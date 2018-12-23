Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Le Mans / Breaking news

SCG partners with Aurora Straus as it gears up for Le Mans bid

shares
comments
SCG partners with Aurora Straus as it gears up for Le Mans bid
Charles Bradley
By: Charles Bradley
Dec 23, 2018, 9:11 PM

Ambitious hypercar manufacturer Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has revealed a strategic partnership with female racer Aurora Straus’s Girls With Drive foundation, to promote women in the automotive industry.

SCG has built and raced its ‘boutique’ sportscars in recent years, and specializes in contesting the Nurburgring 24 Hours – where it started on pole in 2017 – and the German VLN series.

The outfit has pledged, with the help of IMSA and Pirelli World Challenge racer Straus’s foundation, “to hire as many qualified women as possible at all levels” for its upcoming Le Mans Hypercar project at its planned factory in Danbury, Connecticut. SCG has previously confirmed its interest in the FIA World Endurance Championship’s future ‘hypercar’ rules.

The team has now pledged to “engage powerhouse women to propel SCG’s customer cars forward in the United States, and to compete for first overall at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the WEC in 2020-2021”.

Slider
List

SCG 007 LMP1

SCG 007 LMP1
1/16

Photo by: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus

SCG 007 LMP1

SCG 007 LMP1
2/16

Photo by: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus

SCG 007 LMP1

SCG 007 LMP1
3/16

Photo by: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus

#702 Traum Motorsport, SCG SCG003C: Jeff Westphal, Franck Mailleux, Thomas Mutsch

#702 Traum Motorsport, SCG SCG003C: Jeff Westphal, Franck Mailleux, Thomas Mutsch
4/16

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

#702 Traum Motorsport, SCG SCG003C: Jeff Westphal, Franck Mailleux, Thomas Mutsch

#702 Traum Motorsport, SCG SCG003C: Jeff Westphal, Franck Mailleux, Thomas Mutsch
5/16

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

#702 Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, SCG SCG003C: Thomas Mutsch, Jeff Westphal, Andreas Simonsen, Felipe Laser

#702 Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, SCG SCG003C: Thomas Mutsch, Jeff Westphal, Andreas Simonsen, Felipe Laser
6/16

Photo by: James Holland

#705 Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SP-X SCG003c: Thomas Mutsch, Franck Mailleux, Andreas Simonsen, Jeff Westphal

#705 Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SP-X SCG003c: Thomas Mutsch, Franck Mailleux, Andreas Simonsen, Jeff Westphal
7/16

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

#703 Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, SCG P4/5 Competizione M16: Jethro Bovingdon, Manuel Lauck, Chris Harris

#703 Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, SCG P4/5 Competizione M16: Jethro Bovingdon, Manuel Lauck, Chris Harris
8/16

Photo by: James Holland

James Glickenhaus with his Pole award

James Glickenhaus with his Pole award
9/16

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

#9 Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG003C: Manuel Lauck, Marino Franchitti, David Jahn, Franck Mailleux

#9 Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG003C: Manuel Lauck, Marino Franchitti, David Jahn, Franck Mailleux
10/16

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

#23 Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus N.Technology P4/5 Competizione: Mika Salo, Luca Cappellari, Nicola Larini, Fabrizio Giovanardi

#23 Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus N.Technology P4/5 Competizione: Mika Salo, Luca Cappellari, Nicola Larini, Fabrizio Giovanardi
11/16

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus
12/16

Photo by: Motor1

SCG 007 LMP1

SCG 007 LMP1
13/16

Photo by: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus

SCG 007 LMP1

SCG 007 LMP1
14/16

Photo by: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus

SCG 007 LMP1

SCG 007 LMP1
15/16

Photo by: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus

SCG 007 LMP1

SCG 007 LMP1
16/16

Photo by: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus

Company owner, the film producer Jim Glickenhaus, said: “We have a long history of standing up for the right thing. Glickenhaus and Company became the first Wall Street firm to adopt a non-discrimination policy based on sexual orientation. Now, we want to take the next leap forward.”

Straus, 19, added: “I am extremely grateful to Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus for encouraging women in the racing industry the right way. There’s no shortage of female talent, but women still represent less than one percent of the motorsports industry.

“Women in racing don’t need to be treated differently or segregated. I envision a world soon without ‘female engineers’ or ‘female drivers’ – just great engineers and great drivers. I look forward to assisting SCG with achieving this shared vision by recruiting a powerhouse team of women that will help propel SCG to the pinnacle of the racing industry.”

Aurora Straus tests the SCG 003C

Aurora Straus tests the SCG 003C

Photo by: Hide Ishiura

 

Next article
Top Stories of 2018, #10: Toyota finally breaks its Le Mans curse

Previous article

Top Stories of 2018, #10: Toyota finally breaks its Le Mans curse
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans
Drivers Aurora Straus
Teams Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus
Author Charles Bradley

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull Article
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

News in depth
SCG partners with Aurora Straus as it gears up for Le Mans bid
Le Mans

SCG partners with Aurora Straus as it gears up for Le Mans bid

Top Stories of 2018, #10: Toyota finally breaks its Le Mans curse
Le Mans

Top Stories of 2018, #10: Toyota finally breaks its Le Mans curse

Top Stories of 2018, #15: G-Drive stripped of Le Mans victory
Le Mans

Top Stories of 2018, #15: G-Drive stripped of Le Mans victory

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.