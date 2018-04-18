Corvette confirms Le Mans return, replaces Taylor with Rockenfeller

Corvette Racing will aim for its ninth class victory at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, but using its usual ‘endurance’ lineup from the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Jordan Taylor has competed at the last two Le Mans races with Corvette, while his brother Ricky was also in the 2016 lineup.

However, this year Corvette will – as in IMSA – add Mike Rockenfeller to the Antonio Garcia/Jan Magnussen partnership in car #63, and Marcel Fassler will join Tommy Milner/Oliver Gavin in car #64.

Mark Kent, Chevrolet’s director of motorsports competition, said: “Corvette Racing is honored to compete for the 19th consecutive year at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“A consistent lineup of drivers between our IMSA campaign and Le Mans gives us the best chance for our ninth victory. All six drivers have multiple Le Mans victories. That, along with the experience of the Corvette Racing crew and engineering team, are what we believe to be the optimum combination of talent to win again at Le Mans.”

Corvette Racing’s eight victories at Le Mans are part of a 107-win tally, including last weekend’s triumph at the IMSA race at Long Beach, in which Gavin and Milner beat the Ford GTs. It marked Gavin’s 50th for the team. The last of his five Le Mans wins for Corvette came in 2015.