Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
19 Hours
:
50 Minutes
:
07 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
18 Hours
:
45 Minutes
:
07 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Le Mans / Breaking news

ByKolles drivers say Le Mans podium a "realistic" goal

shares
comments
ByKolles drivers say Le Mans podium a "realistic" goal
By:

ByKolles drivers Tom Dillmann and Oliver Webb believe a podium finish in the Le Mans 24 Hours is a "realistic" target after an encouraging showing in the Spa FIA World Endurance Championship round.

Dillmann, Webb and Bruno Spengler were running in third for the opening part of last month's Spa race, the first outing for the Austrian team since Le Mans last year.

Boosted by wet conditions in which its only non-hybrid LMP1 rival, Rebellion Racing, struggled for pace, ByKolles' updated ENSO CLM P1/01 dropped to an eventual 27th place overall at the finish after suffering a sensor issue and then an exhaust problem late on.

Its pace prompted the team to declare Spa as its 'best-ever performance' in the car's penultimate outing before being replaced by a new ByKolles hypercar for 2021.

Dillmann said that he will be hoping for more wet weather at La Sarthe for the ENSO CLM P1/01's send-off race next weekend, with ByKolles still searching for its first classified finish at Le Mans since it first ran with its own chassis in the 2015 edition.

"I really wish that we see the chequered flag, and I think this year is our best chance," Dillmann told Motorsport.com. "We will also hope for some weather, because to finish far away is not too appealing. We want to finish in a decent position.

"For that we hope to not spend time in the garage, have a clean race, and if the weather can help us as well with some tricky conditions, we’ve shown we can do well. We will be hoping for some rain, because in the wet the car performs in a good way."

ByKolles Racing livery

ByKolles Racing livery

Photo by: ByKOLLES Racing

Asked if challenging Rebellion could be possible in such circumstances, Dillmann replied: "It’s realistic. But I think it will be really tough and a lot of things need to fall into place.

"When you look at Spa, we had some problems with the electronics and the exhaust, and these kind of problems cannot happen. We have to be spot on. The car has to run and never be in the garage, and then I think we have a chance to perform against Rebellion. 

"If the conditions allow, we could be able to even fight for a podium. If we can have the perfect race, I think there could be a slight chance, for sure."

Webb echoed Dillmann's opinion, although he admitted that reliability remains a concern.

"Finishing would be our first victory and then after that we’ll see where we end up," Webb told Motorsport.com. "If we have anything close to the pace we had at Spa, I’ve no doubt that a podium is possible, if she finishes. And I don't know if she will.

"At Spa, there wasn’t even one percent of any issue until the final hour, when we had the issue with the sensor in the exhaust – and even then, if we hadn’t been called into change it, we would have just tried to carry on to the end.

"Spa was meant to be just a test day but it turned into a bit more than that. Hopefully we can transfer that to Le Mans and give her a good goodbye."

#4 Bykolles Racing Team: Tom Dillmann , Bruno Spengler, Oliver Webb

#4 Bykolles Racing Team: Tom Dillmann , Bruno Spengler, Oliver Webb

Photo by: Erik Junius

Related video

WEC announces Toyota Le Mans weight penalty, BoP tweaks

Previous article

WEC announces Toyota Le Mans weight penalty, BoP tweaks
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans
Drivers Tom Dillmann , Oliver Webb
Teams Kolles Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

The 'blonde American' that could have saved Mercedes' race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

The 'blonde American' that could have saved Mercedes' race

McLaren's infrastructure its biggest "deficit" - Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren's infrastructure its biggest "deficit" - Seidl

Vettel joins rebranded Aston Martin team for 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel joins rebranded Aston Martin team for 2021 F1 season

Why Vettel is key to turning Aston into a success story
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Why Vettel is key to turning Aston into a success story

Has Racing Point done the right thing in ditching Perez?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Has Racing Point done the right thing in ditching Perez?

The car changes that have helped McLaren shine in 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The car changes that have helped McLaren shine in 2020

Sergio Perez announces Racing Point F1 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sergio Perez announces Racing Point F1 exit

Giorgio Piola's history of F1 steering wheel evolution
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Giorgio Piola's history of F1 steering wheel evolution

Latest news

ByKolles drivers say Le Mans podium a "realistic" goal
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

ByKolles drivers say Le Mans podium a "realistic" goal

WEC announces Toyota Le Mans weight penalty, BoP tweaks
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

WEC announces Toyota Le Mans weight penalty, BoP tweaks

Visser replaces injured Legge for Le Mans
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Visser replaces injured Legge for Le Mans

Super GT star Sekiguchi drops out of Le Mans drive
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Super GT star Sekiguchi drops out of Le Mans drive

Trending

1
Formula 1

The 'blonde American' that could have saved Mercedes' race

3h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's infrastructure its biggest "deficit" - Seidl

1h
3
Formula 1

Vettel joins rebranded Aston Martin team for 2021 F1 season

4
Formula 1

Why Vettel is key to turning Aston into a success story

5
Formula 1

Has Racing Point done the right thing in ditching Perez?

Latest news

ByKolles drivers say Le Mans podium a "realistic" goal
LM24

ByKolles drivers say Le Mans podium a "realistic" goal

WEC announces Toyota Le Mans weight penalty, BoP tweaks
LM24

WEC announces Toyota Le Mans weight penalty, BoP tweaks

Visser replaces injured Legge for Le Mans
LM24

Visser replaces injured Legge for Le Mans

Super GT star Sekiguchi drops out of Le Mans drive
LM24

Super GT star Sekiguchi drops out of Le Mans drive

Montoya to make Le Mans return with DragonSpeed
LM24

Montoya to make Le Mans return with DragonSpeed

Latest videos

FIA WEC: 24 Hours of Le Mans Teaser Trailer 00:52
Le Mans

FIA WEC: 24 Hours of Le Mans Teaser Trailer

24 Hours of Le Mans 2019: Ferrari in numbers 01:24
Le Mans

24 Hours of Le Mans 2019: Ferrari in numbers

Le Mans - The Greatest Race 02:52
Le Mans

Le Mans - The Greatest Race

Le Mans Greats - Steve McQueen at Le Mans 03:53
Le Mans

Le Mans Greats - Steve McQueen at Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari - What happened next 12:03
Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari - What happened next

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.