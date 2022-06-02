Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Lamborghini explains decision to enter LMDh one year after rivals Next / Alpine's Lapierre hopeful of closer Le Mans battle with Toyota
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans test day News

Alpine handed power increase ahead of Le Mans test day

Alpine has been given back some of the power it lost after its Sebring FIA World Endurance Championship victory ahead of next weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours.

Gary Watkins
By:
Alpine handed power increase ahead of Le Mans test day
Listen to this article

The Renault brand’s A480 has had the power reduction it received for the Spa round of the WEC in May halved in the Balance of Performance table issued ahead of this weekend’s test day on the full Circuit de la Sarthe.

But the maximum power allowed to the grandfathered LMP1 car for Le Mans this year is still down on 2021 levels. 

Read Also:

Alpine's 4.5-litre Gibson V8 will be able to deliver a maximum of 420kW or 563bhp at the test, which compares with the 410kW or 550bhp at Spa. 

That represented a 20kW (26bhp) reduction on the figure allowed to the French car at the Sebring 1000 Miles in March. 

Last year, the Alpine raced at Le Mans with a maximum of 450kW (603bhp).

The minimum weight of the Oreca P1 design, which formerly raced as the Rebellion R-13, is unchanged from 952kg in the latest BoP table.

For both the Toyota GR010 Hybrid and the Glickenhaus 007 LMH, the power levels and minimum weights remain unchanged from Spa, meaning the Toyota’s power is down on the level at which it won last year’s 24 Hours. 

 

The GR010 is allowed a maximum output of 506kW (678bhp) this year compared with 515kW (690bhp) in 2021. It will also run 4kg heavier at 1070kg than last year.

The deployment speed for the Toyota's front-axle hybrid system remains at the 190km/h figure that has been in place since Sebring. 

The energy allowed to each of the cars per stint has been reduced from 2021 levels across all three designs competing in the Hypercar class. 

Changes to GTE Pro BoP

In GTE Pro, the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R has been given a reduction in minimum weight of 6kg to 1269kg in comparison with Le Mans last year, but a decrease in the diameter of its engine air-restrictor from 42.7mm to 41.9mm. 

The Ferrari 488 GTE Evo has a revised power curve to last year, the same as it has run in the opening two rounds of the WEC in 2022, while the Porsche 911 RSR-19’s minimum weight and restrictor size remain the same as at Le Mans last year. 

Read Also:
shares
comments
Lamborghini explains decision to enter LMDh one year after rivals
Previous article

Lamborghini explains decision to enter LMDh one year after rivals
Next article

Alpine's Lapierre hopeful of closer Le Mans battle with Toyota

Alpine's Lapierre hopeful of closer Le Mans battle with Toyota
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
JOTA to field customer Porsche LMDh in 2023 WEC season
WEC

JOTA to field customer Porsche LMDh in 2023 WEC season

Lotterer to depart Porsche Formula E squad for LMDh seat
Formula E

Lotterer to depart Porsche Formula E squad for LMDh seat

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Prime
Le Mans

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

Signatech More from
Signatech
Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in
WEC

Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in

Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn’t want Alpine LMP1 to win 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn’t want Alpine LMP1 to win

How Alpine's stunted Portimao charge kept Toyota clear Algarve Prime
WEC

How Alpine's stunted Portimao charge kept Toyota clear

Latest news

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1

SRO boss Ratel voices support for WEC's GT3 Premium plan
WEC WEC

SRO boss Ratel voices support for WEC's GT3 Premium plan

Corvette aims to bounce back at The Glen after Le Mans disaster
IMSA IMSA

Corvette aims to bounce back at The Glen after Le Mans disaster

Westbrook sure Glickenhaus can still fight for 2023 Le Mans win
WEC WEC

Westbrook sure Glickenhaus can still fight for 2023 Le Mans win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Prime

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

As the GT class faces a time of transition, it’s a good time to recall the greatest hits of the GTE Pro years that pitched manufacturers and top drivers into the tightest of duels.

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might Prime

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Glickenhaus is the latest in a line of small-time constructors to take on the big names. Here are some of the finest in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022 Prime

Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022

Toyota is the clear favourite for its fifth Le Mans 24 Hours success in a row, but not as much as it was in 2021. Although its opposition is unchanged, the credentials of Glickenhaus and Alpine have now been proven, while Balance of Performance tweaks have also served to level the playing field. Here's what we can expect at the Circuit de la Sarthe for the 90th edition of the endurance classic.

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.