Subscribe
Previous / How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle Next / Peugeot 'disappointed' by Le Mans speed after missing Hyperpole
Le Mans News

Documentary on NASCAR Garage 56 entry coming to Prime Video

A new documentary is being produced, chronicling the journey of NASCAR's Garage 56 entry at the 2023 running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Nick DeGroot
By:
NASCAR Garage 56 documentary

The documentary will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, and is being produced by NASCAR Studios.

The deal with Amazon is interesting considering recent rumblings that NASCAR and Amazon could strike an exclusive streaming package for 2025. That report came from Adam Stern and the Sports Business Journal back in May.

“We’re proud to partner with our friends at NASCAR Studios to bring this incredible story of innovation and determination to our Prime Video customers,” said Matt Newman, head of Prime Video Original sports content. “The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the most exciting and grueling competitions in sports, and the work that goes into preparing for a moment like this is something we think audiences will find equal parts entertaining and inspiring.”

The ACO sets aside the 56th entry on the Le Mans grid for innovative machinery, and this crossover between America's biggest form of motorsport and the pinnacle of sports car endurance racing has created a lot of buzz.

The Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is a modified version of the car currently competing in the Cup Series, and is a collaboration of NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet, IMSA, and Goodyear. It's the first time a NASCAR stock car has raced at Le Mans since 1976.

The car is being driven by 2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, and former Le Mans 24 Hours winner Mike Rockenfeller in this weekend’s 100th anniversary running of the world-famous endurance race.

“The Next Gen car has been a game changer in NASCAR, and bringing it to an iconic international stage like Le Mans during NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season is a monumental moment for our sport,” said Matt Summers, NASCAR managing director, entertainment marketing and content development. “We’ve had cameras rolling behind the scenes throughout the entire journey, and we can’t wait for fans around the world to come along for the ride thanks to this amazing partnership with Prime Video.”

#24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button

#24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button

Photo by: Marc Fleury

 

shares
comments

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

Peugeot 'disappointed' by Le Mans speed after missing Hyperpole
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Noah Gragson out with concussion after Gateway crash

Noah Gragson out with concussion after Gateway crash

NASCAR Cup
Sonoma

Noah Gragson out with concussion after Gateway crash Noah Gragson out with concussion after Gateway crash

Kobayashi: "To race in NASCAR was my dream" as a child

Kobayashi: "To race in NASCAR was my dream" as a child

NASCAR Cup

Kobayashi: "To race in NASCAR was my dream" as a child Kobayashi: "To race in NASCAR was my dream" as a child

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Jenson Button More from
Jenson Button
NASCAR Garage 56 entry wins Le Mans GTE pit stop challenge

NASCAR Garage 56 entry wins Le Mans GTE pit stop challenge

Le Mans

NASCAR Garage 56 entry wins Le Mans GTE pit stop challenge NASCAR Garage 56 entry wins Le Mans GTE pit stop challenge

Button wants WEC Hypercar drive for Le Mans 2024

Button wants WEC Hypercar drive for Le Mans 2024

Le Mans

Button wants WEC Hypercar drive for Le Mans 2024 Button wants WEC Hypercar drive for Le Mans 2024

Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over

Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over

Hendrick Motorsports More from
Hendrick Motorsports
After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway

After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway

NASCAR Cup
Madison

After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway

Byron needed "a little bit more" to beat Blaney at Charlotte

Byron needed "a little bit more" to beat Blaney at Charlotte

NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

Byron needed "a little bit more" to beat Blaney at Charlotte Byron needed "a little bit more" to beat Blaney at Charlotte

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Latest news

Noah Gragson out with concussion after Gateway crash

Noah Gragson out with concussion after Gateway crash

NAS NASCAR Cup
Sonoma

Noah Gragson out with concussion after Gateway crash Noah Gragson out with concussion after Gateway crash

Hickman still planning to use Superbike in Isle of Man Senior TT despite issues

Hickman still planning to use Superbike in Isle of Man Senior TT despite issues

Road Road racing
Isle of Man TT

Hickman still planning to use Superbike in Isle of Man Senior TT despite issues Hickman still planning to use Superbike in Isle of Man Senior TT despite issues

Le Mans 24h: Ferrari locks out 1-2 ahead of Toyota in third practice

Le Mans 24h: Ferrari locks out 1-2 ahead of Toyota in third practice

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Ferrari locks out 1-2 ahead of Toyota in third practice Le Mans 24h: Ferrari locks out 1-2 ahead of Toyota in third practice

Rossi's Road to Le Mans partner thought WRT offer was a joke

Rossi's Road to Le Mans partner thought WRT offer was a joke

LM24 Le Mans
Road to Le Mans

Rossi's Road to Le Mans partner thought WRT offer was a joke Rossi's Road to Le Mans partner thought WRT offer was a joke

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Gary Watkins

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe