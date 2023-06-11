Subscribe
Previous / Injured foot, broken radio can’t stop Inter Europol from Le Mans LMP2 win Next / Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Cadillac “proud” of Le Mans podium, knows where to improve – Westbrook

Cadillac Racing’s Richard Westbrook says that the American marque “can see where we need to improve” after finishing third in the Le Mans 24 Hours. 

Charles Bradley
By:
#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R of Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook

The #2 Chip Ganassi Racing V-Series.R had a relatively troublefree race across the 24 hours, apart from a spin for Westbrook in the night after being caught out on slicks in a downpour. 

The car, which is the full-season World Endurance Championship entry that he shares with Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn, finished a lap down on the leading Ferrari and Toyota to take the final step of the podium. 

“There’s always going to be a bit of disappointment with finishing third, I’ve done that enough times at Le Mans, so that hurts in a way, but just super-proud to be part of Cadillac,” said Westbrook.

“We’ve got to be proud of ourselves, we didn’t have pace for the Ferrari and the Toyota over 24 hours, although there were bits of the race where we were really good. 

“This has given us so much to work on, we can see where we need to improve, we know where they’re really good now, and we’ve just got to work hard, grind it out and come back strong next year. 

“But it’s a great start to this programme.” 

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R of Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R of Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

Team-mate Lynn added: “I’m super, super happy, it’s so cool for this programme to be on the podium in its first year. Taking Cadillac back to Le Mans and being on the podium overall, it’s a truly special moment.  

“Congrats to Ferrari and Toyota. And I think it was a great event for sportscar racing, and hopefully it’s a new golden era.” 

The race was made even more special for General Motors, as sister brand Corvette Racing won the GTE Am class and its NASCAR Garage 56 entry finished the race, albeit delayed by a transmission issue that cost it the goal of beating all the GTE Am cars, having run as high as 27th. 

The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, driven by Jenson Button, Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller, crossed the line in 39th position overall, after completing 285 laps. 

Read Also:
shares
comments

Injured foot, broken radio can’t stop Inter Europol from Le Mans LMP2 win

Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target

Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target

Injured foot, broken radio can’t stop Inter Europol from Le Mans LMP2 win

Injured foot, broken radio can’t stop Inter Europol from Le Mans LMP2 win

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Injured foot, broken radio can’t stop Inter Europol from Le Mans LMP2 win Injured foot, broken radio can’t stop Inter Europol from Le Mans LMP2 win

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Richard Westbrook More from
Richard Westbrook
Bamber: Cadillac “a step closer” to Toyota in WEC after Portimao

Bamber: Cadillac “a step closer” to Toyota in WEC after Portimao

WEC
Portimao

Bamber: Cadillac “a step closer” to Toyota in WEC after Portimao Bamber: Cadillac “a step closer” to Toyota in WEC after Portimao

Westbrook: New Cadillac GTP “puts emphasis on the driver”

Westbrook: New Cadillac GTP “puts emphasis on the driver”

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Westbrook: New Cadillac GTP “puts emphasis on the driver” Westbrook: New Cadillac GTP “puts emphasis on the driver”

Westbrook sure Glickenhaus can still fight for 2023 Le Mans win

Westbrook sure Glickenhaus can still fight for 2023 Le Mans win

WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans

Westbrook sure Glickenhaus can still fight for 2023 Le Mans win Westbrook sure Glickenhaus can still fight for 2023 Le Mans win

Cadillac Racing More from
Cadillac Racing
The 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

The 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

The 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full The 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Van der Zande fears rivals "built cars to suit Le Mans only”

Van der Zande fears rivals "built cars to suit Le Mans only”

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Van der Zande fears rivals "built cars to suit Le Mans only” Van der Zande fears rivals "built cars to suit Le Mans only”

Wholescale revisions for Le Mans Hypercar Balance of Performance

Wholescale revisions for Le Mans Hypercar Balance of Performance

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Wholescale revisions for Le Mans Hypercar Balance of Performance Wholescale revisions for Le Mans Hypercar Balance of Performance

Latest news

Williams: F1 recovery a bigger job than originally anticipated

Williams: F1 recovery a bigger job than originally anticipated

F1 Formula 1

Williams: F1 recovery a bigger job than originally anticipated Williams: F1 recovery a bigger job than originally anticipated

Iron Dames admit missing Le Mans GTE Am podium “painful”

Iron Dames admit missing Le Mans GTE Am podium “painful”

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Iron Dames admit missing Le Mans GTE Am podium “painful” Iron Dames admit missing Le Mans GTE Am podium “painful”

#8 Toyota received "big damage" from squirrel hit at Le Mans

#8 Toyota received "big damage" from squirrel hit at Le Mans

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

#8 Toyota received "big damage" from squirrel hit at Le Mans #8 Toyota received "big damage" from squirrel hit at Le Mans

Why Red Bull remains ‘100% convinced’ F1 Powertrains is worth the expense

Why Red Bull remains ‘100% convinced’ F1 Powertrains is worth the expense

F1 Formula 1

Why Red Bull remains ‘100% convinced’ F1 Powertrains is worth the expense Why Red Bull remains ‘100% convinced’ F1 Powertrains is worth the expense

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Quentin Spurring

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

Prime
Prime
Le Mans

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe