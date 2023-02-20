Subscribe
Previous / NASCAR reveals race livery for Garage 56 Le Mans 24 Hours entry
Le Mans News

Le Mans auto-invites decided after Asian Le Mans Series finale

DKR Engineering, Graff and Walkenhorst Motorsport have secured automatic invitations to the Le Mans 24 Hours after sealing Asian Le Mans Series class titles in Abu Dhabi last weekend.

James Newbold
By:
Listen to this article

DKR drivers Charlie Eastwood, Ayhancan Guven and Salih Yoluc took victory in Sunday's second of two races held at the Yas Marina Circuit and claimed the title after profiting from problems for their rivals in the latter stages.

Eastwood had been running third with 15 minutes of the four hours remaining but moved into the lead after Saturday race winners Malthe Jakobsen and Alexandre Coigny (Cool Racing) were hit with a stop-go penalty for a pitstop violation.

InterEuropol's all-American lineup of Charles Crews, Christian Bogle and Nolan Siegel had appeared set to inherit victory until Siegel was slowed by gearbox problems that allowed Eastwood through and then forced his retirement.

The highly-impressive Jakobsen and Coigny still finished third behind the 99 Racing ORECA driven by Neel Jani, Nikita Mazepin and Ahmad al-Harthy, the former British GT racer claiming pole for both races on his LMP2 debut.

DKR's race two victory followed a third-place finish in race one that preserved its 100% podium record across the four-round series, although it again came following misfortune for others after Guven lost time to a spin.

#25 Alagarve Pro Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson: John Falb, James Allen, Kyffin Simpson

#25 Alagarve Pro Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson: John Falb, James Allen, Kyffin Simpson

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Algarve Pro Racing held the advantage in the LMP2 classification coming into the weekend after two strong showings at Dubai Autodrome, but its title hopes took a hit when Kyffin Simpson spun out of fourth in the closing stages of race one while pressuring United Autosports driver Oliver Jarvis.

Simpson eventually dug the car out of the barriers and finished ninth in the car he shared with Jon Falb and James Allen, its day compounded by a 35-second penalty for a pitstop violation.

DKR, therefore, inherited fourth on the road, before being moved up another position when the second-placed United Autosports machine of Paul di Resta, Phil Hanson and Jim McGuire was also hit with a post-race penalty and dropped to fifth.

Jakobsen and Coigny secured second in points as APR's fourth place in race two secured third in the standings.

A pass for second in the final two minutes decided the LMP3 title in favour of Graff drivers Fabrice Rossello, Francois Heriau and Xavier Lloveras, who secured the crown in style with victory.

The championship had looked set to go to MV2S trio Fabien Lavergne, Jerome de Sadeleer and Vyacheslav Gutak until the crucial pass by Cool Racing's Marcos Siebert meant both crews finished level on points - with Graff securing the title by having scored one more second-place finish.

Meanwhile, two wins for the Haupt Racing Team Mercedes of Luca Stolz, Martin Konrad and Faisal Al Zubair wasn't enough to make up its points deficit to Walkenhorst BMW drivers Nicky Catsburg, Chandler Hull and Thomas Merrill after their Dubai double.

Catsburg led into the closing stages of race two before a late splash-and-dash, but still comfortably secured the title with second in class after taking fourth in race one.

shares
comments

NASCAR reveals race livery for Garage 56 Le Mans 24 Hours entry
James Newbold More from
James Newbold
Le Mans 24 Hours hydrogen class delayed to 2026

Le Mans 24 Hours hydrogen class delayed to 2026

Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours hydrogen class delayed to 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours hydrogen class delayed to 2026

Abt sticks with Audi for DTM despite Lamborghini NLS programme

Abt sticks with Audi for DTM despite Lamborghini NLS programme

DTM

Abt sticks with Audi for DTM Abt sticks with Audi for DTM despite Lamborghini NLS programme

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Latest news

Honda's 2023 F1 reliability fixes to open up strategic options

Honda's 2023 F1 reliability fixes to open up strategic options

Formula 1

Honda's 2023 F1 reliability fixes to open up strategic options Honda's 2023 F1 reliability fixes to open up strategic options

Toyota: Porsche, Cadillac have "slight advantage" for Sebring WEC

Toyota: Porsche, Cadillac have "slight advantage" for Sebring WEC

WEC

Toyota: Porsche, Cadillac have "slight advantage" for Sebring WEC Toyota: Porsche, Cadillac have "slight advantage" for Sebring WEC

Verstappen, Red Bull and Bagnaia nominated for Laureus Awards

Verstappen, Red Bull and Bagnaia nominated for Laureus Awards

Formula 1

Verstappen, Red Bull and Bagnaia nominated for Laureus Awards Verstappen, Red Bull and Bagnaia nominated for Laureus Awards

McLaren adds Aston Martin's Vandoorne, Drugovich to 2023 F1 reserve driver pool

McLaren adds Aston Martin's Vandoorne, Drugovich to 2023 F1 reserve driver pool

Formula 1

McLaren adds Aston Martin's Vandoorne, Drugovich to 2023 F1 reserve driver pool McLaren adds Aston Martin's Vandoorne, Drugovich to 2023 F1 reserve driver pool

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The stand-ins who got it right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Gary Watkins

Steve Soper's sportcar exploits The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche changed the game in LM24 How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW is a dark horse for 2024 Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Jake Boxall-Legge

How FE drivers influenced Le Mans How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Gary Watkins

The rise and fall of GTE Pro When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

The great Le Mans garagistes The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Marcus Simmons

How Prema is readying for its future How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.