Prime Video

The documentary will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, and is being produced by NASCAR Studios.

The deal with Amazon is interesting considering recent rumblings that NASCAR and Amazon could strike an exclusive streaming package for 2025. That report came from Adam Stern and the Sports Business Journal back in May.

“We’re proud to partner with our friends at NASCAR Studios to bring this incredible story of innovation and determination to our Prime Video customers,” said Matt Newman, head of Prime Video Original sports content. “The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the most exciting and grueling competitions in sports, and the work that goes into preparing for a moment like this is something we think audiences will find equal parts entertaining and inspiring.”