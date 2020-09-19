Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
FP4 in
01 Hours
:
18 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Race in
13 Hours
:
18 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Qualifying 2 in
13 Hours
:
38 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Le Mans / Practice report

Le Mans 24h: Buemi and Toyota top damp warm-up

shares
comments
Le Mans 24h: Buemi and Toyota top damp warm-up
By:

Toyota’s Sebastien Buemi has topped a damp Saturday morning warm-up session for the Le Mans 24 Hours.

After overnight rain the Circuit de la Sarthe was in tricky condition at the start of the 15-minute warm-up session, which meant that most teams were reluctant to go out on track.

Although most teams decided to complete one or more reconnaissance laps, just 33 of the 59 participants set some sort of laptime.

Mike Conway initially clocked a best time of 3m39.375s in the #7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid, with teammate Buemi in the #8 sister car going quicker after the chequered flag dropped to post a 3m36.693s, still over 15 seconds slower than Toyota’s dry-weather pace.

Neither the two Rebellion cars or the lone ByKolles entry decided to set a laptime.

Giedo van der Garde was therefore third overall as the quickest LMP2 runner in his #29 Racing Team Nederland Oreca, setting a 3m43.022.

That was over six seconds quicker than Matthieu Vaxiviere in the Panis Racing Oreca and eight seconds ahead of Nick Foster in the Eurasia Motorsport Ligier.

Polesitter United Autosports was one of the many LMP2 teams to not set a laptime.

James Calado set a 4m12.476s to head GTE Pro in the #51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo, three seconds clear of Richard Lietz in the #91 Porsche 911 RSR-19.

The third-fastest GTE entrant was the leading GTE Am car of Giancarlo Fisichella, the #54 AF Corse Ferrari. The former F1 driver put a 4m17.393s on the board.

The short damp session preludes the 88th running of the Le Mans 24 Hours, which is also expected to be affected by rain. Many weather forecasts are predicting heavy rain on Saturday night and in the early hours of Sunday, with further wet spells expected during the final hours of the event.

The mixed conditions will be particularly challenging for the many amateur drivers and the 40-odd Le Mans rookies at the start of the race, with track time limited on a condensed race week schedule.

The French endurance classic will start and finish slightly earlier than usual at 2:30pm local time.

Warm-up results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 3'36.693  
2 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 3'39.375 2.682
3 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Nyck de Vries 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'43.022 6.329
4 31 France Nico Jamin
France Julien Canal
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'49.568 12.875
5 35 Japan Nobuya Yamanaka
Australia Nick Foster Jr.
Spain Roberto Merhi 		Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'51.214 14.521
6 24 Canada Garett Grist
United Kingdom Alex Kapadia
United Kingdom Tony Wells 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'51.788 15.095
7 16 Ireland Ryan Cullen
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Nick Tandy 		Aurus 01 LMP2 3'52.302 15.609
8 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Austria Rene Binder
Russian Federation Matevos Isaakyan 		Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'53.224 16.531
9 28 France Paul Lafargue
France Paul-Loup Chatin
United Kingdom Richard Bradley 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'56.835 20.142
10 30 Switzerland Jonathan Hirschi
Russian Federation Konstantin Tereshchenko
France Tristan Gommendy 		Oreca 07 LMP2 4'00.386 23.693
11 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Andrea Belicchi
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto 		Dallara P217 LMP2 4'06.165 29.472
12 33 Japan Kenta Yamashita
United States Mark Patterson
Denmark Anders Fjordbach 		Oreca 07 LMP2 4'08.083 31.390
13 26 Russian Federation Roman Rusinov
France Jean-Eric Vergne
Denmark Mikkel Jensen 		Aurus 01 LMP2 4'08.179 31.486
14 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Brazil Daniel Serra 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 4'12.476 35.783
15 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 4'15.548 38.855
16 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'17.393 40.700
17 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 4'17.477 40.784
18 70 Japan Takeshi Kimura
France Vincent Abril
Japan Kei Cozzolino 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'17.799 41.106
19 83 France François Perrodo
France Emmanuel Collard
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'17.979 41.286
20 66 United States Richard Heistand
Max Root
Denmark Jan Magnussen 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'19.028 42.335
21 60 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Sergio Pianezzola
Italy Paolo Ruberti 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'20.707 44.014
22 88 Austria Thomas Preining
Dominique Bastien
Belgium Adrien de Leener 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 4'21.153 44.460
23 55 United Kingdom Duncan Cameron
United Kingdom Aaron Scott
Ireland Matthew Griffin 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'21.526 44.833
24 61 United States Francesco Piovanetti
Brazil Oswaldo Negri Jr.
France Côme Ledogar 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'22.310 45.617
25 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
United Kingdom Andrew Watson 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 4'22.569 45.876
26 75 Italy Rino Mastronardi
Italy Matteo Cressoni
Italy Andrea Piccini 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'23.716 47.023
27 57 United States Ben Keating
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 4'24.577 47.884
28 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Brazil Augusto Farfus 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 4'26.953 50.260
29 52 Christoph Ulrich
Steffen Gorig
Alexander West		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'27.392 50.699
30 62 United Kingdom Bonamy Grimes
United Kingdom Johnny Mowlem
United Kingdom Charles Hollings 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'27.754 51.061
31 78 Horst Felbermayr Jr.
Italy Michele Beretta
Netherlands Max van Splunteren 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 4'28.208 51.515
32 95 Denmark Nicki Thiim
Denmark Marco Sorensen
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 4'41.142 1'04.449
33 21 Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
France Timothé Buret
Mexico Memo Rojas 		Oreca 07 LMP2 4'58.362 1'21.669
34 1 Brazil Bruno Senna
France Norman Nato
United States Gustavo Menezes 		Rebellion R13 LMP1    
35 3 France Romain Dumas
France Nathanael Berthon
Switzerland Louis Deletraz 		Rebellion R13 LMP1    
36 4 France Tom Dillmann
Canada Bruno Spengler
United Kingdom Oliver Webb 		ENSO CLM P1/01 LMP1    
37 11 France Adrien Tambay
France Erik Maris
Christophe d'Ansembourg 		Ligier JSP 217 LMP2    
38 17 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Kyle Tilley
New Zealand John Kennard 		Oreca 07 LMP2    
39 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United Kingdom Paul di Resta 		Oreca 07 LMP2    
40 25 United States John Falb
Switzerland Simon Trummer
United States Matt McMurry 		Oreca 07 LMP2    
41 27 Sweden Henrik Hedman
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Netherlands Renger van der Zande 		Oreca 07 LMP2    
42 32 United States Will Owen
United Kingdom Alex Brundle
Netherlands Job Van Uitert 		Oreca 07 LMP2    
43 36 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Pierre Ragues
France Thomas Laurent 		Alpine A470 LMP2    
44 37 China Ho-Pin Tung
France Gabriel Aubry
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		Oreca 07 LMP2    
45 38 United Kingdom Anthony Davidson
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
Mexico Roberto Gonzalez 		Oreca 07 LMP2    
46 39 Australia James Allen
France Vincent Capillaire
France Charles Milesi 		Oreca 07 LMP2    
47 42 France Nicolas Lapierre
Switzerland Antonin Borga
Switzerland Alexandre Coigny 		Oreca 07 LMP2    
48 50 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
Germany Sophia Flörsch
Netherlands Beitske Visser 		Oreca 07 LMP2    
49 56 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Netherlands Larry ten Voorde
Italy Matteo Cairoli 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM    
50 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander
United States Jeff Segal 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO    
51 71 Italy Davide Rigon
Spain Miguel Molina
United Kingdom Sam Bird 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO    
52 72 Taiwan Han-Chen Chen
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
Brazil Marcos Gomes 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM    
53 77 Germany Christian Ried
Italy Riccardo Pera
Australia Matt Campbell 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM    
54 82 France Olivier Pla
France Sébastien Bourdais
France Jules Gounon 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO    
55 85 Italy Manuela Gostner
Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM    
56 89 Philippe Haezebrouck
Julien Piguet
Greece Andreas Laskaratos 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM    
57 90 Turkey Salih Yoluc
Ireland Charles Eastwood
United Kingdom Jonathan Adam 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM    
58 97 Belgium Maxime Martin
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO    
59 99 Vutthikorn Inthraphuvasak
Switzerland Lucas Legeret
France Julien Andlauer 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM    
View full results

Related video

Rebellion has "no chance" of win unless Toyota slips up

Previous article

Rebellion has "no chance" of win unless Toyota slips up

Next article

Aston Martin qualifying pace "didn't make sense", says Makowiecki

Aston Martin qualifying pace "didn't make sense", says Makowiecki
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending Today

The races that could fit Red Bull's 'invitational' GP idea
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The races that could fit Red Bull's 'invitational' GP idea

What McLaren's factory sale means for the future of the F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What McLaren's factory sale means for the future of the F1 team

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia smashes lap record in third practice
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia smashes lap record in third practice

McLaren: No early driver swap while rivals face "disruption"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: No early driver swap while rivals face "disruption"

Le Mans 24h: Buemi and Toyota top damp warm-up
Le Mans Le Mans / Practice report

Le Mans 24h: Buemi and Toyota top damp warm-up

Sainz "a little angry" over Perez's Racing Point exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz "a little angry" over Perez's Racing Point exit

Unfit riders just "passengers" on "demanding" Honda - Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Unfit riders just "passengers" on "demanding" Honda - Marquez

Latest news

Aston Martin qualifying pace "didn't make sense", says Makowiecki
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Aston Martin qualifying pace "didn't make sense", says Makowiecki

Le Mans 24h: Buemi and Toyota top damp warm-up
LM24 Le Mans / Practice report

Le Mans 24h: Buemi and Toyota top damp warm-up

Rebellion has "no chance" of win unless Toyota slips up
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Rebellion has "no chance" of win unless Toyota slips up

First test of Peugeot’s Le Mans Hypercar already pushed back
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

First test of Peugeot’s Le Mans Hypercar already pushed back

Trending

1
Formula 1

The races that could fit Red Bull's 'invitational' GP idea

2h
2
Formula 1

What McLaren's factory sale means for the future of the F1 team

3
Le Mans

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

4
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia smashes lap record in third practice

1h
5
MotoGP

Unfit riders just "passengers" on "demanding" Honda - Marquez

Latest news

Aston Martin qualifying pace "didn't make sense", says Makowiecki
LM24

Aston Martin qualifying pace "didn't make sense", says Makowiecki

Le Mans 24h: Buemi and Toyota top damp warm-up
LM24

Le Mans 24h: Buemi and Toyota top damp warm-up

Rebellion has "no chance" of win unless Toyota slips up
LM24

Rebellion has "no chance" of win unless Toyota slips up

First test of Peugeot’s Le Mans Hypercar already pushed back
LM24

First test of Peugeot’s Le Mans Hypercar already pushed back

Toyota hails "much better" Hyperpole qualifying format
LM24

Toyota hails "much better" Hyperpole qualifying format

Latest videos

The importance of preparation with the simulator for the 24 hours of Le Mans 03:32
Le Mans
18m

The importance of preparation with the simulator for the 24 hours of Le Mans

2020 24 Hours of Le Mans: Starting Grid 02:16
Le Mans

2020 24 Hours of Le Mans: Starting Grid

La Ronde Infernale - The Story of Le Mans 1969 03:36
Le Mans

La Ronde Infernale - The Story of Le Mans 1969

2020 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: Hyperpole 04:50
Le Mans

2020 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: Hyperpole

2020 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: Qualifying 1 05:10
Le Mans

2020 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: Qualifying 1

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.