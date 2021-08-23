Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Porsche "expected to be closer" in Le Mans GTE Pro fight
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Alpine has "no reason to be disappointed" with Le Mans podium

By:

Alpine WEC principal Philippe Sinault said his Hypercar team has "no reason to be disappointed" after finishing last weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours in third behind both Toyotas.

Alpine has "no reason to be disappointed" with Le Mans podium

Alpine, which entered a Signatech-run grandfathered LMP1 car against Toyota's all-new Hypercars, was quick in spells but proved no match against the might of Toyota, which took a fourth consecutive win on Sunday.

However, Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere and Andre Negrao comfortably defeated the remaining Hypercar opposition from Glickenhaus to take a first French overall podium since Peugeot in 2011.

At a wet start, Lapierre spun out at Indianapolis, which dropped the Frenchman down to 17th. But soon enough he and teammates recovered to third as the track dried up, a position they held into the evening.

Before midnight, Vaxiviere then lost four minutes by going off the track at the first Mulsanne chicane, which dropped it behind the #708 Glickenhaus, but on Sunday morning the trio sealed a podium finish four laps behind the winning #7 Toyota of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez.

Realising in advance the team would "need a perfect race" to have a chance of beating Toyota, Alpine and Signatech team boss Sinault admitted his outfit had "no reason to be disappointed" with the result.

"As I stood in blue on the podium, I realised that this is such a great story," he said.

"While victory would have been fantastic to reinforce the legend of Alpine and Le Mans, we have no reason to be disappointed.

"It is an excellent result, achieved after an extremely difficult and tricky race.

"We are a small team with only one car. We can't afford to make any mistakes and we came very close to throwing it all away during the night.

"We quickly realised that we could not match the level of performance of the winners and we focused all of our attention on this important podium for all the people who support us."

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid Hypercar, Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez, #8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid Hypercar, Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Brendon Hartley, #36 Alpine Elf Matmut Alpine A480 - Gibson Hypercar, André Negrão, Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid Hypercar, Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez, #8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid Hypercar, Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Brendon Hartley, #36 Alpine Elf Matmut Alpine A480 - Gibson Hypercar, André Negrão, Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere

Photo by: Paul Foster

Alpine's 37-year-old ace Lapierre, who previously finished third overall in 2014 with Toyota and has four wins in LMP2 to his name - three with Signatech Alpine - conceded there was not much more his team could have done.

"Obviously, we expected [to finish] a bit higher but to be honest there's not much more we could have done.

"Toyota was just stronger than us. We have to accept it, we will work harder to come back stronger.

"But for sure third position, for the first time we are entering in the hypercar category, it's pretty amazing.

"It was a faultless race from the whole team, so we can be proud of it."

shares
comments
Porsche "expected to be closer" in Le Mans GTE Pro fight

Previous article

Porsche "expected to be closer" in Le Mans GTE Pro fight
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar

5 h
2
NASCAR Cup

Dillon on bizarre NASCAR crash: "I don't know why it happened"

19 h
3
Formula 1

How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push

2 h
4
Le Mans

Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”

19 h
5
IndyCar

Newgarden: IndyCar driver aggression over the edge at times

26 min
Latest news
Alpine has "no reason to be disappointed" with Le Mans podium
LM24

Alpine has "no reason to be disappointed" with Le Mans podium

19m
Porsche "expected to be closer" in Le Mans GTE Pro fight
LM24

Porsche "expected to be closer" in Le Mans GTE Pro fight

1 h
TF Aston puncture 'turning point' in Le Mans GTE Am race
LM24

TF Aston puncture 'turning point' in Le Mans GTE Am race

1 h
Ford v Ferrari revisited – separating Le Mans '66 fact from movie fiction
Video Inside
LM24

Ford v Ferrari revisited – separating Le Mans '66 fact from movie fiction

3 h
GTE Pro Le Mans winner Calado explains pre-race Corvette contact
Video Inside
LM24

GTE Pro Le Mans winner Calado explains pre-race Corvette contact

5 h
Latest videos
Ferrari stuff of legends, double triumph at 24 Hours of Le Mans 02:21
Le Mans
1 h

Ferrari stuff of legends, double triumph at 24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans, the most highly-anticipated race of the year 04:01
Le Mans
1 h

Le Mans, the most highly-anticipated race of the year

Ferrari continues to lead at Le Mans after 12 hours 01:41
Le Mans
2 h

Ferrari continues to lead at Le Mans after 12 hours

Coletta, Le Mans a key race for defending the constructors’ leadership 00:57
Le Mans
2 h

Coletta, Le Mans a key race for defending the constructors’ leadership

John Elkann waves off the 24 Hours of Le Mans 00:24
Le Mans
2 h

John Elkann waves off the 24 Hours of Le Mans

More from
Filip Cleeren
Frijns: "Everything went wrong" before shock LMP2 win 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Frijns: "Everything went wrong" before shock LMP2 win

Conway "crying like a little girl" after overdue Le Mans win 24 Hours of Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans

Conway "crying like a little girl" after overdue Le Mans win

Le Mans 24h: Toyota wins with new hypercar, #7 crew breaks jinx 24 Hours of Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Toyota wins with new hypercar, #7 crew breaks jinx

Trending Today

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar

Dillon on bizarre NASCAR crash: "I don't know why it happened"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dillon on bizarre NASCAR crash: "I don't know why it happened"

How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push

Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”

Newgarden: IndyCar driver aggression over the edge at times
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden: IndyCar driver aggression over the edge at times

Larson on Michigan finish: "I just didn't want to screw it up"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Larson on Michigan finish: "I just didn't want to screw it up"

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff

Paddles for Camaro, stick for Mustang
Supercars Supercars

Paddles for Camaro, stick for Mustang

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the FIA World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide Prime

Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans Prime

The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans

Kevin Magnussen will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this weekend alongside father Jan in LMP2. But the Danes won't be the only ex-F1 drivers to appear in the hotly contested category this year.

Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Prime

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload Prime

How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload

The 23-car GTE Am field promises to be one of the most open in this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, with the added jeopardy of managing the enthusiasm of amateur drivers to boot, as Absolute Racing Porsche driver Marco Seefried explains

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Prime

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success.

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Prime

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and was considered the heavy favourite to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen.

Le Mans
Aug 15, 2021
Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Prime

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Having twice missed out on Formula 1 and reinvented himself as a touring car driver, Jose Maria Lopez has had a rocky ride to becoming a four-time world champion. One more would put him level with his nation's favourite son, but there's another prize he would value far more than the honour of matching Juan Manuel Fangio's tally.

WEC
Aug 14, 2021

Latest news

Alpine has "no reason to be disappointed" with Le Mans podium
Le Mans Le Mans

Alpine has "no reason to be disappointed" with Le Mans podium

Porsche "expected to be closer" in Le Mans GTE Pro fight
Le Mans Le Mans

Porsche "expected to be closer" in Le Mans GTE Pro fight

TF Aston puncture 'turning point' in Le Mans GTE Am race
Le Mans Le Mans

TF Aston puncture 'turning point' in Le Mans GTE Am race

Ford v Ferrari revisited – separating Le Mans '66 fact from movie fiction
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari revisited – separating Le Mans '66 fact from movie fiction

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.