Defending GTE Am winner JMW returns for 2018 Le Mans

The WeatherTech-sponsored Ferrari 488 will this year be run by JMW as Cooper MacNeil switches from Scuderia Corsa to join the defending race-winning team.

JMW Motorsport won the GTE Am class last year with Will Stevens, Robert Smith and Dries Vanthoor at the wheel.

But this year MacNeil – who finished third last year for Scuderia Corsa – is teaming up with another former winner, Jeff Segal, and British ELMS racer Liam Griffin in the #84 Ferrari.

Said MacNeil: "I'm excited about heading back to Le Mans, especially after being on the podium there last year. We definitely have some unfinished business over in France.

"[So] I'm thrilled to be going back to Le Mans with the team that won the race last year. What helped them win was the fact they had an absolutely perfect race.

"They had no car issues, no penalties, no crew-member issues, no issues in pit lane, and nobody put a wheel wrong on the race track. If they did it once, they could do it again."

Segal, who won the GTE Am class at Le Mans in 2016, added: "I have some really good memories from there. I got a podium in the first try and a win in the second [try].

"It was great to be a part of the WeatherTech Racing effort last year and to help get the team on the podium. We're looking for good things."

ELMS driver Griffin said: "Jeff and Cooper have a lot of laps around the Circuit de la Sarthe and have both been on the podium at the 24.

"In addition, they race the Ferrari 488 in the States and they just finished second at Sebring in March.

"We were able to take the win last weekend at Paul Ricard, so a combined effort of JMW and WeatherTech makes for a strong package for June."