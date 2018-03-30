Di Resta completes United Autosports Le Mans line-up

Ex-Formula 1 driver Paul di Resta has been announced as the United Autosports LMP2 team's final driver for this year's Le Mans 24 Hours.

The Mercedes DTM racer will partner United's European Le Mans Series regulars Phil Hanson and Filipe Albuquerque in one of the team's two Gibson-powered Ligier JS P217s in the French endurance classic.

It follows his maiden sportscar outings earlier this year with United in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, where he finished fourth, and the Sebring 12 Hours, where he came fifth alongside Hanson and Alex Brundle.

"It's exciting news to be continuing the partnership with everyone at United and undertaking the Le Mans 24 Hours," said di Resta, who will also contest the next Tequila Patron North American Endurance Cup round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Watkins Glen.

"It's a race I've always looked at closely and now I'm getting the chance at the right time to have a go. It will be good to race alongside Phil again after the Sebring 12 Hours, which was a success and I'm excited to see how partnering Filipe goes. I've known him a long time and he is a credit to endurance racing.

"The task is to go and win and from what I've been told, that's not too ambitious. We will do the best job possible to aim for that in the race."

United owner and McLaren F1 CEO Zak Brown added: "I'm thrilled to have Paul join our Le Mans 24 Hours team. He has done a fantastic job racing in America for United Autosports and I know he will continue that onto Le Mans.

"He knows the car now so all he's got to learn is the circuit, which I'm confident he will do quickly."

The second United Ligier will be driven by Will Owen, Hugo de Sadeleer and Juan Pablo Montoya, who was announced by the team earlier this week.